The Taliban have declared the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,' the same name it used when it brutally ruled the country in the 1990s

The Taliban have declared the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

It's the name the group used for the country when it ruled until toppled by US-led forces in 2001.

That regime was marked by brutality.

The Taliban declared the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" on Thursday, marking a nail in the coffin of the US-backed Afghan government.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted the declaration and the new name on Thursday.

The group used the name for the country when it ruled it between 1996 and 2001, before it was taken from power by US-led forces.

It was then known for its oppressive regime, including for its treatment of women.

Only a few countries recognized that regime at the time, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkmenistan, as Insider's Jake Lahut has reported.

