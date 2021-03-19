Taliban gains weigh heavy on Joe Biden's Afghanistan dilemma

Ben Farmer
·8 min read
a policeman patrols at the site of the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues
a policeman patrols at the site of the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues

The Taliban capture of Almar may have finally come with a rapid government collapse, but it had been a long time in the making.

Weeks of siege had left the abandoned garrison low on food and ammunition with little hope of relief. The Afghan government soldiers' situation was so desperate in their final days that their relatives protested in the nearby provincial capital, pleading with the army to mount a rescue.

Those calls went unanswered and then the local police chief defected to the militants. On March 11, the remaining 60-or-so troops holed up in the governor and police chief's offices decided to try to make a break for it. In that last, desperate scramble, some soldiers were killed, others surrendered and the rest escaped to a base two miles away. That is also now surrounded, residents said.

Almar, a rural district close to the border with Turkmenistan, is currently under Taliban authority, but largely deserted, townsfolk told the Telegraph by phone last week. The bazaar is burnt and the local clinic was destroyed in an air strike in the final stages of fighting. Many are fearful of an Afghan army counter attack and have fled.

"The situation is not good. No one can be spotted on the streets, you can only see devastation and debris and blood on the streets,” said one local official who declined to give his name. “The Taliban are in control now.”

Afghanistan territories vs troops
Afghanistan territories vs troops

Almar's plight illustrates Joe Biden's fiendish dilemma as he wrestles with how to end America's longest war. Pulling out US troops by May 1 in accord with Donald Trump's withdrawal deal with the Taliban risks abandoning Afghan forces to more defeats without US air power and support.

Talks have failed to bring a fall in violence and the Taliban are still close to al-Qaeda. Yet keeping troops in the country longer to support the Afghan government in the hope stalled talks can be revived risks blowing up Mr Trump's deal and provoking a renewed Taliban offensive.

Long before the final assault on Almar, the government had been disliked in this restive corner of Faryab province. Residents made familiar complaints about the endemic corruption which has driven a deep wedge between the people and the government.

The Taliban had meanwhile been present in the district for years, winning support with a shadow system of courts offering a measure of order and respite from government predation.

“Of course they are better than the government. Government offices are corrupt,” explained one resident. “You can't pursue your business without paying bribes. There are so many robbers in government areas, but in areas the Taliban control, people won't dare look at your property."

Afghan Security Forces inspect the scene of an attack a day after a car bomb went off in Herat, in March
Afghan Security Forces inspect the scene of an attack a day after a car bomb went off in Herat, in March

Residents were divided on their future prospects if the militant movement kept control.

“The Taliban are not acting in a bad way with the people, especially in recent months,” said one shopkeeper called Qais who had fled to nearby Maimana. “They don’t harm people, you can go out during nights and days. They won't harm anyone until people do something wrong. They wont ask you who you are and where you are going.”

A group of young men who had also fled Almar to the nearby city of Herat saw little future under the Taliban's fundamentalism, however. Changing what little money they had for Iranian rials, they said they would instead try their chances across the border in Iran.

“The Taliban will even have problems with us being clean shaven,” said one. “Also there will not be any job for us to do now.”

The loss of districts such as Almar has been repeated again and again across rural Afghanistan as beleaguered outposts have been abandoned or overrun in the face of a Taliban onslaught. After the militants swept to the outskirts of Helmand's capital, Lashkar Gah, in October, two months later nearly 200 checkpoints in neighbouring Kandahar were abandoned by the army's 205th Corps. Meanwhile as the insurgents encroach on more of the road network, many of the remaining bases can only be resupplied by air.

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a roadside bomb blast hits Afghan government employees transportation in March
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a roadside bomb blast hits Afghan government employees transportation in March

Despite being the recipients of billions in foreign aid, and on paper at least greatly outnumbering their opponents, morale in the Afghan forces has plummeted. They struggle to supply remote outposts and the ever present corruption undermines their logistics. Officials have stopped reporting casualty rates, but admitted that an average of nearly 70 were killed or wounded each day last spring and summer.

As the Taliban take ground, their envoys claim they have changed since their austere 1990s emirate banned women from education or working outside the house.

Aid workers told the Telegraph that in reality, the militants were still insisting that women were accompanied by male chaperones in the areas they control, while development projects trying to give women more financial independence are halted.

