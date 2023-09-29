Tale of the Tape: New Mexico at Wyoming

Sep. 29—Quarterback

UW quarterback Andrew Peasley returned to the starting lineup last weekend against Appalachian State, and it wasn't pretty. After missing one game with a right shoulder injury, Peasley finished 5-of-15 for 31 yards and a pick-six. Peasley was able to find the end zone on a nine-yard scramble, but UW averaged just 2.1 yards per pass. The Cowboys are 11th in the Mountain West in passing offense at 129.25 yards per game.

The Lobos have improved in the passing game with University of Alabama at Birmingham transfer Dylan Hopkins under center. New Mexico is seventh in the MW at 215.25 passing yards per game, and Hopkins is 57-of-97 for six touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. Hopkins threw for 273 yards and a season-high four touchdowns in a win against Tennessee Tech earlier this month.

Advantage: New Mexico

Running backs

New Mexico's Jacory Croskey-Merritt is second in the conference with 82 rushing yards per game. The senior is averaging 6.8 yards per carry and has rushed a team-high 328 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 attempts. The Lobos have three running backs over the 100-yard mark on the season, with Dorian Lewis and Sherod White rushing for 122 and 117 yards, respectively. New Mexico is fourth in the MW as a team at 169.25 rushing yards per game.

Harris Waylee has cemented himself as UW's No. 1 back going forward with another strong showing against App State last weekend. The Northern Illinois transfer ran for 156 yards on 17 carries, including a critical 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. UW will be without D.Q. James after he entered the NCAA transfer portal this week, but Jamari Ferrell and Sam Scott will compete for reps in backup roles. The Cowboys are one yard behind the Lobos at 168.25 rushing yards per game, ranking fifth in the conference.

Advantage: Push

Wide receivers and tight ends

There wasn't much production to go around to the receivers last weekend with UW totaling just 31 passing yards against App State, but Wyatt Wieland leads the team with 15 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown through four games. Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante has a team-high two touchdowns, and tight ends John Michael Gyllenborg and Treyton Welch have combined for 15 catches, 123 yards and one touchdown.

The Lobos have spread the ball around in the passing game, with eight receivers and three tight ends hauling in at least one pass on the season. Duece Jones leads the receivers with six catches for 159 yards and one touchdown, followed by Caleb Medford with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Out of the eight wide receivers to catch a pass this season, six have scored a touchdown.

Advantage: Push

Offensive line

New Mexico has been strong up front in pass protection, allowing just six sacks through its first four games. The Lobos are averaging 4.91 yards per carry on the ground and have scored 10 rushing touchdowns, which ranks fourth in the conference. The Lobos are one of the most-penalized teams in the league, racking up 34 penalties for 319 yards.

UW's offensive line is just behind the Lobos in sacks allowed with seven. The Cowboys are averaging 4.55 yards per carry but have pulled out touchdown runs of 62 and 75 yards in consecutive weeks due in part to huge gaps created up front. UW went into last weekend with just nine penalties on the year, but had eight for 65 yards against the Mountaineers, including more than a few on the offensive line.

Advantage: Push

Defensive line

The Cowboys have been strong up front all season, collecting nine sacks for 56 yards and allowing an average of 146.25 rushing yards per game. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole is No. 23 in the MW with 6.25 tackles per game, and defensive end DeVonne Harris is coming off his best game of the season with nine tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a blocked field goal against App State.

New Mexico is last in the conference in sacks with five for 48 yards. The Lobos have also struggled stopping the run, allowing an average of 151.5 yards per game, a mark that ranks eighth in the MW. Defensive end Kyler Drake has led the unit thus far, collecting 10 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Advantage: Wyoming

Linebackers

New Mexico has three linebackers with at least 10 tackles on the year, including Syaire Riley (26), Alec Marenco (22) and Dmitri Johnson (16). The trio has combined for 1 1/2 sacks and two pass breakups, and Johnson forced a fumble and recovered it in last weekend's win over Massachusetts.

The Cowboys have two of the top 15 tacklers in the conference, with Easton Gibbs ranking fifth at 8.75 per game and Shae Suiaunoa ranking 13th at 7.5 per game. The two linebackers have combined for 65 tackles and four pass deflections, with Suiaunoa adding a sack in a win over Portland State. Gibbs led the Cowboys with 11 tackles against App State last weekend.

Advantage: Wyoming

Secondary

The Lobos have one of the best defensive backs in the conference, with safety Tavian Combs leading the MW at 11 tackles per game. Safeties Christian Ellis and Noa Pola-Gates have combined for 37 tackles behind Combs. New Mexico is seventh in the conference with 244.25 passing yards allowed per game.

UW's secondary returned cornerback Kolbey Taylor to the starting lineup last week after a one-game suspension, but lost cornerback Tyrecus Davis to an injury against App State. Davis is questionable for this weekend, UW coach Craig Bohl said Monday. Nickelback Wrook Brown earned MW defensive player of the week honors last weekend, totaling seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.

Advantage: Push

Special teams

Special teams played a big part in UW escaping with a 22-19 win over App State last weekend, with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown being the difference in the game. Punter Clayton Stewart had a busy night against the Mountaineers, totaling eight punts for a total of 359 yards (44.9 yards per punt). Kicker John Hoyland is still perfect on the season at 4-of-4 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points.

New Mexico kicker Lukę Drzewiecki hasn't had many field goal opportunities through the first four weeks, going 2-of-3 and 15-of-15 on extra points. Drzewiecki's season-high field goal is just 27 yards, compared to 44 yards last year. Aaron Rodriguez has 16 punts for an average of 39.6 per attempt, including four inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Advantage: Wyoming

Final score: Wyoming 31, New Mexico 14

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.