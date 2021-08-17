Taliban encounter Afghan cities remade in their absence

KATHY GANNON
·4 min read

Ezanullah, one of thousands of young Taliban fighters from the countryside who rode into Afghanistan's capital over the weekend, had never seen anything like it.

The paved streets of Kabul were lined with towering apartment blocks, glass office buildings and shopping malls. The plush furniture inside the Interior Ministry was like “something I thought of in a dream,” said the 22-year-old fighter from the country's mountainous east.

He said he plans to ask his commander if he can stay. “I don’t want to leave,” he said.

The encounter highlights how much Kabul and other Afghan cities have changed in the 20 years since the Taliban, who mainly hail from rugged rural areas, last ruled the country. An entire generation of Afghans has come of age under a modernizing, Western-backed government flush with development aid.

Many fear those gains will be reversed now that the Taliban are back in power and the last U.S. troops are on their way out.

Thousands have flocked to the airport trying to flee, most of them men unaccompanied by families. Younger Afghans have no memory of Taliban rule but fear its return will mean the loss of freedoms. The militants imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 until 2001, when a U.S.-led invasion drove them from power.

The Taliban, who largely hail from Afghanistan's conservative countryside, have signaled moderation in recent days — offering amnesty to those who fought them, inviting women to return to work and pledging to restore normal life after decades of war. But many Afghans, particularly women, remain deeply skeptical of the group's intentions.

Ezanullah was surprised when two women said hello to him on the street.

“They said we were afraid of you and thought you were horrible," he said. “But I told them you are like my sisters, and we will let you go to school and continue your education and give you security.”

“Just look after your hijab,” he added, referring to the Islamic headscarf that covers the hair but not the face.

Whether or not the Taliban have truly changed, the country they now rule is light years ahead of the one they captured in 1996 after four years of civil war following the Soviet withdrawal and the 1992 collapse of a pro-communist government.

Then the city was in ruins, ravaged by warlords who would later ally with the U.S. Most Afghans traveled Kabul's rutted roads by bicycle or in beat-up yellow taxis. There was only one computer in the entire country, and it belonged to Mullah Mohammed Omar, the Taliban's reclusive leader, who did not know how to turn it on.

Under Taliban rule, television and music were forbidden. Women were barred from attending school or working outside the home, and had to wear the all-encompassing burqa whenever they appeared in public.

Today the country is home to four mobile companies and several satellite TV stations with female anchors, one of whom interviewed a Taliban official on Monday. The Taliban fighters themselves carry smartphones and could be seen taking selfies as they marveled at the capital they had rolled into virtually unopposed after 20 years of war.

Videos circulating online appear to show bearded Taliban fighters laughing and horsing around on amusement park rides and in an indoor gym.

Some things have gotten worse since the Taliban were last in power.

The city has been in the grip of a crime wave for years, one many fear will get even worse after prisons and government armories were emptied during the Taliban's advance. One of the few successes of their harsh Islamic rule was the virtual elimination of crime — suspected thieves had their hands chopped off; other criminals were executed in public.

The Taliban have pledged to restore law and order, but that could take time and might lead them to resort to brutal measures. The city's population has quintupled to 5 million over the last two decades. The Taliban, who have had no major presence in Kabul since the 2001, have been going door-to-door registering names and collecting weapons in recent days.

In the meantime, many Afghans fear looters posing as the Taliban more than the militants themselves, said Saad Mohseni, owner of the popular Tolo TV network, who elected to stay in the capital after the Taliban takeover.

“These pretend Taliban could be very dangerous, because they are just hoodlums,” he said.

___

Gannon reported from Guelph, Canada. Associated Press reporter Mukhtar Amiri in Kabul, Afghanistan contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kabul airport in chaos as Taliban take over capital

    Afghans crowded the runway at Kabul's airport on Monday as they tried to flee the country following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • British student who went on Kabul holiday 'lands in Dubai' after Afghan evacuation

    Miles Routledge, 21, said he has been evacuated from Afghanistan after going there on holiday.

