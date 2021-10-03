Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

(COMPLETES VIDI9NZ6P3_EN)N°9P26D6Taliban supporters and senior figures hold their first mass rally outside Kabul, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan. No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, but their hold on power within the country is all but unchallenged seven weeks after they took the capital. The official victory gathering in Kohdaman township, in the hilly outskirts of the capital, was attended by 1,500 men and boys.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

    According to a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, at least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. The incident occurred on Sunday, reportedly caused by a roadside bomb.

  • Blast hits Kabul mosque, killing civilians

    A blast at a mosque in Kabul killed several civilians Sunday as prayers were held for the recently deceased mother of a Taliban spokesman, Taliban officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack - the most serious in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August.Several other civilians were hurt in the explosion on a main road near the entrance to the mosque, officials said.Taliban commanders were seen giving blood at a hospital treating the wounded. Media access was tightly controlled.The attack underlined the mounting challenges facing the Taliban as they grapple to prevent a complete collapse of Afghanistan's war-battered economy, with millions threatened by famine as winter approaches. Hours after Sunday's blast, local media reported heavy exchanges of gunfire to the north of the city. Residents contacted confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire. Reuters was not immediately able to determine who was involved.

  • Mississippi State upends No. 13 Texas A&M at Kyle Field

    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and the Bulldogs' defense came up big late to pull off a 26-22 upset of Texas A&M.

  • Feisty Indian cricket star Ashwin a divisive figure with rare talent

    Ravichandran Ashwin is one of cricket's leading spin bowlers and a superstar in India, but more than once he has been accused of flouting the spirit of the sport.

  • Jordan's Abdullah receives first call from Syria's Assad since start of conflict

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago. The conversation was the latest step in thawing relations between leaders who had long been on opposing sides in Syria's civil war, with Jordan supporting Syrian Western-backed mainstream rebels seeking to drive Assad from power. King Abdullah told Assad his country supported the territorial integrity of its northern neighbour and efforts to preserve its "stability and sovereignty", the palace statement said.

  • Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

    Pope Francis on Sunday called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. Last week, Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country.

  • Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban say

    At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan. An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

  • Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke groped her on Blurred Lines set

    Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke grabbed her breasts while filming the hit song's music video.

  • I Traveled to Italy on Neos' New Flight Route From NYC — Here's What It Was Like

    Here's how to spend a perfect week in Venice and Sicily right now.

  • Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of movement across league after Week 5 action

    See where Michigan State lands in our latest batch of Big Ten power rankings

  • Democrats see booming Nashville in crosshairs as GOP plans new congressional maps

    Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper has publicly pleaded with Republicans who control Tennessee's redistricting process to keep the booming city whole.

  • Why Global Shortages Won’t Ruin the Holidays

    Big store chains and others are coping with the bottlenecks, which means that the outlook for holiday sales is looking brighter.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    The U.S. passed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19. An oil spill is fouling beaches on the coast of Southern California. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey had ordered agricultural cooperatives to open about 1,000 new markets across the country to provide "suitable" prices for consumer goods in the face of nearly 20% annual inflation. Frustrated by stubbornly double-digit inflation and sliding opinion polls, Erdogan's ruling AK Party government has again begun pointing the finger at supermarkets and opened probes into potential exploitative pricing. "We gave the order for about 1,000 of these businesses to open around Turkey, starting at 500 square-meters each," Erdogan told reporters after visiting an agricultural credit cooperative outlet in Istanbul.

  • New Berlin Powerball

    New Berlin Powerball

  • Qatar's first legislative elections see 63.5% voter turnout

    DOHA (Reuters) -Qataris voted on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state's first legislative elections for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council, a process that has stirred domestic debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship. The ruling emir will continue to appoint the remaining 15 Council members. The Council https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatars-emir-approves-electoral-law-first-legislative-polls-2021-07-29 will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget, but has no say in the setting of defence, security, economic and investment policy for the small but wealthy gas producer, which bans political parties.

  • The Times' high school football rankings

    A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

  • 247Sports ranks Texas RB Bijan Robinson one of the top Heisman contenders

    247Sports ranks Bijan Robinson as No. 4 on their Heisman contenders list.

  • Thousands rally for Tunisian president urging change to political system

    TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied rallied in the capital and other cities on Sunday to back his suspension of parliament and promises to change the political system, acts his critics call a coup. The demonstration of at least 8,000 people in central Tunis was by far the biggest since Saied seized executive power in July - a show of support by his supporters that dwarfed two protests over the previous two weekends against his actions. Thousands of other Saied supporters rallied in Sfax, witnesses and local media said, while others rallied in Sidi Bouzid, Gafsa and Monastir.

  • People's bodies now run cooler than 'normal' – even in the Bolivian Amazon

    Tsimane children look out over the Maniqui River, in the Bolivian Amazon. Michael Gurven, CC BY-NDFeeling under the weather? Chances are you or your doctor will grab a thermometer, take your temperature and hope for the familiar 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) everyone recognizes as “normal.” But what is normal and why does it matter? Despite the fixation on 98.6 F, clinicians recognize that there is no single universal “normal” body temperature for everyone at all times. Throughout