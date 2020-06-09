A tale of two mothers: How Texas couple claimed their baby from Ukraine despite lockdown

KYIV, Ukraine — It took the Straubs more than three days to travel from Dallas to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But, arduous as it was, to them the trip was worth it.

A baby was waiting for them in Kyiv. Their baby. Waiting to come home.

Whether the Straubs would be able to enter Ukraine — or would be stopped by travel restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus — they did not know. Already, reports had emerged of parents traveling to Ukraine to pick up babies born to surrogate mothers, as the Straubs were doing, but being turned away at the border, leaving as many as 100 infants in legal limbo.

Image: Darlene Straub, 45, the new mother of a newborn baby Sophia, born via surrogacy, holds her hand in a rented apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine (Oksana Parafeniuk / for NBC News)

Still, the Straubs persisted.

“Usually, we would just take a plane to Paris and fly straight to Kyiv from there,” Darlene Straub said. But that was before various countries — Ukraine included — imposed travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Instead, the Straubs — Darlene, 45, and her husband, Chris, who is 43 — hopscotched from Dallas to Atlanta, then on to the Netherlands, Sweden and Belarus. From Minsk, the Belarussian capital, they took a four-hour ride to the Belarussian border with Ukraine.

Then, because only trucks were being allowed across the border, they had to walk, carrying suitcases stuffed with $14,000 in cash to pay for the surrogate mother.

As the Straubs wended their way across Europe toward Kyiv, a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman named Yulia was nearing the end of a difficult journey of her own.

Yulia was already the mother of two sons, 8 and 13 years old. Her family lived in a village in central Ukraine. Her younger son had needed costly treatment for an infection that compromised his immune system and the family wound up in debt — and she needed to rebuild the family house. But her $150 monthly wage as a nurse at a local hospital and her husband’s $500 wage at a saw mill were not enough to cover their needs.

Yulia decided that the only way she could take care of her family properly would be to carry another couple’s baby to term. She knew in the end she would have to give the baby away, even though she had brought it to life inside her own body.

She needed to bring money home to her children, whom she had left with her husband four weeks earlier, when she came to Kyiv to give birth.

As it happened, the timing worked out well. Yulia’s due date had been May 30. But the baby arrived four days early, on May 26 — just as the Straubs were crossing the border into Ukraine.

“We arrived in Kyiv on May 26. That same day, we got an email from our agency, and they said our baby girl was born,” Darlene Straub said.

“Oh,” she added, happily, “her name is Sophia Faith Straub.”

The Straubs are by no means the only ones to have made the difficult journey to Kyiv. Due to travel restrictions the Ukrainian government imposed in March, dozens of other prospective parents from all over the world remain separated from their babies, who have already been born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers.

Ukraine is one of the few countries where commercial surrogacy is still legal. In recent years, this shortage of surrogate agencies has driven hundreds of couples who cannot conceive to turn to surrogates in Ukraine to have their children for them. Here, people can use surrogacy for $30,000 to $50,000.

Image: Darlene Straub, 45, and Chris Straub, 43, a couple from Texas, hold their newborn baby, Sophia, born via surrogacy, in a rented apartment in (Oksana Parafeniuk / for NBC News)