  • Kabul streets tense as Taliban take control

    The Taliban has seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent to build up Afghan security forces. They swept the capital on Sunday, signaling the end of a two-decade campaign to remake the country. (Aug. 15)

  • Escaping Kabul as the Taliban Take Afghanistan

    Thousands of people rushed to Kabul’s international airport as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. WSJ’s Yaroslav Trofimov describes his journey from the city to catch an evacuation flight. Photo: AFP

  • CNN clapped back at Ted Cruz after he criticized its female reporter in Afghanistan, contrasting her 'bravery' with his 'running off to Cancún in tough times'

    Cruz had shared an out-of-context clip of Clarissa Ward, accusing her of cheerleading for the Taliban while reporting in Afghanistan.

  • Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal predictions return to haunt him

    President Joe Biden and members of his administration have spent weeks downplaying the likelihood that a swift withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan would precipitate a Taliban takeover.

  • Eye Opener: Biden stands behind leaving Afghanistan

    President Biden defends his decision to leave Afghanistan, blaming Afghans for the collapse of their government. Also, the race to rescue survivors of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti continues. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Markets support Biden’s ugly Afghanistan withdrawal

    The chaotic US withdrawal is an embarrassing fiasco, but stock and bond markets are signaling acceptance.

  • Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower after Afghan collapse

    The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate beneficiary of the decades-long investments.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAsked Monday if the U.S.

  • Afghan Air Force pilot in hiding pleads for help: 'Please don't leave us behind. Please. We will be great Americans.'

    "We are hoping that the Americans will take us, and our families, to safety," a US-trained pilot under threat from the Taliban told The Bulwark.

  • Insider poll: Most Americans believe the US should have exited Afghanistan during the Bush years

    Most respondents said they either didn't know when the US should've left or said the same year it entered: 2001.

  • As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan's government collapses. Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units. The U.S. guns are more accurate and have greater range than the their AK-47s, but on their own may not deliver much added capability on the battlefield.

  • Facebook reiterates ban on content associated with Taliban amid Afghanistan turmoil

    Facebook on Tuesday reiterated its ban on accounts that support, praise, or represent the Taliban as the militant group has rapidly swept through much of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul.

  • Iran says U.S. "failure" in Afghanistan a chance for durable peace

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday the United States' "military failure" in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against U.S. forces.

  • Taliban takeover: Uganda to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees

    Two-thousand Afghans will be taken in following a request from the US, the refugee minister says.

  • Photo shows a US Air Force cargo plane crammed with 640 Afghans trying to flee the Taliban

    It's among the largest-ever number of people who have been on a C-17 Globemaster III craft, Defense One reported.

  • Kabul flights resume, Taliban vows safe passage

    The U.S. military restarted flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan on Tuesday, a day after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, where thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban's sudden takeover had crowded the runway, which has since been cleared.U.S. GENERAL WILLIAM TAYLOR: "...the speed of evacuation will pick up."Army Major General William Taylor said the U.S. could evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people from Kabul per day if conditions at the airport remain stable.KIRBY: "...there is communication..."And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said U.S. military commanders were communicating with Taliban leaders to avoid hostilities at the airport, the only way to fly in or out of Afghanistan.KIRBY: "Just suffice it to say that our commanders there at the airport are charged with securing that airport and keeping it secure... and they will and should have any interactions they believe are necessary to accomplish that mission."U.S. forces took charge of the airport on Sunday, as the Taliban wrapped up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight.General Taylor said a total of 4,000 American troops would be at the airport by the end of the day - an increase of 1,000 - with the aim of having one flight taking off per hour. U.S. military officials have said they believe that between 5,000 and 10,000 U.S. citizens remain in the Kabul area, where tens of thousands more Afghan citizens also wished to escape.

  • Biden attempts to both claim and pass the buck on Afghanistan: The Note

    One thing is clear from President Joe Biden's address to the nation on the chaotic state of affairs in Afghanistan, the commander-in-chief's stance on withdrawal is firm. "I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said in remarks Monday. Biden admitted that the Taliban had advanced faster than expected and that he was saddened by the conditions on the ground, but argued he couldn't justify the continued risk to American troops.

  • 'Real chance' Afghanistan withdrawal 'destroys' Biden presidency: Ian Bremmer

    The U.S. exit poses a "real chance" of destroying the Biden presidency, Eurasia Group founder and political scientist Ian Bremmer tells Yahoo Finance.

  • NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday blamed a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces, but he conceded that the alliance must also address flaws in its military training program. NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training Afghanistan's national security forces. NATO helped build up an army some 300,000 troops, but that force withered in the face of the Taliban offensive in just days.