Fears that the fragile gains in women's rights of the past two decades may be rolled back were highlighted again this week when Russia invited the foes to talks in Moscow. Only one woman delegate was invited, to a summit of powerbrokers who often had a history of abuses against women.

“Why I should be the only woman in the room?" asked Habiba Sorabi. "51 per cent of people should not be ignored."

Female police officers attend an event ahead of International Women&#39;s Day
Female police officers attend an event ahead of International Women's Day

American commanders have become sombre about their Afghan allies' prospects after years of bullishness. “If we withdraw and no deal was made with the Taliban, I think the government of Afghanistan is going to be in for a very stiff fight to retain possession” of towns and cities, Gen Kenneth McKenzie, the top US commander in the Middle East, said last week.

Antony Blinken, secretary of state, has warned the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, that even if Washington kept paying for his forces, without US troops he was concerned "the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains”.

US forces have fallen from around 13,000 a year ago, to around 3,500 now. As bases have closed, American air power, intelligence and surveillance that the Afghans have relied on has dwindled. Afghan generals are forced to rely ever more heavily on their overstretched special forces.

The Pentagon has long stopped releasing its estimates of who controls what in Afghanistan, but one reckoning by the Long War Journal blog says the Taliban now control nearly a fifth of the country's 400-odd districts. Only a third are fully under government control.

The Taliban's power rests in the countryside, where government sway has often been tenuous. The strengthening insurgency has been overlaid on local disputes and rivalries, making a patchwork of control. But as the insurgents have grown in strength, they have pushed up against the cities, which have been the main beneficiaries of the past two decades since the Taliban were toppled.

Kabul was in ruins two decades ago, but is now bustling, swollen by money and also by those escaping the war in the countryside. The fashionable cafes and shops of West Kabul are a long way from both Taliban rule and Faryab village life. Yet here too the violence intrudes. A campaign of assassinations killing civil servants, journalists and members of civil society has spread terror among educated city dwellers.

An Afghan youngster sells brids at a stall in Bird Street Market of Kabul&#xa0; - SHAH MARAI&#xa0;/AFP&#xa0;
An Afghan youngster sells brids at a stall in Bird Street Market of Kabul - SHAH MARAI /AFP

Few attacks are claimed. The government and diplomats believe many are down to the Taliban, though there are suspicions that personal disputes and even factions wanting to discredit a peace process could be behind others. The militants have posted letters in city mosques boasting of their influence and offering patrols to tackle criminals.

It is against this dismal backdrop that Mr Biden must decide if he wants to pull out in six weeks. He admitted last week a full withdrawal was still on the table, but said it would be tough to hit the deadline. Any extension will not be “a lot longer”, he insisted, as many in Washington are lobbying him to give it another six months.

His deliberations have been accompanied by a blitz of diplomatic activity as Washington has tried to energise moribund negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government. Frustrated by the foes' refusal to suggest a way forward, Washington has come up with its own proposal to install an interim government including the Taliban, with the support of Afghanistan's neighbours.

None is more important than Pakistan. The country was long accused of supporting the Taliban and much of its leadership still lives there. A succession of diplomatic visitors, including the UK's defence chief, Gen Sir Nick Carter, have arrived in Islamabad asking Pakistan to bring its influence to bear on the insurgents. Pakistan insists it genuinely wants a peaceful Afghanistan to galvanise trade in the region and is doing everything it can, but says its influence is limited.

“If anybody thinks that Pakistan can bring, or not bring, peace, I think that's unfair,” a senior Pakistani government official said.

In the meantime the people of Almar are caught between the two sides and fear more fighting.

“The shops along the main street are either burned or looted,” said one man called Amanullah “but now, no one is here. You feel that everybody is dead.”

Recommended Stories

  • Facing bleak future, Senegalese students turn against the government

    Senegalese students found themselves at the heart of deadly unrest in the West African country this month, venting long-simmering anger at poor living standards and bleak employment prospects.

  • US and China trade angry words at high-level Alaska talks

    The first high-level meeting of the new US administration and Beijing opened with sharp rebukes.

  • Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner

    A Good Samaritan was attacked while trying to stop a group of teenagers from harassing an Asian American owner of a laundromat in Brooklyn.

  • Sharks, Turtles, and Penguins Are All Swimming in Circles. No One Knows Why.

    Could it have something to do with Earth's magnetic field?

  • Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule

    The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction," which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group. The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jumpstart a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan's decades of war. President Joe Biden's administration says it is reviewing an agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration.

