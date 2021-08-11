Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official said, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days as U.S.-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

The Taliban capture of Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, came as President Ashraf Ghani landed in Mazar-i-Sharif to rally its defenders as Taliban forces closed in on the biggest city in the north.

Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member from Badakhshan, said the Taliban had laid siege to Faizabad before launching an offensive on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, after hours of heavy fighting the ANDSF retreated," Mujadidi told Reuters, referring to national security forces.

"With the fall of Faizabad the whole of the northeast has come under Taliban control."

Badakhshan borders Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

The loss of the city is the latest setback https://graphics.reuters.com/AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/FLASHPOINTS/lbpgnrazjvq/index.html for the beleaguered government, which has been struggling to stem the momentum of Taliban assaults https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-cities-taken-over-or-contested-by-taliban-2021-08-10 in the last few months https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10.

The Taliban are battling to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law. The speed of their advance has shocked the government and its allies.

Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghanistan, have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland, saying on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that the United States had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops.

The United States was providing significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces, he said.

The north was for years Afghanistan's most peaceful region, with only a minimal Taliban presence.

During their 1996 to 2001 rule, the Taliban were never completely in control of the north but this time, they seem intent on securing it before closing in on the capital.

The Taliban had also taken control of borders with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Russia's Kommersant daily reported, citing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, heightening security concerns for Moscow.

Shoigu said the Taliban had promised not to cross the border but Russia would continue holding drills with its allies in the region.

REGIONAL APPEAL

Afghan officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.

The government has withdrawn its forces from some hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding population centres. In some places, government forces have given up without a fight.

Ghani is now appealing for help from the old regional powerbrokers he spent years sidelining as he attempted to project the authority of his central government over traditionally wayward provinces.

He was due to meet regional leaders in Mazar-i-Sharif to work out coordination between the security forces and militias and operations to take back areas the Taliban captured, Tolo News reported.

In the south, government forces government forces are battling Taliban fighters trying to reach Kandahar province's main prison to release detained comrades, officials there said.

Thousands of civilians from outlying areas had taken refuge in Kandahar city, a resident said.

Fighting was also taking place in city of Farah in the west, near the Iranian border, while the Ministry of Defence said in a statement security forces had also battled Taliban in Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Balkh, Helmand, Kapisa and Baghlan provinces and 431 Taliban had been killed.

It gave no figure for casualties on the government side and a Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

In Geneva on Tuesday, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including "deeply disturbing reports" of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

Six EU member states warned the bloc's executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe, fearing a possible replay of a 2015-16 crisis over the arrival of more than a million migrants, mainly from the Middle East.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces this month in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan being used for international terrorism. The Taliban promised not to attack foreign forces as they withdraw but did not agree to a ceasefire with the government.

(Reporting by Kabul bureauEditing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Supreme Court Rules Dems Can Be Arrested, Compelled To Report To Capitol

    A Democrat-led walkout over a bill that would restrict ballot access in the state is entering its second month.

  • U.S. says up to Afghans to defend as Taliban advance

    U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.On Monday, they took Aybak, capital of the northern province of Samangan. And they took three provincial capitals over the weekend."They (the Afghans) have an air force. The Taliban doesn't. They have modern weaponry and organizational skills. The Taliban doesn't. They have superior numbers to the Taliban. And so, again, they have the advantage - advantages. And it's really now their time to use those advantages," Kirby said.

  • Six EU nations want migrants forced back to Afghanistan

    Six European Union member countries insist that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents have made sweeping gains in recent weeks, must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months. In a letter dated Aug. 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that the deportations of refugees would continue. “We would like to highlight the urgent need to perform returns, both voluntary and non-voluntary, to Afghanistan,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission.

  • Biden picks Damian Williams to lead powerful Manhattan U.S. attorney's office

    President Biden nominated Damian Williams to be the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, among a slate of names he picked to some of the nation's most powerful law enforcement posts Tuesday.Why it matters: Williams would be the first Black person to land one of the most coveted positions in prosecution. The powerful Manhattan-based office has had purview over some of the nation's most high-profile cases, like several inquiries into associates of former President Trump. Get market

  • Afghan officials: 3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

    The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, putting nine of the nation's 34 in the insurgents' hands amid the U.S. withdrawal from the country. The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west put increasing pressure on the country's central government to stem the tide of the advance. While Kabul itself has not been directly threatened in the advance, the Taliban offensive continues to stretch Afghan security forces now largely fighting against the insurgents on their own.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-20-locally-acquired-covid-19-cases-2021-08-10 after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic. Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown on Thursday, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere across the country have triggered frustration and discord. South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily COVID-19 cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreas-daily-covid-19-cases-hit-record-surpassing-2200-health-minister-2021-08-10, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date.

  • US peace envoy pushes to isolate Taliban should they take power by force

    The United States is formulating a plan to isolate the Taliban internationally should they take control of Afghanistan.

  • U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. U.S. envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Qatar where he will "press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement," the State Department said on Monday.

  • US Army orders more Strykers with 30mm cannons from Oshkosh

    Oshkosh Defense has landed another contract to supply additional Medium Caliber Weapon Systems to the U.S. Army.

  • Hit and Run Driver Ran Over Two Women for Not Wearing Full Hijab

    Morteza Nikoubazl via ReutersTwo women are in critical condition after an angry driver targeted them on a busy street in northwestern Iran because they were not wearing full hijab head coverings, according to Iran’s Labor News Agency Ilna.The vehicular assailant reportedly first yelled at the women that they were being “un-Islamic” because he did not think they were sufficiently well-covered. All females over the age of 9 are required to cover their heads and curves after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Rev

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • Lebanon's Aoun shields patriarch after he urged halt to rockets

    President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned criticism of Lebanon's Christian Maronite patriarch after he expressed opposition to the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, warning that insults must be avoided to safeguard national unity. Following a cross-border salvo between Israel and Hezbollah, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai was sharply critical of Hezbollah on Sunday, saying no group should decide on war and peace and urging the army to halt rocket fire from the south. The border flare-up on Friday drew criticism from Hezbollah's opponents in Lebanon, where hardship is mounting due to a crippling financial meltdown.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • Former US Attorney Preet Bharara wonders if 'mischief' afoot in Andrew Cuomo waiting 14 days to resign

    A former federal prosecutor said he was surprised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, intends to wait two weeks to resign and hopes there is nothing "nefarious" in the works.

  • Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia. Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo told reporters at the training grounds the drills were being held with Afghanistan in mind.

  • GOP Lawmaker Wants To Rename 'Florida's Urethra' Highway After Donald Trump

    "You really didn't think this through, did you?" one critic on Twitter asked of the Florida Republican's widely mocked proposal to honor the ex-president.

  • Ethiopia PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war escalates

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a call Tuesday for all eligible civilians to join the armed forces as fighting rages in multiple regions of Africa's second most populous nation.

  • Trump was ‘in pain and afraid’ during post-Covid display of bravado, niece’s book says

    Mary Trump’s new book The Reckoning, seen by the Guardian, describes a national trauma worsened by her uncle Donald Trump came out to the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospital. The then US president had a pained expression that Mary recognised from her grandmother, she recalls in the book. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump was “afraid” when he put on a display of bravado at the White House after being treated for a severe coronavirus infection, his estranged n

  • Here are the 19 GOP senators who defied Trump by voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    Ahead of the vote, Trump repeatedly bashed the bill, pressured Republicans not to support it, and threatened to primary the lawmakers who did.

  • The census is about to set our politics on fire

    The census is about to set our politics on fire