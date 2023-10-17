Tale of two brothers: Attorney says accused's sibling is the one who killed their father

A tale of which son killed their father on a cold Christmas Eve was introduced to jurors Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

The state of Ohio believes the guilty brother is Robert Len Hamman, 54, whose murder trial is underway this week in Mansfield.

But that man's attorney, Benjamin Zushin, told jurors during opening statements that he intends to prove one of the defendant's brothers is the true killer.

Murder trial expected to last through Friday

The trial began Monday when Judge Brent Robinson helped Zushin and Richland County Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier sort through more than 100 potential jurors.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

By 4 p.m., all but 8 women and 5 men were dismissed. The remaining baker's dozen — 12 jurors and one alternate — then learned their services would be needed at least the rest of the week.

Their task was to determine whether Robert Len Hamman was guilty of killing his 76-year-old father, Terrence L. Hamman.

"Your job is the judge of the facts," Robinson told them. "Your main goal is to arrive at a just verdict."

The judge told them not to discuss the case with anyone, not to read about it on the internet, and to only take into account evidence that is presented from the witness stand.

'His father was dead in that house'

Once Robinson finished his instructions, he gave the jury's attention to Buckmeier for the prosecution's opening statements.

The assistant prosecutor set the scene by telling everyone the crime took place on the cold and snowy day before Christmas in 2022.

The case began at a home in Shiloh, which is northern Richland County. In the kitchen was the defendant, Robert Hamman, who was then 53.

"His father was dead in that house," Buckmeier said.

The state's belief is that Terrence Hamman, an Air Force veteran, had been shot in the kitchen and was dragged into his bedroom.

The assistant prosecutor told jurors that the defendant moved the dead man, then "used a mop and a bucket to clean up all his father's blood."

Buckmeier claimed the younger Hamman changed his father's clothes and tucked him into bed "to buy himself time."

The state's theory is that Robert Hamman then stole his father's money, guns and jewelry, set the house's security alarm, and fled the scene.

'The evidence is purely circumstantial'

Zushin told the jurors that the state's theory is not complete, and that blame has been placed on the wrong brother.

The attorney said murders are motivated by love and money.

"There is only one person who is getting all of the money from this," Zushin said.

That man, the attorney alleged, is one of his client's brothers.

"The first one to find Mr. Hamman, he's the one who did it," Zushin said.

The defense attorney told jurors they will notice as the evidence is revealed that one of the accused's brothers made a phone call that fateful morning to ask how to open the elder man's safe.

"The firearms were never found," Zushin said.

The attorney said jurors are going to hear stories about family struggles, greed, financial turmoil and mental health issues.

"Much of the evidence is purely circumstantial," Zushin said.

After the attorneys were finished explaining their expectations for the trial, the judge told the jurors they could go home for the evening.

The trial was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Murder Trial underway in case of elderly father killed on Christmas Eve