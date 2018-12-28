Talent Trainers, SEC in 2019, Smarter Cars: The Morning Minute







FEEDBACK - Two Big Law firms are getting creative with their talent development efforts. Cleary Gottlieb’s New York office has launched ClearyLoop, Meghan Tribe reports. It’s an app that enables associates to request an informal feedback session with senior lawyers and mark it on their calendars. Lizzy McLellan reportsthat Akin Gump has debuted Akin Jump! It’s a short-term travel program that allows associates and counsel to spend time in other offices. The programs come at a time when formal evaluations are falling out of favor as law firms try to develop more meaningful ways to coach and mentor junior talent.



IN THE WORKS - The SEC has laid out its priorities as the new year approaches, and they include a focus on cybersecurity and digital assets. Dan Clark reportsthat the SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations in a recently released report said it will focus on the proper configuration of network storage devices, among other things. At the same time, the OCIE will prioritize conducting examinations focused on portfolio management of digital assets, compliance and internal controls.



INFO WARS - Smart cars are getting smarter—because of your data. Frank Ready reports that a critical way so-called connected cars (vehicles that have all sorts of sensors tracking everything from seat belt usage to gas purchases) improve is to use drivers’ data as way to advance the artificial intelligence they use. Expect legal dustups over access to the data, even as individual car makers are implementing their own sets of consumer privacy principles.















DUBLIN’S HOT - With two U.S.-based law firms, one global giant and several U.K. players opening up shop in the Irish capital in 2018, Dublin is clearly the hottest international destination among law firms over the past year, thanks to Brexit. Dan Packel reports other cities around the world attracting interest from multiple law firms include Shenzhen, China, and Frankfurt, Germany.















