Is Talent Property Group Limited (HKG:760) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Talent Property Group Limited (HKG:760) with its market cap of HK$556m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 760 here.

Does 760 produce enough cash relative to debt?

760 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CN¥297m to CN¥346m , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. With this growth in debt, 760 currently has CN¥44m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 760’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 760 pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at 760’s CN¥1.2b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CN¥2.2b, leading to a 1.82x current account ratio. For Real Estate companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:760 Historical Debt February 14th 19 More

Does 760 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 18%, 760’s debt level may be seen as prudent. 760 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if 760’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 760, the ratio of 19.5x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving 760 ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

760 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 760 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Talent Property Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 760’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



