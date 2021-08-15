Afghan Soldier as Kabul Crumbles Under Taliban: 'Most Ridiculous Moment of My Life'

Reuters

With every other major Afghan city already in the hands of the Taliban, and the U.S. evacuation of its citizens “well underway” on Sunday, the militant group fighters are now at the gates of Kabul while several of its negotiating team are at the presidential palace, presumably to negotiate the Afghan government’s exit, according to a source in Kabul.

A 30-year-old Afghan soldier named Jallaabd who was just ten when the U.S. freed his country from the Taliban’s grip told The Daily Beast he “can’t believe what happened.” On Saturday night, he says he and his contingent were told by their superior to surrender. “We did, we had a plan to fight for a while but no one asked us for fight. This is the most ridiculous moment of my life.”

He says he and other soldiers wanted to fight. “This is a drama that happened and we still have no idea what will be the fate of our country.”

The Kabul source told The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity that the Taliban is asking for a peaceful transfer of power without fighting. They also revealed that Ali Ahmad, the former minister of interior, will likely be made the head of a caretaker setup. "Mullah Beradar is negotiating face to face with Ghani right now. Probably Ali Ahmad will head the caretaker government," the source said. "Things are under control! Taliban have said that they will not attack the city."

The Islamic group that the U.S. promised to destroy two decades ago issued a statement saying they would “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place.” But by mid morning, reports from inside Kabul implied that some fighters were already inside the city after scuffling with Afghan security forces.

A spokesman for the Taliban says “ Taliban fighters instructed to stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place , the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.” https://t.co/jYAsuL7beO — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 15, 2021

The statement also said, “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.” Yet by Sunday afternoon, an Afghan official confirmed to the Associated Press that troops surrendered Bagram air base to Taliban—that base is home to prison housing 5,000 inmates including many Taliban fighters who will almost undoubtedly be freed.

Early Sunday morning, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani’s official Twitter account announced that Kabul had not fallen, though it confirmed gunshots on the outskirts of the city. Later in the day, unconfirmed reports swirled that Ghani had defected amid calls for his resignation, which would pave the way for the Taliban to be handed power of the entire country. In the afternoon, several high ranking Afghan officials were spotted in the VIP lounge at Kabul airport, according to CNN, presumably ready to leave the country in the hands of the Taliban.

Local media reported on Sunday, that senior Afghan government officials were already saying they would hand over power to a transitional administration, and a Taliban spokesman told CNN talks about a handover were underway.

The utter collapse of the Afghan army—after years of training by the U.S.—is a humiliation for President Biden just weeks after he ordered troops out of the country. The threat to millions of women and children under Islamist rule will be a permanent stain on his legacy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was still tweeting about “diplomatic and political efforts” on Saturday as the Taliban marched towards the capital.

The Taliban has largely taken Afghanistan without much of a fight, leaving the spoils of war—including military equipment and ammunition supplied by the U.S.—for the militants to further bolster their upper hand.

Former British International Development Secretary Rory Stewart told the BBC on Sunday, “Everything is going wrong... schools are shutting down across the country, clinics are shutting down across the country, people are taking refuge in their homes, looting is taking place.”

Those who can get out will easily create a humanitarian refugee disaster, as Afghanistan’s debacle becomes the world’s problem once again. An AFP reporter in Herat described how the Taliban made itself at home in the office that once housed the former Herat governor on Saturday. There, they “sat on couches—some cradling American military rifles—as they jotted down names and reviewed lists spread on a glass-top coffee table.”

Among those on the list are soldiers who have been granted a sort of “immunity” for giving up easily. Taliban member Najeebullah Karokhi told the AFP that around 3,000 people were given such amnesty. “Those who are from other provinces will be provided a three-day temporary amnesty letter so they can get to their home provinces, where they need to get another long-term amnesty letter from our officials,” he said.

Those likely not receiving any reprieve are women, who stand to lose the most as Afghanistan falls back in time. The last time the Taliban governed Afghanistan— from 1996 to 2001—they banned women from going to school or working. Many fear an almost certain return to those times, including Afghan lawmaker Farzana Kochai, who told the BBC in Kabul that women should be afraid of what happens under Taliban control. “For the women, the situation is as worse as it was expected,” she said. “Women will be jailed in their houses, is that what will happen, is that what it will be like? For now, yes. but we’ll see if it changes.”

As American troops returned to the capital to ferry its diplomats and select Afghan collaborators to safety on Sunday, the Taliban for the moment waited at the gates. But it’s unknown for how long their safe passage will be guaranteed. “I don’t know, they can’t go to anywhere, there’s nowhere left,” Kochai said Sunday. “They’re saying that the flights are full and we are stuck here, those who are going to go out and you know, where can they go, they have no choice, they have to stay here.”