  • Mission to clean up space debris around Earth is poised for launch

    Astroscale's ELSA-d mission is set to launch into orbit to demonstrate technologies that could help clean up space debris around Earth.

  • Police patrols have increased in Asian areas. Not everyone is feeling safer

    The increased presence has provided relief for some, while others argue it’s a temporary and ineffective solution to a crisis San Francisco police patrol the Chinatown neighborhood on 18 March. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Police in cities across the country increased foot patrols in Asian neighborhoods following the shootings at three Asian-owned spas in the Atlanta area. From San Francisco to New York, Chicago to Philadelphia, police departments this week directed officers to step up their presence amid fears of anti-Asian violence after a shooter killed eight people, six of them Asian women, on Tuesday night. I've asked @SFPD to increase patrols in areas with a high number of Asian residents, visitors, and businesses immediately. More long-term efforts to will also be announced shortly. No one should have to live in fear that their race or ethnicity could make them a victim.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 17, 2021 “We are continuing to monitor the events around the tragic shooting of Asian Americans in Atlanta,” the Philadelphia police department tweeted. “While there is currently no known connection to our area, out of an abundance of caution, we have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses.” In the San Francisco Bay Area, the increased police presence provided welcome relief for some, members of the Asian community said on Thursday, some noting they had been reporting an increase in targeted crime for months. Betty Louie, the adviser to the San Francisco Chinatown merchants association, said the country’s oldest Chinatown felt safer with more police. Louie said the department has a good relationship with many of the local business owners – she first learned of the Atlanta shooting when the neighborhood police captain texted her. With the rise in reports of anti-Asian hate across the country, many older local Chinatown merchants and Asian elders have echoed these sentiments, saying they feel safer with more police. But after a summer of demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, others argue that increased policing is a temporary and ineffective answer to a dire crisis. Members of the New York police department patrol in the Chinatown section of Manhattan in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “One of the natural reactions in moments of grief is fear,” said Sammie Ablaza Wills, director of APIENC, a not-for-profit group for the Asian and Pacific Islander transgender and queer community in northern California, to the Guardian. “But while we feel that fear, policing is not the thing that is going to alleviate it. “For a lot of our communities, we know how much police have come in to just criminalize us more, make us feel unsafe, and not take our concerns seriously,” Ablaza Wills said. “We can see that with the sheriff in Atlanta who worked harder to humanize the assailant than to provide relief and care to the families that are experiencing this tragedy.” In particular for those in the transgender and queer Asian American community that Ablaza Wills works with, many of whom have had to work in massage parlors similar to where the Atlanta shooting occurred, more police do not always make them safer or even feel safer, Ablaza Wills said. “We need to invest in true community safety that centers on victims and survivors, that provides culturally competent healing and addresses root causes, like why people have to be working in high-contact jobs like massage parlors during a pandemic,” Ablaza Wills continued. Those investments, however, take time. “I understand in the future, there may be other alternatives,” said Carl Chan, president of Oakland’s Chinatown chamber of commerce. “But I need people to tell me, how are we going to protect the community, our residents, our seniors today, tonight, tomorrow? If the future holds that we can do this without the police, then let’s do that in the future.” Advocates against increased policing have suggested that instead of law enforcement officers, the community can patrol the neighborhood and escort seniors on their daily errands. More than 100 volunteers already walk Oakland’s Chinatown, Chan said. But he wondered: “When there’s a situation and there are people hurting us, are you asking the volunteers to use force and protect not just the people being attacked, but themselves? “For those who do not live in fear in this community, it’s very easy for them to say they don’t want the police,” Chan continued. “But I have talked to almost every business in Chinatown, all the seniors. Every single one of them are saying we want the police.” Seattle police officers begin their patrols in Seattle’s Chinatown-International district. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP The issue is fraught because emotions – and fears – are so high at the moment. Chan’s voice grew thick when he began talking about why he felt he needed to advocate for police, even though he fully understands the arguments against the increased patrols. “Sometimes, I can’t even go to sleep without thinking of people getting attacked,” he said. Liz Suk, interim director of electoral collaborative Oakland Rising, said she hopes to relate with those in the Asian American community who differ with her on the issue of policing. “You’re right,” Suk said she would say to them. “We need more safety. You have every right to feel safe. You have every right to know when you walk out the door that someone is not going to arbitrarily shove you or punch you in the face.” The question, then to ask, she said is what would make them feel safe. “Oakland Chinatown is two blocks from police headquarters and we still have the level of violence that we have in this community,” Suk said. “So I then turn around and ask, ‘Well what is it that keeps you safe? Who are the people that really keep you safe?’ “We want to be able to walk out of our house and know that somebody is not going to hurt us or hit us or kill us,” she added. “When we ask people to imagine what the conditions of that look like, they’re much more aligned with what we’re talking about than with policing.”

