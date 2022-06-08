Taliban arrest Afghan fashion model, say he 'insulted' Islam

FILE - Ajmal Haqiqi, right, watches as Mahal Wak, center, practices modeling, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 3, 2017. The Taliban have detained a famous Afghan fashion model along with three colleagues, including Haqiqi, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the Holy Quran. Haqiqi — known among Afghans for his fashion shows, You Tube clips, and modeling events — appeared handcuffed in videos posted to Twitter on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence, DCI. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
RAHIM FAIEZ
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have arrested a well-known Afghan fashion model and three of his colleagues, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the Quran, the Muslim holy book, according to videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.

Ajmal Haqiqi — known for his fashion shows, YouTube clips and modeling events — appeared handcuffed in videos posted on Twitter by the Taliban intelligence agency on Tuesday.

In one widely circulated and contentious video, Haqiqi is seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi — who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humor — recites verses of the Quran in Arabic, in a comical voice.

After the arrests, the Taliban released a video of Haqiqi and his colleagues, seen standing in light brown jail uniforms and apologizing to the Taliban government and religious scholars.

The video was accompanied by a tweet in the Dari language, saying: “No one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.”

Later Wednesday, Amnesty International released a statement, urging the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” release Haqiqi and his colleagues.

Amnesty has documented several arbitrary detentions by the Taliban in Afghanistan, often accompanied by coerced statements in an attempt to stifle dissent in the country and deter others from expressing their views.

Samira Hamidi, Amnesty's South Asia campaigner, denounced the arrests and said that by detaining “Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologizing," the Taliban have undertaken “a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression." Her statement also condemned the Taliban's "continued censorship of those who wish to freely express their ideas.”

In Kabul, Taliban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment and it was not clear what measures the model and his colleagues face under the Taliban-run judiciary.

The families of the arrested models could also not immediately be reached for comment.

Since they seized power last August in Afghanistan during the final weeks of the U.S. troop pullout from the country, the Taliban have imposed strict measures and edicts according to their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, particularly curbing the rights of women and minorities.

The moves have raised international concerns that the radical Islamic group intends to rule as it did the last time the Taliban held power in Afghanistan, in the late 1990s. The Taliban consider criticism and anything perceived as disrespectful of Islam as a punishable crime.

Amnesty said that since their takeover, the Taliban “have been using intimidation, harassment, and violence on anyone who has expressed support for human rights or modern values, especially human rights defenders, women activists, journalists, and members of academia among others."

The rights group also urged the Taliban as the de facto authority in Afghanistan to “abide by international human rights law and respect everyone’s right to freedom of expression without discrimination.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Resident of Odesa who leaked information about Armed Forces of Ukraine to the occupiers is sentenced to 8 years in prison

    MAZURENKO ALYONA - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 17:51 A resident of Odesa who provided Russian troops with information on the quantity and movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on checkpoints and border detachments, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

  • Afghan Taliban unveils new uniforms for reconstituted police force

    Taliban authorities on Wednesday introduced new uniforms for its reconstituted Afghan police force, as the de facto government attempts to shift away from using its insurgent military forces to handle law and order. After the withdrawal of foreign forces ended a 20-year war last year, the Western-backed government and its security bodies collapsed in the face of Taliban military advances. World governments do not recognise the new Taliban set up.

  • Russia Imposes New Sanctions That Include Netflix, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines Chiefs

    Russia retaliated against U.S. sanctions by imposing its own on multiple prominent American CEOs, including BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK), Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL), Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, the Wall Street Journal reports. The sanction included U.S. administration officials and former heads of other large U.S. corporations, and executives at rating firms operated by S&P Global Inc, Moody’s Corp, and Fitch Group. The sanction implies a

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • Russian Orthodox Church sends its second most powerful figure on lower-ranking overseas posting

    Russia's Orthodox Church has ousted its second most powerful bishop from his role in charge of foreign relations and sent him to Budapest, an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the war in Ukraine. The Holy Synod, which met at the white-walled 13th century Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow on Tuesday, decreed to remove Metropolitan Hilarion as the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations.

  • Chinese authorities are warning that wind might be blowing COVID-19 into the country from North Korea

    Dandong city officials told residents living along the Yalu border river to close their windows whenever "southerly winds" are blowing.

  • Former poultry executives face threat of prison as third federal price-fixing trial starts in Denver

    The DOJ has narrowed its case, focusing on KFC sales and whether poultry processors rigged the price of an eight-piece bucket.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Venezuelan leader, barred from US summit, arrives in Turkey

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was welcomed in the Turkish capital on Wednesday just as the foreign minister of Russia, a key ally of the ostracized Latin American regime, was also visiting the city. Maduro is on a Eurasian tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas. Turkey is one of a handful of places around the world – Russia and Iran are other friendly states – where Maduro is welcome amid U.S. sanctions on his country.

