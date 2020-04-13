A Tale of Three Cities: COVID-19 in Florida's most vulnerable populations

With Cuban neighborhoods in Hialeah emptied due to COVID-19 lockdown, crowds turned to socialize over coffee at the pick-up service windows in South Florida known as “ventanitas” – forcing the city to ban the gatherings.

An hour north in Lauderdale Lakes, the city with Florida’s highest concentration of black residents is bracing for an uptick in cases, with many of its sick already at higher-risk due to underlying issues like diabetes and hypertension.

A sign hanging on a locked gate in front of the Ermita de la Caridad church in Miami indicates that the church is closed during the new coronavirus pandemic, Churches are closed in South Florida as religious leaders worldwide are urging people to celebrate Good Friday and Easter from the safety of their homes. More

On the state’s Gulf coast, officials in the retirement community of Punta Gorda started ordering emergency supplies immediately after the first positive tests in Florida, knowing its elderly could be in jeopardy.

As coronavirus spreads across the nation, Hispanics, African-Americans and seniors are falling sick and dying in disproportionate numbers. The stakes are high in Florida, where one in five is aged over 65, and pockets of state are deeply rooted with Cubans, Haitians and other minorities.

Florida was also one of the states late to issue stay-at-home orders. With the numbers exploding in recent weeks – and nearly 17,000 cases confirmed as of early Friday – officials are scrambling to protect their vulnerable populations and convince them of the risk the virus poses.

“It’s a culture thing … a lot of folks here are just not taking it seriously,” Hialeah City Councilman Jesus Tundidor said. “When we regulate and enforce some of these policies, that’s when we’ll see a change.”

Hialeah has one of the highest concentrations of Hispanics in the country. The population of nearly 240,000 makes it the second largest city in Miami-Dade County, where more than a third of the state’s COVID-19 cases have originated.

Coupled with its large elderly community – many of whom are confined to public housing – city leaders say the demographics leave Hialeah especially susceptible to an outbreak.

As of early Friday, Hialeah’s 700 confirmed cases were the third-most among all Florida cities, more than areas with much larger populations, like Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

In response, the city suspended senior activities, set new protocols for public housing to limit visitors and implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, while closing gyms, dining establishments and movie theaters.

But dozens still congregated at restaurants and cafeterias as they waited for takeout. Others socialized at walk-up “ventanitas” with their “cafecito” – Cuban espresso.

Understanding the cultural tendencies, Hialeah councilmembers have pushed for their mayor to take a more vigilant approach, pressing him for three weeks to close city hall. The city has a strong mayor who serves as the chief executive, and Tundidor said the mayor has mostly deferred to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who issued stay-at-home orders April 1 after weeks of criticism.

A man collects unemployment forms at a drive through collection point outside John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah, Florida, on April 8, 2020. More

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

“You have this demographic that’s highly susceptible, and they’re all living in very confined areas very close together,” Councilman Paul Hernandez said.

Hialeah officials also had to scramble after Florida’s online unemployment system crashed, leading the city to issue printed unemployment applications at the library. But the event drew hundreds, as throngs waited together in lines that wrapped around the street. Councilmembers called it a health disaster.