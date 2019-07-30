Talenom Oyj (HEL:TNOM): Poised For Long Term Success?

Since Talenom Oyj (HEL:TNOM) released its earnings in December 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, as a 42% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, though this is noticeably lower than the historical 5-year average earnings growth of 68%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €6.4m, we should see this growing to €9.1m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Talenom Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Talenom Oyj

Can we expect Talenom Oyj to keep growing?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 2 analysts covering TNOM is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of TNOM's earnings growth over these next few years.

HLSE:TNOM Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €6.4m and the final forecast of €14m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for TNOM’s earnings is 22%. EPS reaches €1.94 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.93 EPS today. In 2022, TNOM's profit margin will have expanded from 13% to 17%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Talenom Oyj, there are three essential factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Talenom Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Talenom Oyj is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Talenom Oyj? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.