Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.

Recommended Stories

  • Crunch time: UN puts baguette on cultural heritage list

    The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the simple French flute — made only of flour, water, salt, and yeast — deserved U.N. recognition, after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half-century. The U.N. cultural agency’s chief, Audrey Azoulay, said the decision honors more than just bread; it recognizes the “savoir-faire of artisanal bakers” and “a daily ritual.”

  • Indian rupee notches first monthly gain this year, but lags Asian peers

    The Indian rupee rose in November, marking its first monthly gain this year and ending its longest losing streak in nearly four decades as the dollar index came off its historic peak and oil prices tumbled. The rupee strengthened 1.6% to 81.4225 per dollar this month, while the greenback is down about 4.50% after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data earlier in November fuelled bets of less aggressive Federal Reserve hikes. However, the local unit underperformed its Asian peers.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street

    The folks who get paid to watch these stocks think they have growth potential that the rest of the market hasn't noticed yet.

  • Sunak switches on Christmas tree lights at Downing Street

    STORY: Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty. Young school children were also present and sang traditional Christmas carols after the lights came on.The children were then invited into Downing Street with the prime minister and his wife as a band played by the Christmas tree.

  • Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency

    Russia's central bank chief said the yuan's influx into the country's system typifies a "transformation of the currency composition of our economy."

  • Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks

    Crowdstrike's shares sank 20% before the bell after the company forecast current-quarter revenue on Tuesday that fell short of analysts' estimates, while peers Zscaler Inc, SentinelOne Inc and Palo Alto Networks Inc fell between 2.0% and 6.2%. "Increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and caused some larger customers to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates," Crowdstrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said. The results are the latest in a series of dour reports from cybersecurity firms, whose business boomed during the pandemic but is now seeing a slowdown, making them a hot target for private equity buyouts.

  • Commentary: Ending affirmative action won't level the playing field. It took me over 30 years to do that for my family

    Opponents of affirmative action argue that simply eliminating it will automatically create a level playing field for all students. It won't.

  • Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet

    ReutersBilly club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign. Hangzhou, Lakeside Yinta

  • What? 5 New Haven Cops Are Charged with Misdemeanors after Randy Cox Was Paralyzed in a Police Van

    Five cops in New Haven, Conn., are facing charges in connection with an incident that left a Black man paralyzed after he was detained in the back of a police van.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir squabbles with military chief about ethics

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli far-right politician set to take a key security post in Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging government traded barbs on Wednesday with the military chief over the jailing of a soldier who had taunted leftist activists in the occupied West Bank. Ultra-nationalist Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the 10-day confinement handed down to a soldier who was filmed on Friday warning pro-Palestinian activists in the flashpoint city of Hebron: "Ben-Gvir will sort this place out." Ben-Gvir, to whom Netanyahu has promised the post of national security minister, with expanded powers over police in the West Bank, said on Twitter on Tuesday that the sentence was too harsh and weakened soldiers' resolve.

  • Amazon's 5 best Cyber Monday deals that are still live — plus 70+ more to shop now

    Amazon's Cyber Monday deals were extended and you can still snap up bargains on Sony, Beats, Shark, Yankee Candle, Levi's, New Balance and more. Some prices are even lower than before!

  • Nigeria police chief: General Usman Alkali Baba sentenced

    A judge rules that he should spend three months in jail unless he reinstates a sacked officer.

  • Christina Applegate joins Brendan Fraser in 'It's a Wonderful Life' virtual table read for charity

    Christina Applegate will join Brendan Fraser for the upcoming charity virtual table read of the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life." The event is the third annual fundraiser of its kind benefiting the Los Angeles-based Ed Asner Family Center, which serves individuals with disabilities and their families, and will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. ET. Per the announcement, the "one-night-only live broadcast will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner" and raise funds for the family center created in the late comedian's name, which is described as "providing community enrichment and mental health support to neurodivergent and special needs families."

  • Energy transition will be ‘very, very rough’ if governments and businesses can’t get on the same page

    The biggest news from the COP27 conference this month was an agreement that wealthy countries, including the U.S., will pay for climate-change damage for poor nations called a “loss and damage” fund. Bruce Usher, co-director of the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise at Columbia Business School and author of “Investing in the Era of Climate Change,” says the creation of the fund is a recognition of the effects of climate change on nations including Pakistan, which suffered catastrophic flooding this summer from flash flooding.

  • Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow

    Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country's official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the decade since the last census, figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed.

  • Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

    Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock in northeastern Pennsylvania say they have gone more than a decade without a clean, reliable source of drinking water after their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. Under a plea deal entered in Susquehanna County Court, Coterra agreed to pay $16.29 million to fund construction of a new public water system and pay the impacted residents' water bills for the next 75 years.

  • Iranian Reporters Grill U.S. Coach And Star At World Cup And It Goes Off The Rails

    The news conference before the U.S.-Iran match took a surreal turn.

  • Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast.According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels have controlled large parts of the country for about a decade, dozens of men held in military and police custody for crimes such as r

  • Trump Organization rests case on sour note in NY tax-fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump

    Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax-fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.

  • Georgia Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Has Seemingly Never Lived In The State, New Evidence Reveals

    Throughout the duration of his senate campaign, Herschel Walker has claimed that he has deep ties to the state he’s hoping to represent in Washington — Georgia.