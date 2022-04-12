Talent teacher charged with sex crimes

Apr. 12—A Jackson County grand jury indicted a Talent Middle School substitute teacher and track and field coach Tuesday on five sex crime charges, including second-degree sexual abuse.

The charges were unrelated to his position at the school, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Sean Kenneth Fuller, 44, of Medford, was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $300,000 bail.

Sheriff's office detectives and an officer from the Talent Police Department arrested Fuller at Talent Middle School around 3:30 p.m. April 6, the sheriff's office said.

At the present time, the sheriff's office said, there is no indication there are additional victims. However, in an abundance of caution, investigators are asking that anyone with information about the suspect to call the sheriff's office tip line at 541-774-8333.

The sheriff's office did not release a jail booking photo of Fuller. A law passed by the Oregon Legislature that went into effect this year limits the ability of law enforcement agencies to release mug shots. The intent is to protect the identity of people who haven't been convicted.

Law enforcement agencies can release a mug shot in certain circumstances, such as when it may assist in the apprehension of a fugitive or suspect, or additional criminal activity is suspected.

The new Oregon law has made law enforcement agencies more cautious about releasing mug shots to the public and media.