Taliban ask to speak at UN General Assembly in New York

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amir Khan Muttaqi
The Taliban's Foreign Minster Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request in a letter to the UN on Monday

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York City.

The group's foreign minister made the request in a letter on Monday. A UN committee will rule on the request.

The Taliban also nominated their Doha-based spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.

The group, which seized control of Afghanistan last month, said the envoy for the ousted government no longer represented the country.

The request to participate in the high-level debate is being considered by a credentials committee, whose nine members include the US, China and Russia, according to a UN spokesperson.

But they are unlikely to meet before the end of the General Assembly session next Monday. Until then, under UN rules, Ghulam Isaczai will remain Afghanistan's ambassador to the global body.

He is expected to make a speech on the final day of the meeting on 27 September. However the Taliban said his mission "no longer represents Afghanistan".

They also said that several countries no longer recognised former President Ashraf Ghani as leader.

Mr Ghani abruptly left Afghanistan as Taliban militants advanced on the capital, Kabul, on 15 August. He has since taken refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

When the Taliban last controlled Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the government they overthrew stayed on as a UN representative, after the credentials committee deferred its decision on competing claims for the position.

At the UN meeting on Tuesday, Qatar urged world leaders to stay engaged with the Taliban.

"Boycotting them would only lead to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could be fruitful," said Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar has become a key broker in Afghanistan. It hosted talks between the Taliban and US which culminated in a 2020 agreement to withdraw US-led Nato forces.

The country has helped Afghans and foreign nationals to evacuate the country since the Taliban takeover, and has facilitated recent intra-Afghan peace talks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban foreign minister asks to address the United Nations

    Taliban foreign minister asks to address the United Nations

  • Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

    The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. Muttaqi asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, which finishes on Monday.

  • Qatar's ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

    The ruling emir of Qatar, whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country's Taliban rulers. Speaking from the podium of the U.N. General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.”

  • WHO's Tedros wins German backing for second term

    German Health Minister Jens Spahn backed a second term for World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and called on other countries to support the former Ethiopian health minister ahead of a deadline this week. "We invite partner countries to join us nominating DG (Director General) Tedros," Spahn told Reuters. Last week, sources https://www.reuters.com/world/whos-tedros-seen-running-unopposed-top-job-despite-ethiopia-snub-sources-2021-09-17 told Reuters that Tedros looks set to run unopposed for a second term at the helm of the WHO as it tries to guide the world through its biggest health crisis in a century, even though he lacks the support of Ethiopia due to friction over the Tigray conflict.

  • The Oversight Board wants Facebook to explain its controversial rules for VIPs

    The Oversight Board is pushing Facebook to provide more information on its controversial “cross-check” system, following a report that the company has allowed celebrities, politicians and other public figures to break its rules. “In light of recent developments, we are looking into the degree to which Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses in relation to cross-check, including the practice of whitelisting,” the board said in a statement. “We expect to receive a briefing from Facebook in the coming days and will be reporting what we hear from this as part of our first release of quarterly transparency reports which we will publish in October.”

  • Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

    The first world fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai, opens its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Oct. 1 after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. The 4.3 sq km (1.7 sq mile) site was desert when Dubai was chosen eight years ago to follow the 2015 Expo in Milan, Italy. Before the pandemic, the consultancy EY forecast that the Expo would over the course of its six months contribute 1.5% of the UAE's gross domestic product.

  • Taliban say no al Qaeda or ISIS in Afghanistan

    Since toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul last month, the Taliban have faced pressure from the international community to renounce ties with al Qaeda, the group behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. At the same time, they have had to deal with a series of attacks claimed by an affiliate of Islamic State, with which they have been in conflict for several years over a mix of economic and ideological disputes.

  • Bitcoin Retreats Again as Investors Shun Riskier Assets

    Bitcoin declined but was off its lows for the day after the world’s largest cryptocurrency slumped as the implications of a potential failure of China China Evergrande Group —the world’s most indebted property developer—continued to sweep through global markets. Bitcoin was down 2.99% to $42,603. Its low over the last 24 hours was $40,267, according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinDesk.

  • Firefighters 'working really hard' to keep flames away from California's famous General Sherman sequoia

    Firefighters 'working really hard' to keep flames away from California's famous General Sherman sequoia

  • US: Taliban request to speak this week won't be approved

    NEW YORK — President Joe Biden’s administration does not “expect” the Taliban to make an appearance at the United Nations General Assembly — at least not “this week.”

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Fall With Focus on China, Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures fell Wednesday as traders assess the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and gird for a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to signal a reduction in stimulus later this year. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooter

  • Sheriff: Video shows attempted abduction at Clermont County playground

    A 38-year-old woman has now been indicted, accused of attempting to abduct a young girl from a Clermont County playground.

  • DCCC launches Spanish-language platform to battle GOP 'misinformation'

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching a Spanish-language digital platform to combat “misinformation” less than one year after then-President Donald Trump and down-ballot Republicans made significant gains with Hispanic voters.

  • Google is doubling down on returning to the office with a $2.1 billion deal for a building in NYC

    While Google has embraced remote work, it's also made it clear that employees will be expected to return to the office in the future.

  • Pelosi tries to hold line as Democrats start to crack on debt ceiling standoff

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressured her caucus to keep insisting on a bipartisan vote to increase the debt ceiling as some high-ranking Democrats in the House start to entertain raising the limit without Republican support.

  • Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

    Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul, was named as acting minister of commerce and industry and would start work immediately, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference. Azizi joins the acting finance minister and minister for economic affairs, both of whom were announced previously, in a team facing a daunting task.

  • J&J says second shot boosts protection for moderate-severe COVID-19 to 94%

    Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease. The data will help J&J make its case to U.S. regulators for a booster shot even as the company stresses the durability of its single-shot vaccine as a tool to ease the global pandemic. President Joe Biden is pushing for booster shots in the face of surging hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant and J&J, the only drugmaker with a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, has been under pressure to produce evidence on the effectiveness of an additional dose.

  • Afghanistan's war rug industry distorts the reality of everyday trauma

    The rug designs tend to contain symbols – AK-47s, 9/11 and drones – that reflect an outsider’s understanding of war. Kevin Sudeith, courtesy of WarRug.com, CC BY-SAThe end of the U.S.-led military intervention in Afghanistan has resulted in the withdrawal of most foreign aid workers and contractors. It may well also spell the demise of the country’s war rug industry. As a specialist in the visual and material culture of the Islamic world, I first became aware of war rugs when I was working on a

  • Homeland Security secretary gets heated questioning from GOP senator on southern border

    Republican Sen. Ron Johnson berated Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the situation at the southern border during a Senate Homeland Security committee hearing.

  • Angry France opens UN session with cold shoulder for Antony Blinken

    NEW YORK CITY, New York — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has no intention of meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, leaving the task of mollifying French anger over U.S. and British partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines to President Joe Biden.