Taliban bans opium poppy production

The Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on opium poppy production.

Why it matters: Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of opium, which has in the past provided a crucial revenue stream for the Taliban, as it gained territory ahead of the complete takeover.

A 2017 Afghanistan Opium Survey from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found that poppy cultivation covered 320,000 hectares throught the country, an area about the size of Rhode Island.

Details: Any farmers caught continuing with a harvest will be jailed and their crops will be burned, according to Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who announced the ban during a press conference in Kabul on Sunday.

Mujahid later shared the decree on Twitter.

Decree of the Supreme Leader of IEA on Prohibition of Poppy Cultivation and All Kind of Narcoticshttps://t.co/ujUwLsMm1e pic.twitter.com/l6X63cNpy1 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) April 3, 2022

