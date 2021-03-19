Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule

  • Members of the Taliban delegation from the left: Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team, Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office attend their joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Members of the Taliban delegation from the left: Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team, Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office attend their joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, left, gestures while speaking as Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team listens to him during their joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, listens during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team gestures while speaking during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, gestures during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and promising a "reaction," if the deadline is not met. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, gestures during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and promising a "reaction," if the deadline is not met. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, gestures during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
  • Member of Taliban's negotiation team , Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office speaks to the media during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and promising a "reaction," if the deadline is not met. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
1 / 9

Russia Afghanistan Taliban

Members of the Taliban delegation from the left: Khairullah Khairkhwa, former western Herat Governor and one of five Taliban released from the U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team, Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban's political office attend their joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. The Taliban warned Washington against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan promising a "reaction". (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and KATHY GANNON
·4 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction," which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group.

The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jumpstart a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan's decades of war.

President Joe Biden's administration says it is reviewing an agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration. Biden told ABC in an interview Wednesday that the May 1 deadline “could happen, but it is tough,” adding that if the deadline is extended it won’t be by “a lot longer.”

“They should go,” Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiation team, told reporters, warning that staying beyond May 1 would breach the deal. “After that, it will be a kind of violation of the agreement. That violation would not be from our side. . . Their violation will have a reaction.”

He did not elaborate on what form the “reaction” would take, but in keeping with the agreement they signed in February 2020, the Taliban have not attacked U.S. or NATO forces, even as unclaimed bombings and targeted killings have spiked in recent months.

“We hope that this will not happen, that they withdraw and we focus on the settlement, peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, in order to bring about a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire at the end of reaching a political roadmap (for) Afghanistan,” Shaheen said.

He also reaffirmed that the Taliban were firm on their demand for an Islamic government. Shaheen didn't elaborate on what an Islamic government would look like or whether it would mean a return to their repressive rules that denied girls education, barred women from working, and imposed harsh punishments.

Shaheen did not say whether the Taliban would accept elections, but he emphasized that the government of President Ashraf Ghani would not fit their definition of an Islamic government.

In previous statements, the Taliban have said their vision of an Islamic government would allow girls to attend school, and women to work or be in public life. But in every conversation, they emphasized the need to follow Islamic injunctions without specifying what that would mean.

They have said they would not accept a woman as president, and while women could be judges they could not take the job of the Chief Justice.

But even without the Taliban in government in Afghanistan, The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security Afghanistan said Afghanistan was one of the worst places in the world to be a woman in 2020.

Only one woman attended Thursday's talks in Moscow, and in the two decades since the Taliban were ousted, successive governments in Kabul have been unable to ratify a law outlawing violence against women.

Meanwhile, the Taliban refused to promise they would not launch a spring offensive despite calls from the United States, Russia and China.

“I started Jihad (holy war) to remove foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government and Jihad will continue until we reach that goal through a political agreement,” said Khairullah Khairkhwa, a member of the negotiating team, who was one of five Taliban freed from U.S. prison on Guantanamo Bay in 2013 in exchange for the release of a captured U.S. soldier.

Washington has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks masterminded by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who was based in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The invasion toppled the Taliban regime but the 20-year-war has made Afghanistan America’s longest conflict.

The Taliban, who during their rule imposed a harsh brand of Islam, now control about half of the country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the insurgents could make even more gains without U.S. and NATO troops on the ground.

The Moscow conference was attended by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who led a 10-member delegation. Representatives of Pakistan, Iran, India and China also participated.

In a statement issued after the talks, Russia, the U.S., China and Pakistan called on the warring parties to reduce the level of violence in the country — and specifically urged the Taliban not to pursue a spring offensive.

The joint statement emphasized that the four countries do not support the restoration of an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan similar to the Taliban's past rule.

Shaheen emphasized that the Taliban would stick to the goal of building an Islamic state. He argued that the Afghans themselves should determine their government order without outside meddling. He added that the talks in Doha should help determine the future governance structure.

The talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled, but Russia voiced hope that the talks in Moscow could help reinvigorate them.

___

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan contributed. Gannon reported from Islamabad.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Stakes high as Moscow opens 1st of 3 Afghan meets

    Russia is to host on Thursday the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting a stalled Afghanistan peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country. The withdrawal date was set under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview aired Wednesday that he is consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown.

