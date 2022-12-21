Taliban bans Afghan women from receiving higher education, further restricting rights
The Taliban banned Afghan women from receiving education at public and private universities indefinitely, further restricting women’s rights.
The Afghan Adjustment Act would provide a pathway to permanent residency for Afghan refugees.
The Taliban will begin suspending university education for women and girls in Afghanistan.
The ban represents the latest curtailing of women’s rights in Afghanistan since the extremist group returned to power after the U.S. military withdrawal last year.
Following are reactions from the United Nations, foreign governments and rights groups. "It's another very troubling move and it's difficult to imagine how the country can develop, deal with all of the challenges that it has, without active participation of women and the education of women."
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.
