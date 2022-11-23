Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
19
RAHIM FAIEZ
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.

The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The invitations for the 9 a.m. event were extended via social media.

Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of theft and adultery, said an official in the governor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to share details with the media.

The official said hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.

Such public lashings, as well as public executions and stonings for purported crimes, were common during the first period of Taliban rule, from 1996 until 2001 when the militants were driven out in a U.S.-led invasion.

After a 20-year insurgency, the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, coinciding with the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from the country.

In the immediate aftermath of their second takeover of the country, the Taliban promised to be more moderate and allow for women’s and minority rights. Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade.

The first confirmed public lashing since last year’s Taliban takeover took place Nov. 11, when 19 men and women received 39 lashes each for alleged theft, adultery and running away from home.

The resumption of the practice underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

The former insurgents have struggled in their transition from warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community’s withholding of official recognition.

Recommended Stories

  • Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

    A senior official in southern Germany said Wednesday that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. “It's clear that you don't simply march into a museum and take this treasure with you,” Bavaria’s minister of science and arts, Markus Blume, told public broadcaster BR. “It's highly secured and as such there's a suspicion that we're rather dealing with a case of organized crime.”

  • UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition, UNICEF announced Wednesday. The deadly combination means that about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving, according to the United Nations agency. “We have to plan for the worst,” Manuel Fontaine, director of UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programs, told The Associated Press on Tuesday during a visit to Haiti.

  • Rights group: Israel demolishes school in West Bank hamlet

    The Israeli military demolished a school in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, an Israeli rights group said, following a court ruling earlier this year that upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the area. The move follows on a year of deadly violence and rising tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. B'Tselem, the rights group, said schoolchildren were inside the classrooms as soldiers arrived ahead of the demolition.

  • As Taliban doles out lashings, crackdown on Afghan women and girls continues

    Public beatings, unexplained arrests of female activists and a litany of new restrictions are all part of the Taliban's bid "to forcefully silence women."

  • UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Tuesday he is not only trying to renew and expand the truce that expired last month but to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels and has been in constant contact with them on the issues that prevented an extension of the truce. The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.

  • Hard-working Colombian beetles clean garbage, retire as pets

    Three yellow-and-black beetles clung to the shirt of Germán Viasus Tibamoso, a Colombian environmental engineer who uses beetle larvae to transform food waste into fertilizers. As he encouraged them to move along, he murmured to them in Japanese — trying to get them accustomed, he said, to the sounds of their future homes. Viasus operates a company called Tierra Viva in a rural area around the city of Tunja, a city some 150 kilometers (95 miles) northwest of the Colombian capital of Bogota.

  • Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

    Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England. Born John Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island, a marshy, industrial oil town in England’s River Thames estuary.

  • Russia spends a lot of missiles, but keeps producing them

    Russia has significantly exhausted its missile stock, but keeps replenishing it. Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Forces of Ukraine, on air with 24 Channel Details: While commenting on the fact that Russia has enough missiles for approximately three more massive attacks and the graph, posted by Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, Ihnat has pointed out that the Russians keep producing more modern types of missiles.

  • Maryland proclaims November 22 Kimchi Day to ‘celebrate Korean culture’

    It’s officially Kimchi Day in Maryland, which celebrates the spicy Korean dish made from fermented vegetables. The traditional dish consists of fermented cabbage and gochugaru red chili peppers, but other versions may swap out the cabbage for cucumbers. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement that he “proclaimed November 22 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland.”

  • Power outages in Ukrainian cities, Moldova after new strikes

    A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, adding to damage to Ukraine's power network and misery for civilians as winter begins. In several regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure. Officials in Kyiv said that three people were dead and nine wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building.

  • 3-point shooting delivers Duke basketball a win over scrappy Bellarmine

    No. 8 Duke hit a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc to take down Bellarmine at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.

  • Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup

    European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn't vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • U.S. jobless claims jump to 240,000, highest since August

    Initial jobless claims rose 17,000 to 240,000 in the week ended November 19, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

  • 5 Surefire Ways to Generate Passive Income

    Just about all of us could use extra income. Retirees may not have enough coming in from Social Security and their savings or investments, and those still working may not have as much money available to save and invest as they need.

  • How cooking food and gathering for feasts made us human

    If you’re cooking a meal for Thanksgiving or just showing up to feast, you’re part of a long human history — one that's older than our own species. Cooking food marked more than just a lifestyle change for our ancestors. “The story of human evolution has appeared to be the story of what we eat,” said Matt Sponheimer, an anthropologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder who has studied the diets of early human ancestors.

  • Transgender Colorado lawmaker: Nightclub shooting the result of repeated ‘tropes, insults, and misinformation’

    Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone (D) on Monday said the deadly shooting that left five people dead and 25 wounded at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., was the result of “tropes, insults, and misinformation” about the community. “The LGBTQ+ community woke up this morning to yet another horrific event of murder. When politicians…

  • Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

    Prosecutors failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL — and who participated in the hazing — had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony, the court ruled. The SEAL's defense attorneys missed the chance to question the Marine about a “potential motive to misrepresent events." The United States Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals published the ruling last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral C

  • Josh Heupel addresses Jeremy Banks absence from Tennessee loss to South Carolina

    Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks did not make the trip to South Carolina. Josh Heupel addressed speculation about why Banks was absent.