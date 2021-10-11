Tale of two Texas counties show divide for and against vaccines
ABC News’ Will Carr explores the response to the pandemic in Presidio and Lamar County, two Texas counties with the highest and lowest vaccination rates in the state.
COVID-19 cases are falling again in the USA. Whether they will rise again depends on how Americans behave and what the unpredictable virus does next.
A few weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Bradbury said she is ready to "say goodbye to my breast and to thank my body for all the sustenance, joy & life it has given me"
What science says about how intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating may boost immunity, reduce inflammation, increase longevity, and support weight loss.
Senior travelers are turning to trains during the pandemic — here's why.
After more than a year of pain, tests, and finally a match, an Eastlake man is just days away from getting a new kidney. But all of that is up in the air now thanks to the Cleveland Clinic’s new policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for organ transplant recipients and donors.
Homeless heroin users were rounded up by Taliban fighters and taken to the Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment on the outskirts of Kabul.
In Colombia, a health center reversed a decision that would have allowed Martha Sepúlveda, who has ALS, to die by euthanasia without a terminal prognosis.
Essentials to soothe COVID-19 symptoms and keep your household protective, like disinfecting wipes, masks, humidifiers and more
The calculations in the study by researchers at The University of Ottawa were used to promote the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe for use.
Doctors performed an emergency C-Section on Kelsie Routs, 23, while she was in a coma. She woke up to find out her baby boy was born a week earlier.
Certain ArtNaturals hand sanitizers contain benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, the FDA found. Consumers are urged to stop using them now.
West said he will most likely have to be hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped and x-rays showed pneumonia.
(Reuters) -AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19, which has proven to work as a preventative shot in the non-infected, was also shown to save lives and prevent severe disease when given as treatment within a week of first symptoms. The drug, a combination of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 or death by 50% in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday. The risk reduction was even better in patients who started therapy within just five days of initial symptoms, but AstraZeneca joins an already crowded field of medicines that were shown to prevent deterioration in patients with mild disease when given soon after diagnosis.
How COVID boosters could be deepening vaccine skepticism
Cardio can ramp up your appetite, which can make it harder to stay in a calorie deficit which is necessary for fat loss, trainer Ben Carpenter said.
All Tanisha Johnson wanted was for the pain to go away. Doctors had offered little hope for her intractable migraines. But at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, Ricardo Cruciani, who had a reputation as a brilliant pain physician, was warm and charming and prescribed powerful opioids, Johnson recalled in an interview. When he put his arm around her, she thought, “Finally, a doctor who cares.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the next few months, the doctor inc
Easy-to-take coronavirus treatments could complement vaccines. These are the most promising ones to watch.
Pfizer and Merck are working on developing a twice-daily COVID pill to treat Coronavirus. Doctors discuss everything you need to know about the pill.
The recommended daily intake for vitamin C should be doubled, scientists have claimed as current levels were informed by a “shocking” Second World War study.
Nurses are unwilling to risk their licenses or their patients’ lives by working in unsafe conditions.