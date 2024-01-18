A tale of two beer fests: Otter Fest and Faded Kingdom return for sudsy weekend

Orlando’s Tactical Brewing Company is no stranger to the national stage, and in their award-winning travels around the country, they’ve forged a lot of connections in the greater craft brew community. Last year’s inaugural Faded Kingdom beer fest was an invitational of sorts, says Tactical CEO and head brewer Kreistopher Holland. It was a small, intimate downtown experiment but a decided success. So, this year, they decided to go bigger and better.

Faded Kingdom, featuring 25 Orlando-local brewers and another 70+ from around the nation, will shut down part of Baldwin Park’s New Broad Street for a celebration of all things suds. Tickets, ranging from $50-80, are available on the festival’s Eventbrite page.

A Central Florida Local tent will feature volunteers to pour while reps and brewers can mix and mingle with guests who are in to sample. Additionally, beer nerds will have their pick of more than 70 highly sought-after beers from around the country.

Best Brewery: 2023 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards

“Beers that you can’t typically find in this area,” Holland says, noting that the event will bring a close to Orlando Beer Week, a grassroots event that’s been growing steadily.

Beer enthusiasts slightly less enthused at the idea of plunking down $50+ need not fret. This event features two festivals in one. Grab your designated Dry Januarians and come out for the block party out front at Tactical.

“Faded Kingdom will take place on the cul-de-sac by Lake Baldwin, but just up the street, we’re teaming up with the Orlando Parking Lot Pary for a giant block party with 20-plus vendors,” says Holland.

Food trucks serving both events (some of the scheduled include The Pass, Red Panda Noodle and Phat Ash Bakes, among others) will be on hand. Tactical’s taproom will be open, and there’s no admission required.

Over at the ticketed fest, the “kingdom” aspect will be full-on and gloriously violent (not that violent!) as combatants dressed in medieval gear battle it out on the half-hour. Sponsored in part by Bungalower, the brand’s own Brenda from Bithlo (aka Bungalower editor Brendan O’Connor), whom fans might know from Tactical’s regular Drag Bingo events, is hosting the festivities.

Faded Kingdom will run from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/faded-kingdom-beer-festival-2024-tickets-654842530637.

Otter Fest

Wekiva Island is known as a “Real Florida” oasis in Longwood, where guests while away their day on the riverfront, exploring via canoe, kayak and paddleboard. Activities that, along with volleyball, cornhole, and more, pair beautifully with ice-cold beer.

Such is the premise behind Otter Fest, the attraction’s annual craft beer festival, which returns to Wekiva Island from 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $50 for VIP, which gets you in one hour early. This is year six for the event, which is for those 21 and older.

“It’s definitely different from other beer fests just because of the uniqueness of the venue and all the outdoor recreation they have,” notes Kathy DeBishop, co-founder of DeBary’s Central 28 Beer Company, a veteran Otter Fest participant. “Wekiva Island has always been really supportive of craft beer, and the Otter Fest gives people the opportunity to try so many great beers in one place.”

Otter Fest (the event’s name was inspired by Wekiva Island’s on-site bar, The Tooting Otter) guests will not only sample the wares of 15 breweries, from beloved locals like Apopka’s Three Odd Guys Brewing and Sanford Brewing to Tampa Bay Brewing Co and Dunedin’s 3 Daughters Brewing. Reps from each will be on hand for discussion, with fun take-home freebies and swag.

For eats, Wekiva’s Without a Paddle Café will be serving up food options for purchase, including special menu items to pair with the beer samples. The location, says DeBishop, is everything.

“You’re right there on the water. They have music out there,” she notes. “A lot of folks come out, but it’s still quite intimate, and you’ll have the space to try it all.”

Participants bring at least two offerings, she says. In fact, Central 28 usually brews one up just for the occasion. This year’s otter-forward selection is the Professor Oat C. Brown, though they’ll also be bringing their Upriver Pale Ale and Sunshine Greetings hibiscus wheat ale. Sanford Brewing will be pouring their All-American Ale and the robust red Boru, “both very approachable and lower ABV,” says owner Robyn Winkler-Esser, who says they’re excited to be a part of Otter Fest.

“Because it isn’t a massive parking-lot festival, the people who are working are able to really talk to the guests who are tasting,” says DeBishop. “There’s always a lot of nice face time with everyone because all of us share this common love of beer.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wekivaisland.com/event/otter-fest-a-celebration-of-craft-beer-2.

