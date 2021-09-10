Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a week ago. It’s unclear when it was made, but on Aug. 17, Taliban leaders promised amnesty for government workers and protection for women.

Taliban fighters celebrate around the beheaded body of a former police chief. Screenshot

“I would like to assure the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. “We don’t want any internal or external enemies.”

In the video, six Taliban fighters surround the police officer, lying on his back in the desert with his head atop his chest. Five of the men are carrying rifles, and a sixth is holding two bloody knives in one hand. A seventh person is filming the event.

The victim is wearing a brown uniform of the type assigned to police officers of local villages by U.S. forces. The national army wore blue uniforms.

The knife-wielding assailant, apparently the group's leader, is seen raising his weapons in the air. In a translation provided to the Washington Examiner by a U.S. military source, the men are heard chanting, “Mujaheddin!”

Then they shout: “God is great and long life to Ameer ul momeneen Mullah Haybat Uallah Akhunzada!”

Mujaheddin is an Arabic term for guerilla fighters, and Ameer ul momeneen is a phrase of endearment. Mullah Haybat Uallah Akhunzada is the supreme leader of the Taliban.

At the end of the video, the group leader shouts, “Shoot him! He has to look shot!” as the fighters line up to shoot.

“This is barbaric, and I will never trust the Taliban,” said Afghan security consultant Nasser Von Waziri, who worked with government agencies across the country while Americans were stationed there. “A terrorist is always a terrorist.”

Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who oversaw the police and army training as Special Ops commander, said he was saddened and sickened by the video.

“This is what we are going to be dealing with. These are the kind of people the Biden administration has decided to deal with and turn an entire country over to,” he said. “These people commit crimes against humanity that pale in comparison to other groups in history. Some of their torture methods are to skin a person alive.”

Bolduc said he has seen three beheaded victims during his 10 tours in Afghanistan. They were all in local villages, and Bolduc's Special Ops teams were summoned by family members to investigate the crimes.

The beheadings were not just relegated to law enforcement officials, Bolduc said. It can be anybody the Taliban identify as an infidel or who is caught doing something against Shariah law.

When Bolduc’s team first arrived in Afghanistan, they found a soccer field that had been used as a killing zone by the Taliban to hang, shoot, and behead their victims. Bones of hands, feet, and other body parts were stacked in a pile, and gallows had been erected in another section. The grisly find included women and children victims.

“These guys are bad to the bone bad,” Bolduc said. “There is nothing good about these people. After 20 years of taking the Taliban off the planet permanently or putting them in confinement where should stay the rest of their lives, the Obama administration decided to let them go, and now they are holding the highest positions in the Afghanistan government.”

Tags: News, Taliban, Afghanistan, Beheadings, Terrorists

Original Author: Tori Richards

Original Location: Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video