Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration."

The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal.

The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
You should start a keyhole garden
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Israel to hold Iran talks 2 days after apparent Israeli attack on nuclear site

    Top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually on Tuesday for a second round of strategic talks on Iran, three Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The talks come two days after an explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility that experts consider a likely act of Israeli sabotage, and one day before the U.S. resumes indirect nuclear talks in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal — a prospect that has raised anxiety levels in Jerusalem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetail: The strategic dialogue is led by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, with officials from various national security and intelligence agencies participating. It will be held via a secure video link.The first round of talks last month focused on intelligence surrounding Iran's nuclear program.This round is expected to focus on Iran's regional activities in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, the Israeli officials say.The Vienna talks are also expected to be discussed, as well as recent attacks on Iranian and Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged from the first round of talks was a mutual "no surprises" policy. It's unclear how much coordination the Israelis did with Washington before the strikes on Iranian ships and the apparent attack at the Natanz nuclear site.The Biden administration has distanced itself both from that explosion and the attack last week on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ship in the Red Sea. That has created the impression the Biden administration is unhappy with the Israeli actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks. He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Can Ukraine deploy U.S.-made weapons against the Russians?

    There are no geographic restrictions on the deployment of the missiles, which means Ukrainian forces can transport, distribute and use them any time.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking talks to defuse tense military stand-off

    The president of Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin of ignoring attempts to reach him by telephone to defuse the rapidly spiralling military stand off between his country and Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said via his spokesman on Monday that he had asked the Kremlin for a phone call with the Russian president more than three weeks ago, but had so far been ignored. "The Kremlin, of course, has the request to talk to Vladimir Putin. We haven't received a response so far and very much hope that it's not a refusal of dialogue," Iuliia Mendel told The Associated Press. She said the request was lodged on March 26, when four Ukrainian troops were killed in a mortar attack in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he hadn't seen any requests from Mr Zelenskiy "in recent days". Russia has moved large numbers of troops towards its borders with Ukraine over the past month, fuelling fears that it may be planning a repeat of its 2014 assault on its eastern neighbour, which saw it annex Crimea and prop up two break-away states in the eastern Donbas region. Ms Mendel said Ukrainian intelligence believes the Kremlin has so far amassed 42,000 troops in Crimea and another 42,000 in regions of Russia bordering Eastern Ukraine, and that more soldiers continue to arrive.

  • American Facing Years in Dubai Prison After Cannabis Traces Found in Urine

    A man who legally enjoyed some cannabis in Las Vegas is now facing three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates after traces were found in his urine.

  • Greece calls for foreign forces to quit Libya

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called Monday for the pullout of foreign forces from Libya, during a visit to the eastern city of Benghazi.

  • Northern Ireland, born of strife 100 years ago, again erupts in political violence

