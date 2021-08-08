Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities of Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Taloqan

·3 min read

KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters overran three provincial capitals including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities.

The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.

The offensive has gathered momentum in recent days after the United States announced it would end its military mission in the country by the end of August.

Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in Kunduz, leaving government forces hanging onto control of the airport and their base, a provincial assembly lawmaker said on Sunday, raising fears it could be the latest to fall to the Taliban.

The city of 270,000, is regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia.

"Heavy clashes started yesterday afternoon. All government headquarters are in control of the Taliban, only the army base and the airport is with ANDSF (Afghan security forces) from where they are resisting the Taliban," the lawmaker, Amruddin Wali, said.

A security forces spokesman said on Sunday evening that government forces would launch a large scale operation to retake lost areas of the province as soon as possible.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group had largely captured the province and were close to the airport.

TAKING GROUND

Health officials in Kunduz said that 14 bodies, including those of women and children, and more than 30 injured people had been taken to hospital.

The Taliban have also taken government buildings in the northern provincial capital of Sar-e Pul, driving officials out of the main city to a nearby military base, Mohammad Noor Rahmani, a provincial council member of Sar-e Pul province, said.

On Friday, they captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan's southern Nimroz province.

In recent days they have escalated attacks on northern provinces, which lie outside their traditional strongholds in the south but where the group has been quickly taking ground, often along the border of Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbours and trading partners Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

On Sunday evening, Ashraf Ayni, representative in parliament for Takhar province, said its capital Taloqan had fallen to the Taliban who had freed prisoners and taken control of all government buildings, driving officials to a nearby district.

On Saturday, heavy fighting took place in Sheberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province. The Taliban said they had captured the entire province.

Jawzjan provincial council member Shir Mohammad said most of Sheberghan, including provincial government buildings, had fallen to the Taliban. An Afghan security forces spokesman on Saturday had denied the Taliban had taken the city, saying forces were working to defend Sheberghan without causing civilian casualties. On Sunday, he did not immediately respond to request for comment for an update on the situation.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Edmund Klamann, Raissa Kasolowsky and Emelia Sithole-Matairse)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban seize govt buildings in strategic Kunduz

    The Taliban offensive across Afghanistan has now seen the group seize control of several key official buildings in the city of Kunduz, leaving only the city's airport and a military base in control of the government.That's according to a local politician. This video released by the Taliban is said to show its fighters walking through the police headquarters there.The politician told Reuters that militants have also taken control of government buildings in another city, the capital of Sar-e Pul province. Similar reports are coming from at least two other cities.The news comes only a day after the funeral of a senior spokesperson for President Ashraf Ghani's government, who was assassinated by the Taliban.In recent days the Taliban have taken a third city, Zaranj, the first provincial capital sized by the group in the years. And there are hundreds of people stuck on the border with Pakistan, which was closed after the Taliban took control of a crossing there last month.Afghan security forces report heavy fighting in Kunduz, a strategic location and home to 270,000 people.The Taliban's advance has gained momentum as American and allied forces withdraw from the country.

  • Taliban seizes city of Kunduz in significant victory

    The Taliban on Sunday seized control of Kunduz, the first large city to fall since the group began a territorial offensive earlier this summer, reports the New York Times. Why it matters: The Taliban's escalating success poses a looming problem for the United States, which is slated to completely withdrawal military forces on Aug. 31. The departure has coincided with large and rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and a sharp increase in violence.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • Taliban seize most of key northern Afghan city of Kunduz

    Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan's key Kunduz province on Sunday, and won a monthslong siege of a neighboring provincial capital — the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after two decades in the country. Two provincial council members said the Taliban took control of the governor's office and police headquarters after a day of firefights, as well as the main prison building, where 500 inmates including Taliban fighters were freed. If Kunduz, capital of the province of the same name, falls, it would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the Western-backed government.

  • Tigray forces vow 'warm welcome' in face of new offensive

    Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corporation. In response, Tigray forces' spokesman Getachew Reda told The Associated Press that “we’ll extend a warm welcome.”

  • Israeli ambassador: Israel wants Iranian government ‘overthrown’

    Israeli officials want the Iranian government “overthrown,” according to the top Israeli diplomat in the United States.

  • Rampant Taliban capture key city as Afghan resistance crumbles in wake of U.S. withdrawal

    The fall of the city of Kunduz, capital of the northern province of the same name, could deal a significant blow to crumbling Afghan government forces.

  • Taliban take control of first Afghan provincial capital in sustained offensive

    On the same day that the Afghan government’s head of media was murdered, the Taliban have captured the city of Zaranj

  • Tom Daley responds after Russian state TV targets him with homophobic slurs - 'You swallow yourself up'

    Olympic officials are to investigate homophobic comments made on Russian television over discriminatory slurs made against om Daley.

  • US military says photos show damage Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drone packed with explosives did in deadly tanker attack

    The drone was packed with explosives and "rigged to cause injury and destruction," US military experts determined.

  • Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry a plastic card that critics say looks remarkably similar to Nazi insignia

    One of the Trump card designs features a right-facing eagle, which critics say resembles Adolf Hitler's Reichsadler.

  • Dozens of items given to Trump's State Department are reportedly missing from the agency's gift vault

    At least 20 different types of items went missing during the transition from the Trump to Biden administrations, Politico reported.

  • The Racist ‘Theory’ That Inspired Murderers Is Now GOP Dogma

    Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/GettyThe hoods are off, and Republicans are embracing the white supremacist “replacement theory.”If you’re dismissing this as fear-mongering or click-bait, you probably missed Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House and renowned adulterer, espousing replacement theory rhetoric on Fox News earlier this week while talking to host Maria Baritromo, who always has time to offer a platform to dangerous conspiracy peddling. Speaking about Mexican immigrants coming to Ameri

  • Hezbollah leader vows retaliation for future Israeli attacks

    The leader of the militant Hezbollah group said Saturday his group will retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, a day after his supporters fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel. Hassan Nasrallah said it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon, or the country’s harsh economic crisis. Nasrallah’s comments came a day after his group fired rockets toward Israel, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

  • Jeffrey Clark, Trump-appointed DOJ official, claimed Chinese thermostats changed votes in 2020 election, reports say

    In recently released emails from December, Jeffrey Clark wrote to his DOJ superiors and asked them to look into "foreign election interference issues."

  • A shadowy fight between Israel and Iran is at risk of becoming a bigger war. Here's how their militaries stack up.

    A drone attack on a tanker last week has raised the risk of an overt war between Israel and Iran, two of the region's most capable militaries.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Mark Hamill Mockingly Reveals How To Tell If Trump Merchandise Is ‘OFFICAL’ Or Not

    The "Star Wars" actor dinged Donald Trump over his "Third Reich" cards for supporters.

  • Israeli defense minister says his country is ready to strike Iran

    A top Israeli official said his country is ready to strike Iran in retaliation for a recent attack on an oil tanker belonging to an Israeli firm.

  • Former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen provides 7 hours of testimony before Senate panel investigating election interference

    Jeffrey Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe" in the days after the 2020 election.

  • Chinese Nationalists Furious Beijing Backed Down Over Celebrating Mao at the Olympics

    Peter Parks/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo cycling sprint champions, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, have kicked off a social media civil war in China after wearing badges featuring a silhouette of the country’s modern founder and former leader Mao Zedong at the podium.In an uncharacteristic move, the Chinese state media has backtracked fast after initially celebrating the controversial display of pride in the authoritarian whose policies led to the deaths of up to 45 million people. The Olympic team als