  • Lavrov called problem of grain exports from Ukraine "minor" and was rude replying to tough question

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 12:56 Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that military personnel of Russia and Turkey are discussing the details of demining Ukrainian ports for grain exports.

  • Mexico president trades barbs with Cuban-American senators

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took swipes at Cuban-American Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Bob Menendez during a regular press conference Wednesday morning, piling on from criticism lobbed in recent days. Lopez Obrador has accused the three senators, and other Cubans living in the United States, of wielding power to continue the United States' embargo on Cuba.

  • A Russian oligarch's $300 million seized superyacht must sail out of Fiji waters because it's a waste of money for its government to maintain, court rules

    Suleyman Kerimov's yacht is now in the hands of US authorities, Fiji said. The US estimates the vessel costs up to $30 million a year to run.

  • Another US consumer service is leaving China

    The episode comes amid the country's stringent data protection rules and increasingly strained relations between China and the western world.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects civil rights claim against border agent

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday nixed a Washington state bed-and-breakfast owner's lawsuit accusing a Border Patrol agent of civil rights violations during a violent 2014 encounter, as its conservative majority further curtailed the ability to sue federal officials for damages. The court decided in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas that Robert Boule, owner of the "Smuggler's Inn" lodging establishment in the city of Blaine along the Canadian border, could not sue agent Erik Egbert for using excessive force in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures. The lawsuit accused Egbert of throwing Boule to the ground after the innkeeper objected to the agent investigating the immigration status of a Turkish citizen who was a guest at the bed-and-breakfast.

  • Former NATO leader names two mistakes of alliance’s approach to Ukraine

    Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a Danish politician and the secretary general of NATO in 2009-2014, named two mistakes that prevented NATO from closer cooperation with Ukraine in the past, in an interview with news magazine Foreign Policy published on June 6.

  • The State Duma of Russian Federation Suggested Cancelling The Independence of Lithuania

    "European Pravda" - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 15:37 Evgenii Fedorov, a State Duma of Russian Federation Deputy, suggested cancelling the Soviet times decree that recognizes the independence of Lithuania.

  • Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

    The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida.

  • Pakistan’s solution to the energy crisis is a shorter work week

    Pakistan gets most of its electricity from power plants run on imported natural gas, the price of which has soared in the last few months as Europe scrambles to buy its own supply from anywhere but Russia. Pakistan also imports nearly all of its crude oil for vehicles and other uses, which is at its highest cost in a decade. As a result, the country’s spending on energy imports over the last 10 months has doubled.

  • Jan 6 committee to kickoff prime-time hearings

    STORY: In the year since the House Select Committee began its investigation into the deadly January 6th assault on the Capitol, it has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews and collected more than 140,000 documents.Now, its finding are ready for prime time.The committee will hold public hearings starting Thursday evening, aiming to not only shine a light on the on an unprecedented attempt to subvert U.S. democracy, but to draw the line of responsibility directly to the White House."Yes the Committee has found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity."Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin has called the attack nothing less than an attempted "coup" and said evidence will show that Donald Trump himself was responsible for his supporters violently trying to overturn his election defeat."The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don't almost knock over the U.S. government by accident. (EDIT) I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center at these events. I think that's the only way to make sense of them all."Donald Trump and his defenders say the president did nothing wrong as he flirts with running for the White House again.And the Republican National Committee has called the assault "legitimate political discourse." But with just five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections, the Committee – made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans - will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the day.The big task for the committee, says Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, is to tell their story well."I think the committee is very aware that they have an obligation to tell the story, and to make sure the American people understand what happened to our country."The committee has spoken privately with many in Donald Trump's inner circle, including his daughter and son in law as well as Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer and spearheaded efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Rosenberg said the stakes for the nation couldn't be higher. "What we know is that Donald Trump is under suspicion of having committed the gravest grimes against our democracy in American history. (edit) And that he and his team may have betrayed our country in ways that no other set of Americans have in our history. We're going to learn a lot more about that, I think, in the coming months."The big question is - will Americans care? A Washington Post-ABC News poll last month found that only 40% of Americans believe the committee is conducting a "fair and impartial" investigation - and Fox News has already said it will not air Thursdays hearing live.

  • San Francisco voters send a message to America: To hell with the extremists

    In recalling district attorney Chesa Boudin, San Francisco voters joined those in Georgia to drive out the zealots who are ruining our country.