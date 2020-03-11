Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt is against deal with U.S.

By Jibran Ahmad

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 11 (Reuters) - The conditional prisoner release order announced by the Afghan government is against the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated," Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban in Doha told Reuters by phone.

"We never agreed to any conditional release of the prisoners. If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.” (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Shri Navaratnam)