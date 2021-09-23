Taliban announce hunt for ancient treasure

The Taliban are searching for a 2,000-year-old treasure called Bactrian gold.

The group ruling Afghanistan reportedly said that if the treasure had been taken out of the country, it would consider that action treason against the state.

The items comprising the Bactrian gold date back roughly two millenniums, RepublicWorld.com reported.

Many fear that if the Taliban are able to seize the items, they will destroy them in their attempt to cleanse the history, culture, and people of Afghanistan.

The items, discovered by archaeologists in the graves of wealthy northern Afghan nomads in the 1970s, reportedly show a variety of Persian and Greek influence.

Chief among these is an ornate gold crown.

The crown stands five inches tall, was forged out of hammered gold, and is adorned with leaves and a golden mountain goat.

