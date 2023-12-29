Tale of the Tape: Wyoming vs. Toledo

Dec. 29—Quarterback

Andrew Peasley had a strong second season heading the University of Wyoming's offense, leading the Mountain West in passing efficiency with a mark of 147.4. Peasley averaged 202.4 total offensive yards per game, including 165.7 passing yards. The sixth-year senior finished the regular season 146-of-241 (60.6%) for 1,823 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also second on the team in rushing yards with 403, and had a team-high seven rushing scores.

Toledo will be without starting quarterback and Mid-American Conference player of the year Dequan Finn, who hit the transfer portal following the team's loss to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC title game. Backup Tucker Gleason — who will start in Finn's place — was 14-of-21 (66.7%) for 199 yards and four touchdowns in limited action this fall. Gleason will lead a Toledo offense that averages 426.2 yards per game, a mark that ranks No. 33 in all of NCAA Division I.

Advantage: Push

Running backs

Toledo running back Peny Boone also earned some postseason accolades, as he was named the MAC offensive player of the year following the regular season. Boone racked up 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 194 attempts to lead the conference, but the junior hit the transfer portal earlier this week. Boone's absence will be a big loss, as he averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 107.7 yards per game, which ranks No. 3 and No. 11 in the country, respectively. Backup Jacquez Stuart — Toledo's projected starter — has 475 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries for an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

UW starter Harrison Waylee is expected to be as healthy as he's been in some time after suffering a handful of lower body injuries throughout the season. During his first season in Laramie, Waylee led the team with 856 yards and five touchdowns on 146 carries. The junior is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, but hasn't surpassed the 100-yard mark in his past three games. Waylee played against Toledo twice during his time at Northern Illinois, combining for 141 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 13 catches for 120 yards.

Advantage: Wyoming

Wide receivers and tight ends

The Cowboys ranked 11th out of the MW's 12 teams in passing offense during the regular season, averaging 167.3 yards per game. Wide receiver Wyatt Wieland leads the team with 425 receiving yards on 39 catches, and Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante has a team-high six touchdown grabs during his lone season in Laramie. Tight end Treyton Welch was one of UW's most explosive weapons in last year's Arizona Bowl against Ohio, leading the team with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Toledo had the best passing offense in the MAC at 223.5 yards per game this season. Wide receiver Jerjuan Newton led the receivers with 622 yards on 47 catches and nine touchdowns, followed by wide receiver Junior Vandeross III at 44 catches for 611 yards and four scores. Tight end Anthony Torres was third on the team with 434 yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches. Toledo had 26 passing touchdowns on the season, which was 10 more than any other team in the MAC.

Advantage: Toledo

Offensive line

Toledo's offensive line paved the way for the best rushing offense in the MAC at 202.8 yards per game, a mark that also ranks No. 11 in the country. The Rockets average 5.2 yards per carry and have 30 touchdowns on the ground, which is seven more than any other MAC team. The Rockets also led the MAC in sacks allowed with just 11 through their first 13 games. The unit lost first team All-MAC pick Vinny Sciury to the transfer portal after the MAC title game.

UW's offensive front is eighth in the MW in sacks allowed at 2.1 per game. The Cowboys allowed 25 sacks for 152 yards through their first 12 games. UW hasn't been as effective on the ground compared to years past, ranking seventh in the MW in rushing offense at 157.5 yards per game. The Cowboys are averaging 4.4 yards per carry and have 18 touchdowns on the ground, which is tied for fifth in the conference.

Advantage: Toledo

Defensive line

The Cowboys' defensive line is led by second team All-MW selection Jordan Bertagnole, who led the unit with 55 total tackles, two sacks two pass deflections and a forced fumbled. UW was strong against the run, ranking third in the MW at 144.6 yards allowed per game while holding opponents to an average of four yards per carry. The Cowboys are tied for seventh in the conference with 24 sacks through 12 games for an average of two sacks per contest.

Toledo is tied with Ohio with a conference-high 36 sacks through its first 13 games. The Rockets have shown to be susceptible to the run, ranking fifth in the MAC at 146.8 yards allowed per game. The unit is led by first team All-MAC defensive tackle Judge Culpepper, who's totaled 37 total tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Culpepper's nine sacks rank third in the MAC.

Advantage: Push

Linebackers

Toledo also had a first team All-MAC honoree at linebacker in Dallas Gant, who led the team in total tackles with 108. Gant has added one sack, two pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble for the Rockets. Linebacker Daniel Bolden is second on the team with 85 total tackles to go along with two pass deflections, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a half sack. Gant's average of 8 1/2 tackles per game ranks sixth in the MAC.

UW's rich tradition of strong linebacker play has continued this season, with Easton Gibbs extending the unit's streak to five consecutive seasons with a first team All-MW selection. Gibbs is fourth in the MW at 8.8 tackles per game, totaling a team-high 106 total tackles to go along with two sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Shae Suiaunoa is right behind Gibbs in total tackles with 88. Suiaunoa also has 2 1/2 sacks, two pass deflections and an interception while ranking ninth in the MW at 7.3 tackles per game.

Advantage: Wyoming

Secondary

The Cowboys' passing defense was stronger than most expected this season, ranking fifth in the MW at 215.7 yards allowed per game. Nickelback Wrook Brown leads the unit with three interceptions, but UW will be without cornerback Kolbey Taylor for the Arizona Bowl after he transferred to Vanderbilt earlier this month. Cornerbacks Tyrecus Davis and Jakorey Hawkins surpassed Taylor on the depth chart before his departure and will likely play key roles against the Rockets' strong passing attack.

Toledo's secondary is led by two-time All-American cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who is projected as a first-round NFL draft pick by Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Mitchell was a first team All-MAC selection and has totaled 41 total tackles, 18 pass deflections and one interception this season. Fellow defensive back Maxon Hook was also named first team All-MAC in Toledo's secondary, totaling 69 total tackles, four pass deflections, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Rockets are ranked No. 4 in the MAC in passing defense at 183.3 yards allowed per game.

Advantage: Toledo

Special teams

Toledo kicker Luke Pawlak earned third team All-MAC honors, going 10-of-13 on field goals and 49-of-50 on extra points through Toledo's first 13 games. The Rockets have attempted the fewest field goals in the MAC this season, but Pawlak's conversion rate of 76.9% ranks third in the conference. Stewart was a first team All-MAC selection as a return specialist, helping Toledo finish second in the MAC with an average kickoff return of 21.2 yards.

UW's special teams unit struggled down the stretch this fall, but kicker John Hoyland finishing the regular season 10-of-17 (58.8%) on field goals and 37-of-38 on extra points. Hoyland made his first nine field goal attempts this fall, but has made just one of his past eight attempts. Clayton Stewart's 38.9 net yards per punt ranks sixth in the MW.

Advantage: Toledo

Final score: Wyoming 31, Toledo 27

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.