    Northern Irish protesters on April 7, 2021, burn the Peace Gate in Belfast, built in the 1990s to separate the city's warring Protestant and Catholic communities. Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesSectarian rioting has returned to the streets of Northern Ireland, just weeks shy of its 100th anniversary as a territory of the United Kingdom. For several nights, young protesters loyal to British rule – fueled by anger over Brexit, policing and a sense of alienation from the U.K. – set fires across the capital of Belfast and clashed with police. Scores have been injured. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for calm, said “the way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.” But Northern Ireland was born of violence. Deep divisions between two identity groups – broadly defined as Protestant and Catholic – have dominated the country since its very founding. Now, roiled anew by the impact of Brexit, Northern Ireland is seemingly moving in a darker and more dangerous direction. Colonization of Ireland The island of Ireland, whose northernmost part lies a mere 13 miles from Britain, has been contested territory for at least nine centuries. Britain long gazed with colonial ambitions on its smaller Catholic neighbor. The 12th-century Anglo-Norman invasion first brought the neighboring English to Ireland. In the late 16th century, frustrated by continuing native Irish resistance, Protestant England implemented an aggressive plan to fully colonize Ireland and stamp out Irish Catholicism. Known as “plantations,” this social engineering exercise “planted” strategic areas of Ireland with tens of thousands of English and Scottish Protestants. Plantations offered settlers cheap woodland and bountiful fisheries. In exchange, Britain established a base loyal to the British crown – not to the Pope. England’s most ambitious plantation strategy was carried out in Ulster, the northernmost of Ireland’s provinces. By 1630, according to the Ulster Historical Foundation, there were about 40,000 English-speaking Protestant settlers in Ulster. Though displaced, the native Irish Catholic population of Ulster was not converted to Protestantism. Instead, two divided and antagonistic communities – each with its own culture, language, political allegiances, religious beliefs and economic histories – shared one region. Whose Ireland is it? Over the next two centuries, Ulster’s identity divide transformed into a political fight over the future of Ireland. “Unionists” – most often Protestant – wanted Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. “Nationalists” – most often Catholic – wanted self-government for Ireland. These fights played out in political debates, the media, sports, pubs – and, often, in street violence. British soldiers suppress a riot in Belfast in 1886. Hulton Archive/Getty Images By the early 1900s, a movement of Irish independence was rising in the south of Ireland. The nationwide struggle over Irish identity only intensified the strife in Ulster. The British government, hoping to appease nationalists in the south while protecting the interests of Ulster unionists in the north, proposed in 1920 to partition Ireland into two parts: one majority Catholic, the other Protestant-dominated – but both remaining within the United Kingdom. Irish nationalists in the south rejected that idea and carried on with their armed campaign to separate from Britain. Eventually, in 1922, they gained independence and became the Irish Free State, today called the Republic of Ireland. In Ulster, unionist power-holders reluctantly accepted partition as the best alternative to remaining part of Britain. In 1920, the Government of Ireland Act created Northern Ireland, the newest member of the United Kingdom. A troubled history In this new country, native Irish Catholics were now a minority, making up less than a third of Northern Ireland’s 1.2 million people. Stung by partition, nationalists refused to recognize the British state. Catholic schoolteachers, supported by church leaders, refused to take state salaries. And when Northern Ireland seated its first parliament in May 1921, nationalist politicians did not take their elected seats in the assembly. The Parliament of Northern Ireland became, essentially, Protestant – and its pro-British leaders pursued a wide variety of anti-Catholic practices, discriminating against Catholics in public housing, voting rights and hiring. By the 1960s, Catholic nationalists in Northern Ireland were mobilizing to demand more equitable governance. In 1968, police responded violently to a peaceful march to protest inequality in the allocation of public housing in Derry, Northern Ireland’s second-largest city. In 60 seconds of unforgettable television footage, the world saw water cannons and baton-wielding officers attack defenseless marchers without restraint. On Jan. 30, 1972, during another civil rights march in Derry, British soldiers opened fire on unarmed marchers, killing 14. This massacre, known as Bloody Sunday, marked a tipping point. A nonviolent movement for a more inclusive government morphed into a revolutionary campaign to overthrow that government and unify Ireland. The Irish Republican Army, a nationalist paramilitary group, used bombs, targeted assassinations and ambushes to pursue independence from Britain and reunification with Ireland. The city of Derry effectively became a war zone at times in 1969. Independent News and Media/Getty Images) Longstanding paramilitary groups that were aligned with pro-U.K. political forces reacted in kind. Known as loyalists, these groups colluded with state security forces to defend Northern Ireland’s union with Britain. Euphemistically known as “the troubles,” this violence claimed 3,532 lives from 1968 to 1998. Brexit hits hard The troubles subsided in April 1998 when the British and Irish governments, along with major political parties in Northern Ireland, signed a landmark U.S.-brokered peace accord. The Good Friday Agreement established a power-sharing arrangement between the two sides and gave the Northern Irish parliament more authority over domestic affairs. The peace agreement made history. But Northern Ireland remained deeply fragmented by identity politics and paralyzed by dysfunctional governance, according to my research on risk and resilience in the country. Violence has periodically flared up since. Protesters and police face off in Belfast on April 8, 2021. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Then, in 2020, came Brexit. Britain’s negotiated withdrawal from the European Union created a new border in the Irish Sea that economically moved Northern Ireland away from Britain and toward Ireland. Leveraging the instability caused by Brexit, nationalists have renewed calls for a referendum on formal Irish reunification. For unionists loyal to Britain, that represents existential threat. Young loyalists born after the height of the troubles are particularly fearful of losing a British identity that has always been theirs. Recent spasms of street disorder suggest they will defend that identity with violence, if necessary. In some neighborhoods, nationalist youths have countered with violence of their own. In its centenary year, Northern Ireland teeters on the edge of a painfully familiar precipice. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Waller, Keene State College. Read more:Brexit is a rejection of the Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern IrelandFrom certain war to uncertain peace: Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement turns 20 James Waller was a visiting research professor at the George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Justice and Security at Queen’s University in Belfast.

  • Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 virus cases

    Thailand’s Health Ministry warned Sunday that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a fresh coronavirus wave, as the country hit a daily record for new cases. The ministry confirmed 967 new infections, the highest ever in a 24-hour period, bringing Thailand’s total to 32,625 cases since January last year — including 97 deaths. If the number of cases is still rising in two weeks, measures beyond the current restrictions on nightlife and longstanding social distancing rules will need to be put in place, said Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

  • Myanmar coup: 'Dozens killed' in military crackdown in Bago

    Activists say more than 80 people were killed in the city of Bago in protests against the military coup.

  • No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

    Jon Rahm had double reason to smile on Sunday carding a final round six-under 66 to claim a top five Masters finish and a picture of his new born son. It may not have been the Green Jacket waiting for Rahm as he walked off the 18th green but a 66 or 96 it did not matter said the world number three, who was still basking in the glow of his new born son last weekend. "I finish the round and I get a picture from (his wife) Kelley, and no matter what I do, if I shoot 80 or 65, it's the same feeling," said Rahm, the fiery Spaniard exuding a new calm.

  • Russia puts feminist activist on trial for pornography

    A feminist artist went on trial Monday in Russia on charges of disseminating pornography after she shared artwork online depicting female bodies. Human rights groups linked her prosecution to the Kremlin’s conservative stance promoting “traditional family values.” The charges against activist Yulia Tsvetkova, 27, in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur have brought international outrage.

  • Thailand sees record new infections ahead of major festival

    Thailand reported 985 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and health officials said they were worried the number of new infections could be far higher after this week's traditional Thai New Year holiday. Millions of Thais are traveling around the country — often from urban areas to rural villages — for this week's annual Songkran festival, which marks the traditional Thai New Year. While Thailand has only recorded 33,610 infections and 97 deaths, critics say the vaccination drive is too slow — less than 1% of the population has gotten their jabs — and support for people whose livelihoods have been wiped out by the pandemic is lacking.

  • Fiery crash kills driver, sends passenger to SC hospital, Highway Patrol says

    The car ran off the road and flipped over before going up in flames, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • A female US Army soldier ran a mile in a 96-pound bomb suit in under 11 minutes, setting a world record

    "The helmet's definitely the worst part because if you're leaning forward or backward, it'll take your whole body with you," she said.

  • Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman. Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

  • Why Meghan Markle Will Not Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

    According to the Palace, she won't be joining Prince Harry in the U.K.

  • Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 billion for 10th straight month

    Proactive policy steps by the government and State Bank to spur inflows through formal channels, combined with limited cross-border travel, medical expenses and altruistic transfers amid the pandemic to fuel the rise, it said in a statement. "The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

  • Ukraine leader's request to talk to Putin ignored: official

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for a phone call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin about the Russian troop buildup across his country's border and the escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, but the request has been left unanswered so far, Zelenskyy's spokeswoman said Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he hasn't seen any requests from Zelenskyy “in recent days” and is not aware of any such requests having arrived. The exchange comes as tensions escalate in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

  • India’s Covid-19 situation is becoming worse by the day

    India is currently the world's highest contributor to fresh Covid-19 cases, with numbers worsening every day. In large Indian metropolises, the healthcare facilities are overburdened.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • Want to buy Santee Cooper? SC Senate GOP leader says send in better offers

    South Carolina senators have asked whether NextEra would make an updated offer on the utility after lawmakers rejected the Florida-based utility giant’s offer last year.