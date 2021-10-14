Taliban delegation lands in Turkey for 1st high-level talks

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers has arrived in Turkey for talks with Turkish officials, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

The meetings in the capital of Ankara would be first between the Taliban and senior Turkish government officials after the group seized control of Afghanistan. The visiting delegation is led by Amir Khan Mutaqi, the acting foreign minister, according to a Taliban spokesman.

The visit comes after Taliban leaders held a series of meetings with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Doha, the Qatari capital, this week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a virtual meeting between the Group of 20 most powerful economies that the international community should keep the channels of dialogue with the Taliban open, to “patiently and gradually steer” them toward establishing a more inclusive government.

Erdogan said Turkey, which already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians, cannot bear an influx of migrants from Afghanistan, warning that European nations would also be affected by a new wave of migrants.

The Taliban say they want international recognition. They warn that weakening their government will affect security and spark an even bigger exodus of migration from the country.

The current Afghan government, which the Taliban say is only interim, is comprised solely of Taliban figures, including several blacklisted by the United Nations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Drug Overdoses Reached Record High amid Pandemic Shutdowns

    Amid a pandemic that has persisted for nearly a year and a half, reported U.S. drug overdose deaths reached a new high of 96,779 in the 12-month period.

  • At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

    Armenia accused neighboring Azerbaijan of systematically promoting ethnic hatred against Armenia citizens, as the two nations that fought a six-week war last year faced off at a U.N. court on Thursday. Armenian representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan made the accusation as a hearing opened at the International Court of Justice into a request by Armenia for judges to impose urgent interim measures to prevent Azerbaijan breaching an international convention to stamp out ethnic discrimination.

  • EU appeals to shared values to tempt Taiwan's chip firms

    The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared values and are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors, a senior EU official said on Thursday, making a pitch for the island's key chip firms to invest in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe.

  • Jennifer Garner among guests for Katie Couric book tour

    Katie Couric's book tour, which begins in two weeks, will have some well known guests. Live Nation announced Thursday that Jennifer Garner, “Saturday Night Live” performers Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villaseñor and Brad and Kimberly Paisley will be among those joining Couric for appearances around the country in support of her upcoming memoir “Going There.” Tan France will be hand for the opening event, Oct. 28, at Boston Garden.

  • The Brilliant Makeup Trick Megan Fox Always Does but No One Has Noticed

    Image Source: Getty/Angela Weiss Megan Fox has a signature beauty look that's undeniable. The secret to her makeup look is all in the eyebrows.

  • Netanyahu assured Putin "I will be back soon" after losing election

    Days after being ousted as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu passed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin promising a quick comeback, a source close to Netanyahu and a European diplomat told me.Why it matters: Netanyahu and Putin had a close relationship that grew even closer after Russia began its military involvement in Syria in 2015. Netanyahu flaunted that relationship during election campaigns — meeting with Putin days before the 2019 vote and even featuring a picture of the two to

  • Analysis-China likely to keep property curbs despite slowdown, may soften tactics

    Chinese leaders, fearful that a persistent property bubble could undermine the country's long-term ascent, are likely to maintain tough curbs on the sector even as the economy slows, but could soften some tactics as needed, policy sources and analysts said. President Xi Jinping looks determined to press ahead with the latest round of property tightening even if it adds to near-term pain, in contrast to previous campaigns which tended to be watered down when economic growth began to falter, they said. the property sector, along with related sectors such as construction, still accounts for more than a quarter of China’s gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Man with bow and arrow kills five in Norway: police

    A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and wounded two others in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg during a series of attacks on Wednesday.That's according to local Police Chief, Oeyvind Aas."I can unfortunately confirm that five people have been killed and two are injured. One of the injured is a police officer who was in the store, off-duty, where the incident happened. He is now in hospital as is the other injured person."Aas said a male suspect was apprehended, and that it was too early to know the intentions behind the attack.Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said police were investigating if it was an act of terror."I want to underline that if it's terror related, we don't know if it's a political attack that has taken place. The police will have to investigate that."Following the attacks, the police directorate said it had ordered officers nationwide to carry firearms as a precaution.It added there was no change to the national threat level so far. Norwegian police are normally unarmed but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.Wednesday's attack was the worst in Norway since 2011, when a far-right extremist killed 77 people, mostly teens, at a youth camp.

  • The largest COLA hike in 40 years is coming to Social Security in 2022 — what that means for your retirement

    ‘We are talking about an inflation rate that almost all Social Security recipients have never experienced'

  • Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway; suspect arrested

    A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Topless North Korean soldiers displayed a bizarre show of strength to Kim Jong Un by performing dropkicks and lying on glass shards

    North Korean soldiers displayed their martial arts prowess and performed feats of strength for the Supreme Leader and his officials at a defense development exhibition on Monday.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham is claiming that Brazilian immigrants are arriving at the border 'wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags'

    Graham made the claim on Fox News and to The Washington Post. However, pictures his spokesman sent to The Post did not appear to show Gucci bags.

  • A Black Army officer says she was 'profiled' when she was denied entry into a Louisiana casino after her military ID was discredited by an employee

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month when things took a turn.

  • Israel’s Lapid Warns Iran Could Face Attack as U.S. Backs Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s foreign minister said Iran draws closer every day to having a nuclear weapon and warned his country will use force if it must to keep that from happening, a blunt threat that underscored his government’s growing frustrations as world powers seek to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo

  • Guinea strongman Doumbouya sacks 44 military brass

    Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 44 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media

    A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man." North Korean state media didn’t identify the man.