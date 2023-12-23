A tale of two towns: How one defeated fast food – and why the other couldn’t

The quiet suburb of Hinchley Wood, Surrey, seems an unlikely setting for an occupation. But this is where a group of well-heeled residents waged war against a fast-food giant – and won.

In the winter of 1998, McDonald’s purchased a pub, the Hinchley Wood. It was an unremarkable local boozer, save for the fact that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev once popped in for a pint. As it was ideally placed for passing commuters, on the junction with the A309, McDonald’s saw a prime opportunity for a burger joint.

Locals were vehemently opposed to the golden arches. They soon organised as Residents Against McDonald’s (RAM) and staged an occupation, placing two caravans in the pub car park, one emblazoned with ‘3,800 local people say no to McDonald’s’.

In the month of December, where KFC has been accused of challenging the bids from councils nationwide to prevent takeaways opening near schools, the battle of Hinchley Wood has come back into sharp relief.

“Everyone was up in arms, there were public meetings and it got quite heated, but they were still insistent that whatever we did, they were going to take over the site,” says Laurie Elliott, now 69, one of the three Hinchley Wood residents who led the campaign.

Elliott got the nod from the pub manager about when the site would change hands and, along with two friends and some help from a local climate activist group, they set up shop in the pub car park and didn’t leave for over 500 days.

Former pub the Hinchley Wood was purchased by McDonalds, but locals successfully campaigned against the fast food chain - Christopher Pledger

Residents took issue with “the fact that it would increase traffic”.

“We didn’t believe them when they said it was just going to be a small sit-in restaurant; you can’t have [a drive-through] in this area,” she says. There were also concerns over health, particularly that of local children.

Londoners Helen Steel and Dave Morris – a gardener and former postman – started a PR war against McDonald’s, after distributing a fact sheet entitled What’s Wrong With McDonald’s? in 1986. Dubbed McLibel, the case was the longest in UK libel history, it was still going when McDonald’s purchased the Hinkley Wood.

The judge found in the defendant’s favour in relation to their claims that it falsely advertised its food as nutritious and so risked the health of its regular long-term customers, and that McDonald’s advertising exploited children.

“We’ve got the two schools, and you know the children were going to come out [to McDonald’s] at lunchtime, creating more noise and eating unhealthy food,” says Elliott.

“There’s always been the health side. Fast-food outlets aren’t concerned as long as they can sell their stuff.”

Since 2017, 16 councils have abandoned the plans to challenge KFC’s new openings, and eight more have had to water them down, after the food outlet responded to public consultations. Meanwhile, the obesity crisis is costing the UK £100 billion per year.

McLibel was a David vs Goliath battle, and so was this one: Hinchley Wood emerged victorious, and the story has gone down in local legend. Ownership of the site was transferred back to the pub group in 2002. Residents celebrated with a BBQ and burgers from the butcher over the road; not a Big Mac to be seen. It was then sold to a developer and turned into a retirement home.

It is telling that, nearly 25 years on, Hinchley Wood remains fast food-free. An independent café on the high street is filled with pensioners eating sandwiches and baked potatoes. The bakery – part of a small, regional chain – sells sandwiches and pastries, but there is not a burger, French fry or piece of fried chicken in sight.

Hinchley Wood has a butcher and a bakery, but no global fast-food chains - Christopher Pledger

The original battle was more about traffic, litter and local identity than health, and it was won on the former. But it is no coincidence that Elmbridge, the borough in which Hinchley Wood is located, has the second-lowest prevalence of child obesity in the country – an average of 7.8 per cent, second only to Mole Valley, which is also in Surrey. There are other factors, of course, but Elmbridge has just 23 takeaways in the entire borough, and there are zero to be found in Hinchley Wood itself.

If this is the town that got rid of fast food, then Blackpool is the town that can’t escape it. It is beaten only by the borough of Camden, central London, on the number of takeaway eateries per capita, with 284 in total, according to Food Standards Agency data – the equivalent of 2.01 takeaways per 1,000 residents. The total number of takeaway businesses in Blackpool has more than doubled over the past decade.

It is impossible to make a direct comparison, as Blackpool has a population of approximately 141,000 to Hinchley Wood and the neighbouring Weston Green’s 8,700. Blackpool also consistently ranks among the most deprived areas in the UK, and Surrey among the wealthiest.

But on a cold, drizzly Monday afternoon in December, it is impossible to avoid how ubiquitous fast food has become in the town centre. The streets are quiet, save for a few Christmas shoppers, so the takeaways on almost every street far outnumber them: fish and chips, kebabs, chicken, burgers and fast-food chains.

There is the drive-through ‘Fat Man’s Corner,’ as it’s referred to by locals, where a KFC, McDonald’s and Chinese takeaway form a greasy trifecta, with a Subway next door to boot.

“With Blackpool, there are obviously two things going on – clearly, it is a destination, and that influx of day-trippers and weekend-trippers will expand the demand for takeaways, particularly fish and chips,” explains Paul Swinney, director of research and policy at Centre for Cities, a think tank for improving the economies of large cities and towns.

