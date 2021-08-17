Taliban declare 'amnesty' for Afghans and urge women to join government

The Taliban on Tuesday declared a general "amnesty" for all in Afghanistan and are urging women to join the government following the takeover of the country, an official with the group said.

The announcement was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission on Afghan state television, which the Taliban now controls. His statement follows the rapid collapse of the former Afghan government over the weekend, which came shortly as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan doesn’t want the women to be the victims anymore,” Samangani said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values," adding that "all sides should join" the government, according to the Associated Press.

BIDEN: AFGHAN GOVERNMENT COLLAPSED 'MORE QUICKLY THAN WE ANTICIPATED'

Amid the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan have raised concerns about their future and safety under the Taliban government, which stripped them of many basic rights when it last governed the country.

While there are presently no major reports of abuses of conflict in the capital of Kabul as the Taliban now control the surrounding area, many residents have remained at home in fear after the Taliban insurgency resulted in prison breaks and looted armories. Taliban officials reportedly began taking weapons from civilians on Monday.

The same day, the international airport in Kabul became a chaotic scene full of panic and desperation, as many Afghan citizens attempted to board planes and exit the country. Several even clung to the sides of aircraft and only to fall to the ground during takeoff.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the "gut-wrenching" scenes out of Kabul over the weekend but stood steadfast behind his decision to withdraw United States troops by the end of August.

"I am deeply saddened by the facts that we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America's war-fighting in Afghanistan," Biden said Monday, later adding, "American forces cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

