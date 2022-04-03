Taliban bans opium poppy production

Axios
·1 min read

The Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on opium poppy production.

Why it matters: Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of opium, which has in the past provided a crucial revenue stream for the Taliban, as it gained territory ahead of the complete takeover.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A 2017 Afghanistan Opium Survey from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found that poppy cultivation covered 320,000 hectares throught the country, an area about the size of Rhode Island.

Details: Any farmers caught continuing with a harvest will be jailed and their crops will be burned, according to Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who announced the ban during a press conference in Kabul on Sunday.

  • Mujahid later shared the decree on Twitter.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Chief Russian negotiator rejects idea of Putin-Zelensky meeting

    Russia’s chief negotiator on Sunday rejected the idea of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizing that the two sides still remain at odds when it comes to territorial disputes. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky wrote in a Telegram post that “The draft agreement is not ready for submission…

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.The latest: Putin's forces appeared to shift their focus away from Ukraine's capital toward the south and east of the country, with Russia's military striking an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in the key port city of Odessa on Sunday morning.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • First opium poppy harvest since Taliban return

    Afghan farmers collected their first opium harvest of the season in the southern province of Helmand, despite Taliban pledges last year that they would crackdown on its cultivation. (April 2)

  • Police investigate shooting during domestic dispute between brothers on 103rd Street

    Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male reportedly shot twice due to an domestic dispute between two brothers.

  • Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

    The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender state prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms, but the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered on sex discrimination. The ruling means Jesse Vroegh, a former nurse at the state’s Mitchellville prison for women, has won his discrimination lawsuit based on gender identity and the jury's $120,000 damages verdict for emotional distress. The decision in which the full court recognized gender identity discrimination for transgender workers under state civil rights law is a significant LGBTQ victory.

  • South Carolina slowed Hailey Van Lith, but the U of L sophomore will be back — and better

    Hailey Van Lith was Louisville women's basketball team's scoring star en route to the Final Four, but was held to nine points in loss to South Carolina.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Guantanamo inmate sent to Algeria after almost 20 years

    Sufiyan Barhoumi spent nearly two decades at the US military prison, accused of a bomb plot.

  • Oklahoma is pushing a huge surplus of welfare dollars to community programs

    While most associate the federal welfare program with direct payments, Oklahoma spent just 13% of its federal TANF funds in 2020 on cash assistance.

  • Final Four: North Carolina downs Duke, ends Coach K's career to reach national championship

    In a thriller, Caleb Love and the Tar Heels win, 81-77, to earn a date with Kansas for the national title. Coach K is denied a shot at a sixth title.

  • Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium

    The Taliban announced on Sunday a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's biggest opium producer. "As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country," according to an order from the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban banned poppy growing towards the end of their last rule in 2000 as they sought international legitimacy, but faced a popular backlash and later mostly changed their stance, according to experts.

  • A hacker just stole over $600 million in crypto. Experts explain the historic swindle — and why cyberattacks shouldn't discourage adoption of digital assets.

    Experts said the $600 million crypto swindle that hit Axie Infinity's Ronin Network isn't the blockchain's fault but is a cybersecurity failure.

  • Cartoonistry: As rude behavior escalates, it seems aliens have overtaken us

    Decorum seems to have gone by the wayside as more and more of people get upset about the slightest thing

  • Howey: In the harsh light of genocidal war, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb lauds NATO

    While leaders like President Biden and Gov. Holcomb have visited Ukrainian refugees, Donald Trump asked Putin to dig up dirt on the president's son.

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Asks Court to Probe Russian ‘Atrocities’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Russia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryRussia and Ukraine will resume talks by video on Monday, according to Moscow’s chief negotiator, who said Kyiv was becoming “more realistic” in its positions. Evi

  • Talks on new UN climate report going down to the wire

    Negotiations between scientists and governments over a key United Nations climate report were going down to the wire Sunday, as officials from major emerging economies insisted that it should recognize their right to development. The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a U.N.-backed science body, is meant to show the paths by which the world can stay within the temperature limits agreed in the 2015 Paris accord. The agreement aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.

  • Rudy Gobert on another blown lead: ‘I don’t know how many times it’s gonna happen’

    Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, shaking his head over and over: "It's tough. It's tough. I don't know how many times it's gonna happen." Source: Twitter @tribjazz What's the buzz on Twitter? Anthony Slater @ anthonyVslater Warriors stretch the floor on a ...

  • European Council president says China 'cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law'

    European Council President Charles Michel said the "global instability is not in China's interest and not in the EU's interest."

  • Kharkiv amusement park damaged by Russian shelling

    STORY: Gorky park's security officer, Kurban, told Reuters on Saturday (April 2) he had lost count of the number of strikes which hit the park in the city in the country's north east.On Saturday Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops had moved towards Kharkiv, which had been heavily attacked.

  • Zelenskyy to Fox News: Ukraine 'will not accept any outcome' besides 'victory'

    Special Report’s Bret Baier interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday evening touching on a wide variety of topics including what a victory looks like for Ukraine and what Putin is hoping to achieve.