  • Rick Pitino 'in heaven' at Iona, has no interest in returning to the 'so-called big-time'

    Rick Pitino led Iona to the NCAA tournament this season, his first back in the sport since he was fired from Louisville in 2017.

  • Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall

    HPD says no evidence of a shooting was found and no injuries were reported after panic erupted among shoppers on social media.

  • Cowboys Roster Moves: 4 players waived as 2 others sign deals

    The Cowboys signed two players, including C.J. Goodwin, and the club waived another four players.

  • Minneapolis judge says he won't move or delay Derek Chauvin's murder trial because pretrial publicity is inevitable

    The defense argued the "suspicious" timing of the $27 million civil settlement with George Floyd's family would bias a Minneapolis jury.

  • Soldiers patrol Yangon neighbourhood under martial law

    Soldiers patrol through Yangon after the junta imposed martial law over six areas in the city, effectively putting nearly two million people under the direct control of military commanders.

  • Afghans from all around the U.S. travel to Washington D.C. to protest for a Decentralized system & Ethnic Representation & pledge support to H.E. Ahmad Massoud

    to protest for a Decentralized system & Ethnic Representation & pledge support to H. Ahmad MassoudPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 19, 2021White House met with scores of Afghan-American protestors rallying for a decentralized government as Talks with the Taliban and Afghan Government near a climaxMonarch Strategy LLC is helping with the communications for the activists rally.

  • One Sure Sign You’ve Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    If you find yourself bone-tired and dragging through the day—day after day—it may not just be the winter doldrums. You may have been infected with COVID-19. Severe fatigue is one of the most common initial symptoms of COVID, and in some people, it's one of the last to resolve—lasting weeks or months. In the past week, two celebrities have spotlighted the condition: Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics said he was experiencing fatigue on the court after his bout with COVID-19, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow said she had been fatigued ever since contracting the virus last spring. Sufferers have Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or PASC, or Long COVID. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Some COVID Sufferers "Do Not Get Back to Normal," Says Fauci"There is no question that there are a considerable number of individuals who have a post-viral syndrome that really in many respects can incapacitate them for weeks and weeks following the so-called recovery and clearing of the virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, during an International AIDS Society COVID-19 press conference last year. Just this week, he said PASC is a “very important issue” that the CDC and government are taking “very seriously,” per Dr. Fauci. “The first thing we can say, this is real. This is not imaginary. These are people whose symptoms are real.” He also pointed out that the symptoms and condition itself are “really variable” affecting no two people the same. “Different studies say anywhere from 25 to over then 35, 40% of individuals have prolongation of symptoms that measure not only in weeks, but in months,” he said, describing some as “completely incapacitating.” He added last year: "You can see people who’ve recovered who really do not get back to normal, that they have things that are highly suggestive of myalgic encephalomyelitis and chronic fatigue syndrome—brain fog, fatigue and difficulty in concentrating. So this is something we really need to seriously look at, because it very well might be a post-viral syndrome associated with COVID-19."RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say DoctorsFatigue Caused by Body's Reaction to VirusOne study done by Trinity College Dublin found that 53% of people with COVID felt fatigue 10 weeks after their initial infection. Dr. Fauci says up to 30% of all COVID patients may be long haulers. And according to the Long Hauler Symptom Survey, 100% of COVID patients reported fatigue that lasted after their illness should have resolved. Fatigue is caused by the immune system's reaction to a virus. "About 75 to 80% of chronic fatigue syndrome cases are post-viral in nature," Dr. Mark VanNess, department chair of Health and Exercise Science at the University of the Pacific, told ABC News. "The viral infection and following immune response are precipitating causes for long-term symptoms."If you're experiencing post-COVID fatigue, it's important to rest and recognize your limitations. "Eliminate physical stress, learn pacing and energy-management methods, educate family members about the illness and intervene in a systematic way," said VanNess.RELATED: 5 Sure Ways to Avoid COVID Now, According to a DoctorHow to Survive This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

    Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. “Just a really gritty effort by the group,” Spezza said.

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.