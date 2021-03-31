Taliban ask for 7,000 prisoners and removal from sanctions as US seeks troop extension

Ben Farmer
·2 min read
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) and other members of the Taliban delegation arrive to attend an international conference on Afghanistan over the peaceful solution to the conflict in Moscow on March 18, 2021 - AFP
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) and other members of the Taliban delegation arrive to attend an international conference on Afghanistan over the peaceful solution to the conflict in Moscow on March 18, 2021 - AFP

Taliban envoys have requested the release of 7,000 prisoners and the cancelling of United Nations sanctions, as they consider an American request to keep troops in the country in the coming months.

Joe Biden's special representative has asked the militants to approve an extension to the US troop presence which would break Donald Trump's withdrawal deal to leave the country by May 1.

Washington is hoping for an extension of between three and six months, Tolo News reported, amid fears an early pull out before a political settlement between Kabul and the militants would pitch the country deeper into civil war.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Zalmay Khalilzad had met the head of the insurgents Doha office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and discussed the release of prisoners on Tuesday night.

Naeem Wardak said the Taliban had stressed America's remaining 3,500 troops leave by the deadline, saying it was “a key step towards the solution of our country's problems”.

“Similarly, the release of the remaining prisoners, the removal of the [UN] blacklist, and other relevant issues were discussed during the meeting.”

Analysts say Mr Biden has no good choices trying to quit America's longest war, with a risk of heavy Afghan government losses if he leaves too early and a continuing quagmire against a buoyant Taliban if he decides to stay.

Breaching the deadline without Taliban approval threatens to blow up the stalled talks process between the militants and Ashraf Ghani's government.

A frustrated Washington is attempting to revitalise negotiations with a plan for a power-sharing interim government and a 90-day ceasefire. Under the US plan, Afghanistan's neighbours would guarantee the transitional government at an international summit in Turkey in the coming weeks.

