Taliban bans Afghan women from receiving higher education, further restricting rights

STORY: The exhibition was held at the Russian Defense ministry headquarters in Moscow.Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at an end-of-year meeting of Russia's top defense chiefs, Putin said the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed.Putin also promised that Russia would further develop its nuclear capabilities and share of new weapons, and that new hypersonic and intercontinental missiles will be put on duty “in the near future.”