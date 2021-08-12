Taliban may be executing Afghan troops who surrender, U.S. Embassy says

Haley Ott
·2 min read

Kabul — The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said Wednesday that it was hearing reports of the Taliban executing some surrendering Afghan troops, as the extremist group captured its 10th provincial capital in a week.

The Taliban took control of the strategically important city of Ghazni, which is on the Kabul-Kandahar motorway linking Kabul to militant strongholds in the south of the country. It now controls almost one third of the 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan.

We’re hearing additional reports of #Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes.

— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 12, 2021

The U.S. Embassy said the reported executions of surrendering Afghan troops were "deeply disturbing" and "could constitute war crimes."

Meanwhile, the United States and its NATO allies continued preparations to withdraw entirely from the country after two decades of war.

Can the government maintain control?

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and broke up the Afghanistan-based al Qaeda terrorist network, which had carried out the September 11th attacks. It also overthrew the extremist Taliban, which was ruling the country under fundamentalist Islamic law and had been harboring Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.

Under Taliban rule, people could be publicly executed for adultery or have limbs amputated for theft. Girls were discouraged from going to school, and music and dancing were banned.

A U.S. official told CBS News' David Martin on Wednesday that the Taliban could be 30 days away from putting pressure on the Afghan capital, Kabul, and that the Afghan government could be 90 days away from collapse.

The United Nations says at least 1,000 civilians have been killed in the last month. 

Thousands of people have flocked to Kabul, fleeing the fighting. They are camping in fields, parks and abandoned warehouses.

"We have no money to buy bread or get some medicine for my child," a 35-year-old man told BBC News after he fled his home in Kunduz when the Taliban lit his house on fire.

What's next?

The Afghan military has limited air power, so the U.S. Air Force is believed to be carrying out some strikes to help.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met in Doha with diplomats from Russia, Pakistan and China in the hopes of jointly warning the Taliban that they could become international pariahs if they do not stop their offensive.

Khalizad also planned to meet with Taliban officials and representatives of the Afghan government, the Associated Press reported.

Seth Doane on the growing addiction to anti-anxiety medication, debilitating withdrawal symptoms

Coaches charged with murder in high school athlete's death

Kathy Hochul to be New York’s first female governor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital, squeezing Kabul

    The Taliban captured a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep across Afghanistan just weeks before the end of the American military mission there. Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government. While Kabul itself isn't directly under threat, the loss of Ghazni tightens the grip of a resurgent Taliban estimated to now hold some two-thirds of the nation, and thousands of people have fled their homes.

  • State Department says it is evaluating security of U.S. Embassy in Kabul on daily basis

    The United States is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of seven regional capitals in Afghanistan. "The embassy is in regular contact with Washington, with the most senior people in this building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC, at the White House." "But for right now, we've been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground," Price said, when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.

  • More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

    The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country's northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said. (August 11)

  • To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal

    President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani at the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on June 25, 2021. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)The Taliban continue to gain territory in their bloody insurgency to seize control of Afghanistan. Recently, Taliban leaders said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s removal is a condition for ending the conflict. If a mutually acceptable candidate were named to replace Ghani, a Taliban spokesman told The Associated Press in late July 2021, the ins

  • Afghanistan war: Taliban back brutal rule as they strike for power

    Afghanistan's ex-rulers still back brutal punishments, the BBC finds as it goes behind Taliban lines.

  • US peace envoy pushes to isolate Taliban should they take power by force

    The United States is formulating a plan to isolate the Taliban internationally should they take control of Afghanistan.

  • Potential Al Qaeda resurgence in Afghanistan worries U.S. officials

    Gen. Frank McKenzie told NBC News that he does not believe the Taliban will stop Al Qaeda from using Afghanistan to strengthen and rebuild.

  • Former Afghan diplomat says fellow citizens 'are really up to here with Americans'

    Former Afghan diplomat says fellow citizens 'are really up to here with Americans'

  • Afghanistan: The people fleeing the north for safety in Kabul

    The Taliban has taken new territories in the north, forcing thousands out of their homes.

  • U.S. finds Pakistan useful only to clean up mess in Afghanistan -Khan

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing his country as useful only in the context of the "mess" it is leaving behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting. Washington has been pressing Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to broker an elusive peace deal as negotiations between the insurgents and Afghan government have stalled, and violence in Afghanistan has escalated sharply. "Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • US threatens Taliban with isolation if Kabul falls

    The U.S. has issued a fresh warning to the Taliban that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally. (Aug. 10)

  • Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

    Other deadly attacks occurred, some blamed on the Taliban and some on other jihadist groups including an offshoot of Islamic State. Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government on a political understanding that could lead to a peace deal, backed by the United States and its allies, have failed to make significant progress. - April 14 - President Joe Biden announces U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan starting on May 1 and ending on Sept. 11, bringing America's longest war to a close.

  • Biden better be ready for the political blowback from the coming chaos in Kabul

    Biden better be ready for the political blowback from the coming chaos in Kabul

  • Kathy Hochul vows to dump 'unethical' Cuomo staff, promises end to 'toxic' workplace

    New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will assume the role of governor in less than two weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his intent to resign, promised to rid her administration of "unethical" staff, in a break from the "toxic" practices of her predecessor.

  • One of the most exciting new movies of the summer will stream on one site for 4 hours only

    A24 released its newest feature film, The Green Knight, in US theaters almost two weeks ago now, but you’re forgiven if awareness of this one has kind of passed you by. Not only is the theatrical business still trying desperately to recover from its coronavirus-fueled gut punch over the past year. But the Delta variant … The post One of the most exciting new movies of the summer will stream on one site for 4 hours only appeared first on BGR.

  • Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

    Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organizers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience. Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake. He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for "WAP," the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

  • Amtrak Is Offering Its Biggest Credit Card Bonus Ever for Its 50th Anniversary

    Sign up by Sept. 30 and spend $2,500 in the first 90 days to qualify.

  • Men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot proposed attack on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, feds say

    The men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor also had their sights on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to federal prosecutors.

  • Taliban takes more Afghan cities amid US withdrawl

    The Taliban seized three more Afghan provincial capitals and a local army headquarters Wednesday, giving them control of two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after decades of war. (August 11)