Weekend-trippers expand the demand for takeaways, particularly fish and chips, in Blackpool - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

“The difference is… Blackpool has much bigger challenges with deprivation relative to [somewhere like] Brighton. You have the mix of tourism and deprivation and the impact that has on the type of food that is available.”

The increasing chokehold of takeaways also makes it more difficult for other independent cafés and restaurants. Jo Ormsby, 50, has lived in Blackpool for 20 years and works in a small seafront café. “The nightlife has changed in that time,” she says – there are fewer holidaymakers, leaving “locals and dirty weekenders”.

In Blackpool, a takeaway or fast-food joint is “an easy business to run,” she says, which is why they have proliferated. “They make the money from the clubs.”

Many of the independent cafés have closed, further reducing the number of healthier options available (the café serves soup, salads and sandwiches alongside cakes and coffee). “There were six cafés up around here,” she says, gesturing up the road, “Now, there’s only one. People can’t afford to keep going.” Susan and Alan Alldred, 70, are regular visitors, and have been coming to Blackpool since Alan was a child. He says a lot of the “ordinary shops” have vanished, replaced by fast-food outlets.

A takeaway fast food outlet in Blackpool, which has the second-most takeaways per capita, in the UK - Lorne Campbell

Over the past decade, fast-food chains have altered their offerings in a bid to become healthier and more sustainable. McDonald’s says that 90 per cent of its core food and drink menu is now under 500 calories, and approximately 70 per cent of Happy Meal menu items are “non-high in fat, salt and sugar (non-HFSS), according to the U.K. Government’s Nutrient Profiling Model”. KFC has reduced salt in its menu by up to 50 per cent and saturated fat in its frying oil by 10 per cent, and 80 per cent of the Subway Series ‘set builds’ menu is non-HFSS.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We sell proper food, freshly prepared by hand every day. We constantly review all our menu items to reduce salt, sugar and calories.” A Subway spokesperson said: “On both our Build Your Own and Subway Series menus, guests looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle can choose from lower-calorie or protein-packed options with a variety of fresh veggies.”

Jo Orsmby says fast food chains in Blackpool make money from late night revellers - Guzelian/Lorne Campbell

However, in Blackpool, the proliferation of takeaways is one small part of a much bigger issue. “It’s run down – it has a problem with drugs, it needs investment, it has a bad reputation at night,” says Alldred. “It’s not a family-orientated place anymore. I went down memory lane to where I used to stay with my parents and I wished I’d never bothered because the B&B is gutted with filthy windows and hasn’t been a B&B for years.”

He adds that: “Nine out of 10 establishments in any seaside resort… what they shovel out isn’t good for you.”

Ormsby doesn’t have children, but says, “Fat Man’s Corner is terrible for kids coming out of school.” Blackpool has a higher-than-average rate of childhood obesity and ranks 17th of all local authorities in the UK: 19.45 per cent of children in Blackpool are classed as obese. This is even higher among 10-11 year olds with a rate of 26 per cent. The Active Lives Survey (2021/22) found that 72.3% of Blackpool’s adult population is overweight or obese.

When the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) ranked Britain’s unhealthiest high streets in 2018, Blackpool came third, after Grimsby and Walsall (based on the concentration of fast-food outlets, betting shops and other businesses deemed “unhealthy”). It also found that the most deprived areas now have five times more fast food shops than the most affluent high streets.

There is a clear north-south divide when it comes to the concentration of fast food and takeaways. The first KFC in the UK opened in Preston, Lancashire, in 1965. Glasgow and Birmingham have the most McDonald’s restaurants in the UK, followed by Liverpool, and Liverpool has the highest number of branches of KFC – 15 in total.

While it is not solely to blame, the fast-food takeover has been identified by Blackpool council as a contributing factor. “The proliferation of hot food takeaways is a concern across Blackpool,” it said in a 2020 report.

A north-south divide is identifiable when it comes to the concentration of fast food and takeaways - Guzelian/Lorne Campbell

“Although the availability of fast food is not the only factor contributing to poor diet and obesity, the availability of cheap, high density, high fat, high sugar and high salt food, which is typically served in large portions, is a contributing factor that needs to be taken in consideration as part of Blackpool’s approach to managing weight and reducing obesity levels.”

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s director of public health, said: “Reducing health inequalities in Blackpool, including reducing levels of obesity is a key council objective and one way this can be achieved is to encourage healthy eating.

“We know that there are many takeaways in the town that provide cheap and convenient food. However, in recognition of supporting the health and well-being of residents, the council in 2016 signed a Healthy Weight Declaration and in doing so has shown a commitment to reducing unhealthy weight in the town.

“Our strategy and policy working with our planning department specifically includes measures to prevent the establishment of new hot food takeaways in areas where there are high levels of obesity.”

The number of fast food outlets in Blackpool is “a reflection of what demand looks like in a place… in Hinchley Wood in Surrey, clearly there’s a strong middle-class element that has an aversion towards fast food and there was consumer power to stop that coming in,” says Swinney. “A similar thing happened in a town in Devon or Cornwall, when Costa wanted to move in… they didn’t actually move in in the end, so you have this quite strong lobby.”

If a similar lobby assembled in Blackpool, perhaps it could stem the rising tide of takeaways.