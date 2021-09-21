Taliban nominates new envoy and asks to speak at General Assembly meeting, UN says

The United Nations said Tuesday that the Taliban has asked to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's meeting this week, AP reports.

Why it matters: The move marks a direct challenge to Afghanistan's currently accredited UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, whom the Taliban says no longer represents Afghanistan.

The militant group has instead nominated a new permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a UN spokesperson told the AP.

Isaczai, a remainder of the ousted government, had asked to remain in the country's UN's seat in New York.

What to watch: When a UN seat is disputed, the General Assembly's nine-member Credentials Committee is tasked with making a decision.

The committee has not yet scheduled a meeting to discuss the conflict, though communications from both Isaczai and the Taliban have been forwarded.

Afghanistan is set to give the last speech on the final day of the General Assembly meeting on Sept. 27.

