Taliban fighters strike airport in southern Afghanistan

Kaelan Deese
·1 min read

Taliban forces attacked the Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, a spokesman for the insurgent group said Sunday.

The goal of the rocket strike was to obstruct air strikes stemming from Afghan government forces, the Taliban said.

"Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were using it as a center to conduct air strikes against us," said Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, according to Reuters.

TALIBAN COULD FORCE 'EXISTENTIAL CRISIS' IN AFGHANISTAN, US WATCHDOG SAYS

Officials with the Afghan government said the rocket attacks did not render any immediate reports of casualties but forced flight suspensions and said a runway was partially damaged.

Kandahar is seen as a point of strategic influence for the Taliban, Afghan government officials said.

In parts of western Afghanistan, government officials said Taliban forces were gaining control of strategic complexes around Heraat city and forcing residents to stay indoors.

The Taliban is thought to have captured up to half of Afghanistan's territory, including border crossings with Iran and Pakistan, though the insurgent group has not taken a provincial capital.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The U.S. military said early last month it has accomplished 90% of its troop withdrawal and the anticipated end date for troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is Aug. 31, which was moved up from the scheduled Sept. 11 end date.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in late July the Afghan government needed to attempt to "slow the momentum" of the Taliban’s encroachment and "then be able to put themselves in a position where they can retake … some of the ground that they've lost."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Taliban, Afghanistan, NATO

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Taliban fighters strike airport in southern Afghanistan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan official: mortar attack in Kandahar kills 5 people

    A mortar shell struck a taxi in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Sunday, killing at least five civilians including two children, an Afghan official said. Provincial police spokesman Jamal Naser Barekzai blamed the Taliban for the attack, although the militants denied responsibility. Both the Taliban and the government routinely blame each other for attacks on civilians in the capital Kabul and elsewhere.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban continue attacks on three major cities

    Fears rise of a humanitarian crisis as Islamist militants seek to take their first provincial capital.

  • U.S. Blames Iran for Ship Attack, Plans ‘Appropriate Response’

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. formally blamed Iran for a deadly attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker off Oman, warning of an “appropriate response.”“There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Sunday. “We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming.”Blinke

  • WSJ Opinion: Biden May Produce a Taliban Victory in Afghanistan

    Journal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews Clifford May of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Image: Jalil Rezayee/Shutterstock

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • From Afghan interpreter to US homeless - the long road to the American dream

    Thousands of Afghan interpreters have waited years to flee to the US. Arriving is a different story.

  • Biden administration under pressure to block new voting rights laws

    As CBS affiliate KHOU-TV's David Gonzalez reports, hundreds took part in four-day march in Texas in support of voting rights. Participants denounced proposed changes to the state's voting laws. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the increased pressure on the White House to pass federal legislation that would protect the right to vote.

  • Massive fields of new nuclear missile silos may be China's answer to rivals with a lot more nukes

    Silos are vulnerable, but with enough of them and modern missile technology, they can be advantageous.

  • Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

    Mudslides from heavy rains caused "extreme damage” to a major interstate and left it blocked with piles of boulders and logs, Colorado transportation officials said Sunday, as forecasters warned of more flash floods in the coming days across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. The flood risk was elevated for many areas of the West where recent wildfires burned away vegetation and left hillsides more susceptible to erosion, the National Weather Service said. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was closed with no word on when it might re-open after being pounded by flash floods over a three-day period.

  • Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

    The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely. Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo.

  • GOP presidential hopefuls ask Supreme Court to throw out Roe v Wade in abortion case

    Possible Republican presidential contenders have asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, arguing in court documents the 1973 decision was unconstitutional.

  • Olympics-Hockey-India and Belgium join Australia, Germany in semis

    TOKYO (Reuters) -India reached the semi-finals of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics for the first time since 1980 thanks to a 3-1 win over Britain on Sunday to set up a showdown with Belgium at the Tokyo Games. Australia and Germany will contest the other semi-final. India, who won the last of their eight Olympic hockey gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Games, led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh.

  • 8 New Movies to Watch in August 2021

    Netflix, HBO Max and AppleTV+ are expanding their original film offerings this month.

  • Georgia Cops Arrest Black Man After Answering Mental Health Call. One Cop Sics Police Dog on Him for Seemingly No Reason

    Attorneys for a Black man in Alpharetta, Ga., said their client will file a lawsuit following an incident in which he was viciously attacked by a police dog while being taken into custody, and one that proves once again that cops have no business answering calls regarding unarmed citizens suffering a mental health crisis.

  • Obama plans Martha’s Vineyard birthday bash as Delta variant rages on

    Former President Obama is hosting a 60th birthday bash for himself and hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend amid heightened public health concerns — locally and nationally — about the COVID-19 Delta variant.Why it matters: The recent breakthrough cases in nearby Provincetown, Massachusetts, after the July Fourth holiday showed the continued risk of spread even between vaccinated people — prompting new masking guidelines from the CDC.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • House poses obstacle to passage of infrastructure bill

    A 2,700-page bipartisan infrastructure bill was headed to Senate desks Sunday with promises it will pass the chamber by the end of the week. A final version was promised after additional edits.Why it matters: While that's progress for the president’s most prominent 2021 legislative goal, the House is shaping up as a potential obstacle before money starts flowing to build new roads, bridges and expand broadband access.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The

  • Seahawks waive Danny Etling to sign Sean Mannion

    The Seahawks have officially swapped one quarterback for another on their roster. Seattle announced on Sunday that the club has waived quarterback Danny Etling as a corresponding move for signing Sean Mannion. The move to add Mannion was reported on Saturday. Etling spent the 2020 season on Seattle’s practice squad. He entered the league back [more]

  • Back from Space and Wanting More: Bezos’ Blue Origin Offers to ‘Bridge’ $2 Billion for NASA’s Lunar Contract

    Jeff Bezos, freshly back from space, offered to cover $2 billion in fees for NASA's Human Landing System (HLS) program in an open letter to the agency's administrator Bill Nelson. See: What Jeff Bezos...

  • Taliban say flooding kills 150 in Afghanistan

    Cleanup operations continued Saturday in the Afghan village of Merdesh after flash flooding struck a remote area in the country's mountainous northeast, killing at least 150 people. (July 31)

  • Belarusian Track and Field Olympian Says Officials Tried to Force Her Home After Criticism

    A Belarusian track and field Olympian is at the center of a dispute with her home country that led to a tense situation Sunday evening at Tokyos Haneda airport and the looming possibility of an asylum claim.