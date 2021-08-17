  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taliban declare 'amnesty' for Afghans and urge women to join government

Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Taliban on Tuesday declared a general "amnesty" for all in Afghanistan and are urging women to join the government following the takeover of the country, an official with the group said.

The announcement was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission on Afghan state television, which the Taliban now controls. His statement follows the rapid collapse of the former Afghan government over the weekend, which came shortly as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan doesn’t want the women to be the victims anymore,” Samangani said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values," adding that "all sides should join" the government, according to the Associated Press.

BIDEN: AFGHAN GOVERNMENT COLLAPSED 'MORE QUICKLY THAN WE ANTICIPATED'

Amid the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan have raised concerns about their future and safety under the Taliban government, which stripped them of many basic rights when it last governed the country.

While there are presently no major reports of abuses of conflict in the capital of Kabul as the Taliban now control the surrounding area, many residents have remained at home in fear after the Taliban insurgency resulted in prison breaks and looted armories. Taliban officials reportedly began taking weapons from civilians on Monday.

The same day, the international airport in Kabul became a chaotic scene full of panic and desperation, as many Afghan citizens attempted to board planes and exit the country. Several even clung to the sides of aircraft and only to fall to the ground during takeoff.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the "gut-wrenching" scenes out of Kabul over the weekend but stood steadfast behind his decision to withdraw United States troops by the end of August.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I am deeply saddened by the facts that we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America's war-fighting in Afghanistan," Biden said Monday, later adding, "American forces cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Afghanistan, Taliban, women, Amnesty

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Taliban declare 'amnesty' for Afghans and urge women to join government

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan president flees country as Taliban move in on Kabul

    As the Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

  • Afghan minister says she can't believe president has fled country - 'I trusted him'

    Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's Minister of Education, said she did not expect a President who she "trusted fully" to flee in the way that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has.

  • Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower after Afghan collapse

    The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate beneficiary of the decades-long investments.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Asked Monday if the U.S. is taking any steps to en

  • Taliban fighters visited the homes of 2 female journalists as fears grow among women reporters amidst Afghanistan takeover, CNN reported

    Multiple female journalists in the country have received threatening calls from the Taliban, which have ramped up in recent days, CNN reported.

  • US officials found the body of an Afghan in the landing gear of a plane after it left Kabul, as hundreds tried to flee the Taliban by clinging to planes

    US officials said the crew couldn't operate the landing gear and later found the body, following scenes of desperation and chaos at Kabul's airport.

  • China blames US over Afghanistan, but says will work with it

    China has expressed a willingness to hold talks with the U.S. to promote a “soft landing” in Afghanistan, while heavily criticizing Washington and again demanding that the Biden administration halt its attacks on China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, blamed what he called America's “hasty” military withdrawal the chaos accompanying the Talibain's seizure of power in Afghanistan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement dated Tuesday. “China is willing to conduct communication and dialogue with the U.S. to promote the soft landing of the Afghan issue and avoid a new civil war or humanitarian disaster ... and not let it become a breeding ground and shelter for terrorism once again," Wang was quoted as saying in the call.

  • As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan's government collapses. Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units. The U.S. guns are more accurate and have greater range than the their AK-47s, but on their own may not deliver much added capability on the battlefield.

  • These prominent Republicans loved Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan. Until they didn't

    A number of high-profile Republican lawmakers who previously praised President Joe Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan quickly changed their tunes as Taliban forces conquered Kabul and large swathes of the country in recent days.

  • Biden says some Afghans didn't want to be evacuated, but 18,000 who are stuck applied for special visas that haven't been processed

    Experts estimate 18,000 Afghans and 53,000 of their family members have applied and are waiting for US special immigration visas (SIVs).

  • Taliban mulls flooding the West with heroin to shore up Afghan economy

    The Taliban is ascendant. Ashraf Ghani and his Government have fled Afghanistan.

  • Police fire tear gas to break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir

    Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir fired tear gas and warning shots Tuesday to disperse Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Hundreds of Muslims chanting religious and pro-freedom slogans took to the streets in the main city of Srinagar despite security restrictions banning the traditional procession. Government forces used batons to beat journalists covering the procession, according to a local reporter.

  • Surreal videos show armed Taliban soldiers riding bumper cars and a merry-go-round at a Kabul amusement park following their takeover of the capital

    As soldiers celebrated at a local amusement park, thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the capital city.

  • Nepalese workers return from Kabul

    "The situation is precarious," Mohan Gurung, a former worker in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Reuters at Tribhuvan International Airport. "They have also captured the Presidential Palace and the president has also fled the country. So the U.S. Embassy has returned us back home to Nepal," he added.The Nepalese foreign ministry said 118 people arrived on board a chartered flight via Kuwait, while another nine Indian nationals ware also evacuated on the same flight. The evacuees will be taken to a quarantine center in Kathmandu to be screened for COVID-19, according to an army spokesperson.Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee the country following the Taliban takeover.

  • How the Supreme Court Flunked a Math Test on Gerrymandering

    PoolOn Thursday August 12, the Census bureau released the final redistricting data from the 2020 census. What that count tells us about the current size and distribution of the American population has already been skewed by the political manipulation of Wilbur Ross, Steve Bannon, and others, but the new data about the changing density of population and its racial and ethnic makeup across neighborhoods is providing the information that will drive a whole new wave of gerrymandering across the coun

  • New York lawmakers reverse, agree to continue Cuomo's impeachment investigation

    New York lawmakers reverse, agree to continue Cuomo's impeachment investigation

  • Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sunday declared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon. The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Naeem added.

  • Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban commander set to rule Afghanistan?

    Four years ago, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was languishing in a Pakistani prison after being arrested for masterminding the Taliban's brutal military campaign in Afghanistan.

  • California drought takes toll on world's top almond producer

    As temperatures recently reached triple digits, farmer Joe Del Bosque inspected the almonds in his parched orchard in California’s agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, where a deepening drought threatens one of the state's most profitable crops. Del Bosque doesn’t have enough water to properly irrigate his almond orchards, so he’s practicing “deficit irrigation” — providing less water than the trees need.

  • Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

    Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

  • Veterans and Gold Star families react to fall of Afghanistan

    U.S. veterans of the war in Afghanistan and their families are wondering if their sacrifices were worth it.