Talentbank Reveals Malaysia’s Most Attractive Graduate Employers to Work For in 2021

Over 24,000 undergraduates from public and private universities all over Malaysia have voted on their most attractive employer brands to work with from among 700 companies across 26 industries.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Into its third year, Malaysia's Graduates' Choice Award (GCA) gave recognition to employer brands spanning across 26 industries and covering a wide spectrum of disciplines, including accounting & professional services, banking, automotive, e-commerce, electronics, engineering, fast-moving consumer goods, government-linked companies, pharmaceutical, retail, tech, telecommunications and many.

For a full list of winners, visit www.graduatechoiceaward.com.

Organized by Talentbank, (award-winning recruitment, market research, education & employer branding company) GCA is the Most Authoritative Graduate Employer Branding Award that gives recognition to employers for their efforts and dedication in enhancing their employer branding in public and private universities in Malaysia.

GCA results were the culmination of votes obtained from university students over a 12 months period, from 1st September 2019 - 31st August 2020. Of those who cast their votes, 52% percent were female undergraduates while the remaining 48% percent were from male voters. To ensure its legitimacy, the GCA results were reviewed by an audit board made up of career services practitioners from diverse universities in Malaysia.

Talentbank's Founder, Ben Ho, shared: "Besides recognizing the commitments made by employers, the prestigious awards also act as a reference for fresh graduates to help them distinguish employers of great distinction in their respective industries when they apply for their first job after completing their studies."

"The importance of a great employer brand image cannot be underestimated. It helps organizations to become a talent magnet and attract the right talents."

"We also encourage organizations to get accredited as one of Asia's Best Employer Brands, an accreditation that can open the door to exponential talents, get started by visiting www.bestemployerbrand.com."

GCA is Malaysia's Most Authoritative Graduate Employer Branding Award, 100% voted for by University Students across Malaysia. The GCA is an award of the highest distinction of most attractive graduate employers and it stands as an irrefutable gold standard gauge for campus recruiters and as a hallmark of excellence among organizations throughout Malaysia. GCA is an annual graduate employer branding award introduced in 2018. Visit www.graduatechoiceaward.com.

Established in 2011, Talentbank is an award-winning global employer branding, recruitment, market research, and education specialist. They focused on producing breakthrough, career-ready candidates of all disciplines and helping them kick start their careers by connecting them with various organizations. Talentbank creates an employability ecosystem for the universities, students & employers. Visit www.talentbankgroup.com.