  • Biden says 'tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout

    U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday that it will be “tough” for him to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. Biden’s comments to ABC News were his most extensive to date about the deadline set in an accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump in February 2020. His interview aired a day before Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan, a delegation of top Afghan officials and opposition leaders and Taliban negotiators meet in Moscow in an attempt to kickstart deadlocked peace talks.

  • Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

    The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia. Diplomatic ties sank to a new low this week after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought President Vladimir Putin was "a killer" in an interview that prompted Russia to recall its ambassador to the United States. Putin later offered Biden live online talks in the coming days.

  • Germany's Greens vow to scrap Russian gas pipeline after election

    Germany's Greens have enshrined in their election programme plans to abolish the contested Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ship Russian gas to Europe's biggest economy, creating a hurdle to a potential alliance with the conservatives. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have backed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline opposed by the United States, are leading in polls ahead of September elections and are seen as most likely to seek a coalition with the ecologist Greens that are forecast to come second.

  • China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

    China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

  • Taiwan says China bolstering ability to attack, blockade island

    China is bolstering its ability to attack and blockade Taiwan, deploying long-range missiles to prevent foreign forces helping in the event of war and using psychological warfare to undermine faith in Taiwan's military, the island's defence ministry said. The ministry, in its once-every-four-years defence review, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, warned China was deploying "grey zone" warfare tactics to subdue the Chinese-claimed island, seeking to wear Taiwan down with repeated drills and activities near its airspace and waters. "China has continued to modernise its military and increase its capability in a war with Taiwan," it said.

  • Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

    The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, a senior Afghan official was quoted as saying. The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw U.S. troops.

  • A single GOP senator blocked a bill that would stop private debt collectors seizing stimulus checks

    GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said that debt collectors had every right to collect money owed, thwarting a Democratic effort to stop that.

  • Sea goddess, air force C-130s called upon to fight Taiwan drought

    Taiwan is drilling wells, seeding clouds and beseeching a gold-faced sea goddess to help the sub-tropical island ride out its most serious drought in about half a century, after rain-soaking typhoons failed to make landfall last year. The drought is worst across a band of western Taiwan, including the major metropolises of Hsinchu, home to many of Taiwan's renowned tech firms, Taichung in the centre of the island, and Tainan and Kaohsiung to the south. Chiang Ming-lang, director of the Water Resources Agency's northern region, told Reuters they have been piping in water from other reservoirs to the main one for Hsinchu, but it was still not enough and they were now drilling wells.

  • Once called crazy, Indonesian eco-warrior turns arid hills green

    Once considered crazy by fellow villagers, Indonesian eco-warrior Sadiman has turned barren hills green after 24 years of effort, making water resources available in the drought-prone mountainous region where he lives. "I thought to myself, if I don't plant banyan trees, this area would become dry," said Sadiman, wearing his trademark ranger hat and safari shirt, who goes by one name, like many Indonesians. "In my experience, banyan trees and ficus trees can store a lot of water."

  • Man who killed 2 at supermarket pleads guilty to hate crimes

    A Kentucky man serving a life sentence in prison for fatally shooting two shoppers at a grocery store has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes.

  • Actor Depp seeks retrial in wife beater case, saying ruling 'plainly wrong'

    Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said his ex-wife's claim she had donated her divorce settlement to charity was a "calculated lie", as they sought permission to appeal a London High Court ruling which upheld that he was a wife beater. Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp had violently assaulted Amber Heard during their tempestuous five-year relationship, at times putting her in fear for her life. He rejected Depp's claims the allegations were a hoax and his portrayal of his ex-wife as a "gold-digger".

  • Everson Walls: Cowboys takeaway artist’s true legacy lies in what he gave to teammate

    Despite a historic rookie season and a role in two of the league's greatest games ever, Walls greatest contribution was to an ex-teammate.

  • Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do: Irish official

    Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Ireland's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. "I would hope that in time it will be seen to have protected the vaccination programme, to protect confidence in the vaccination programme and in time will be seen to have been the right thing to do," he said.

  • Florida sheriff on Biden's border plan: We 'need to accept this is a crisis'

    Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey tells ‘Fox and Friends’ President Biden’s border crisis heavily impacts the U.S. economy and communities.

  • House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

    The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farm workers and immigrants who’ve fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate. On a near party-line 228-197 vote, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries. In a statement after the votes, President Joe Biden called the action a “critical first step” toward a more sweeping overhaul he's proposed.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.