Taliban attack on US secret base raises fear of pullout deadline violence

Ben Farmer
·2 min read
&#xa0;In this file photo taken on June 6, 2019, a US military Chinook helicopter lands on a field outside the governor&#39;s palace during a visit by the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, and Asadullah Khalid, acting minister of defense of Afghanistan, in Maidan Shar, capital of Wardak province.
In this file photo taken on June 6, 2019, a US military Chinook helicopter lands on a field outside the governor's palace during a visit by the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, and Asadullah Khalid, acting minister of defense of Afghanistan, in Maidan Shar, capital of Wardak province.

A series of attacks on American bases in Afghanistan, including a secret spy base, have raised fears that the Taliban will step up assaults on US forces ahead of the May 1 deadline to pull out.

Rockets twice struck a base used by military personnel working for the CIA in eastern Afghanistan last month, CNN reported, in apparent breach of the US-Taliban withdrawal deal signed last year.

Kandahar airfield which is used by US and coalition troops supporting the Afghan forces was then hit earlier this week.

The attacks came as Joe Biden is reviewing whether to stick with the Doha deal signed by Donald Trump, under which all US troops should leave the country by the end of this month. The Taliban have stopped attacking US forces since the Doha deal and are believed to have privately agreed not to attack the departing troops.

Mr Biden has said pulling out with only weeks to go will be tough and American officials have asked the Taliban to accept an extension as they try to revive talks to get a political settlement. The president has also suggested a US counter-terrorism force could remain in the country.

The Taliban have publicly said America must stick to the Doha deal and have threatened an escalation in their attacks, if they do not leave. International missions in Kabul have begun drawing down staff in preparation for an expected wave of violence.

Umer Karim, of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said the attacks were likely to be a signal that the Taliban could mount a spring offensive and that all bases, including CIA counter terrorism bases, were unacceptable.

He said: “This of course sends a signal from Taliban that they will be launching a summer offensive and attacking American facilities.

“But also that they have the intel on every facility where there are American assets.”

Last month's rocket attacks hit Forward Operating Base Chapman, a classified US base in Khost province that played a major role in CIA operations hunting al-Qaeda in the border regions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.. The base was the scene of a 2009 suicide bombing when a Jordanian double agent killed seven Americans working for the CIA.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

    Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Thursday night. Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart to put the Blue Jackets in an early hole. Ryan McDonagh scored twice, and Ross Colton also had a goal as the Lightning stopped a three-game skid and earned a split of the two-game series with Columbus as they duel the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes for supremacy in the Central Division.

  • Matt Gaetz associate likely to plead guilty

    Legal experts said Joel Greenberg would be a key witness in the investigation against Gaetz if the former tax official agrees to cooperate.

  • 'An absolute steal': This 50-inch 4K smart TV is just $380 at Amazon right now

    With over 8,700 perfect 5-star ratings, the Insignia Fire TV edition is first in its class.

  • Rapper Big Boogie among 2 dozen arrested after Mississippi highway shooting, reports say

    “It was something out of a movie.”

  • Northern Ireland leaders seek calm after violence escalates

    Authorities in Northern Ireland sought to restore calm Thursday after Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other. It was the worst mayhem in a week of street violence in the region, where Britain’s exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance. Crowds including children as young as 12 or 13 clashed across a concrete “peace wall” in west Belfast that separates a British loyalist Protestant neighborhood from an Irish nationalist Catholic area.

  • South Korea unveils prototype of homegrown KF-X fighter jet

    The prototype of the twin-engine jet, named the KF-21 Boramae, was showcased during a rollout ceremony at the headquarters of KAI in Sacheon, South Korea.

  • Hearing to decide fate of Dakota Access pipeline permit

    A hearing was scheduled for Friday to determine whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wants the Corps to explain how it “expects to proceed” without a federal permit granting easement for the $3.8 billion pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River that is maintained by the Corps. The pipeline began operating in 2017 after President Donald Trump took office.

  • Frustrated military officials want Biden to make a decision on Afghanistan

    “There needs to be a decision,” said a senior officer. An ex-official said Biden is “dithering” and leaders want him to "tell us what we’re doing here.”

  • UMass tops two-time defending champion Minn. Duluth in semis

    Garrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four semifinals. UMass (19-5-4) advances to Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State — as both teams seek to make program history with a first title. UMass was without four players due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday —up to 70 percent off

    Save some serious coin on wireless earbuds, robot vacs, laptops and more!

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Halsey Unveils Her Basketball-Size Baby Bump in a Ruched Bralette & Tie-Dye Sweats

    The singer is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

  • North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

    Federal health officials say it's safe to continue administering Johnson & Johnson shots at three vaccination sites in North Carolina that had an increase in reports of adverse reactions on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the all-clear late Thursday and again Friday morning. Four of the more than 2,300 people who received a J&J vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday were hospitalized, and all but one had been released by Thursday night.

  • CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

    Business Roundtable CEO Josh Bolten told Bloomberg he still favors a "substantial amount" of Biden's plan but certainly not corporate tax changes.

  • Costco is reopening its food courts as restrictions loosen and bringing back fan-favorite items

    Costco execs say the food court is key to drawing customers in and getting them to spend more time in the store.

  • Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

    Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. “Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.