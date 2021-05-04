Taliban launch fresh Helmand offensive as US troops withdraw

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ministry of Defence HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11887182d) A handout photo made available by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense shows a US soldier and an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier shaking hands during a handover ceremony to the Afghan National Army (ANA) army 215 Maiwand corps at Antonik camp in Helmand province, Afghanistan, 02 May 2021 (issued 03 May 2021).

Taliban fighters have swept to the edge of the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, before being halted in heavy fighting, in a new offensive as American troops withdraw from the area.

Thousands of residents have fled the fighting and dozens been killed or wounded in clashes on the edges of the city that held Britain's military and aid headquarters during its Helmand campaign.

Officials told the Telegraph that Taliban fighters had penetrated deeper than a similar offensive last autumn and at one stage on Monday local politicians said they feared the city would collapse.

The offensive came as Afghans and their international backers anxiously watch to see if Afghan forces will be able to stand alone against the insurgency as American troops leave within the next four months.

Insurgents broke through government defences in Nawa district, south west of the capital, and reached the western suburb of Bolan,

The Taliban had easily overrun at least 12 checkpoints, killing eight soldiers and injuring 19 others, according to Attaullah Afghan, the president of the provincial council.

"There was a thunderstorm of heavy weapons and blasts in the city and the sound of small arms was like someone was making popcorn," said one resident, called Mulah Jan.

"I took all my family members to the corner of the room, hearing the heavy blasts and bursts of gunfire as if it was happening behind our walls," he said.

A family at work in a wheatfield on the southern outskirts of Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan on May 28, 2019.

Abdul Wali, a Bolan resident, added: “The Taliban took control of our neighbourhood yesterday and marched towards the capital, where they are still fighting."

Afghan forces said on Tuesday they had halted the Taliban's advance, killed dozens of fighters and were confident they could now clear what the Taliban had taken.

Brig Gen Sami Sadat, commander of the Afghan army's local 215th Maiwand corps, claimed the Taliban would not be able to advance any further, and that commandos and additional troops had arrived as reinforcements.

An estimated 1,000 families had fled the fighting, Syed Mohammad Ramin, Helmand's director of refugee affairs, said. The local surgical hospital, run by the international charity Emergency, said 65 wounded had been admitted since May 1 and 11 dead.

At the weekend, the US handed over its last but one military installation in Helmand, in a province that once held dozens of Nato camps and outposts. At the height of the international campaign in Helmand, the province held some 30,000 Nato troops, including 10,000 British. The rural districts once patrolled by British troops are largely under Taliban control.

Camp Antonik, sited among the remnants of the once sprawling Camp Bastion, was handed to Afghan forces as part of America's plans for a military withdrawal from the country by September.

Joe Biden has said all US troops will leave the country by the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Yet his refusal to pull out by the May 1 deadline agreed by Donald Trump has led the Taliban to accuse him of breaching their previous agreement and the militants have threatened a renewed spring offensive. Washington has in turn tried to warn the Taliban they will be international pariahs if they reject peace talks with Ashraf Ghani's government and try to take the country by force.

America's top military officer said this week he did not know if the Afghan forces could stand on their own. Many Afghans fear the country will fracture and tip deeper into civil war, as international forces leave.

Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “I think there’s a range of scenarios here, a range of outcomes, a range of possibilities. On the one hand you get some really dramatic, bad possible outcomes. On the other hand, you get a military that stays together and a government that stays together. Which one of these options obtains and becomes reality at the end of the day? We frankly don’t know yet. We have to wait and see how things develop over the summer.”