Taliban nominates new envoy and asks to speak at General Assembly meeting, UN says

Shawna Chen
1 min read

The United Nations said Tuesday that the Taliban has asked to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's meeting this week, AP reports.

Why it matters: The move marks a direct challenge to Afghanistan's currently accredited UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, whom the Taliban says no longer represents Afghanistan.

  • The militant group has instead nominated a new permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a UN spokesperson told the AP.

  • Isaczai, a remainder of the ousted government, had asked to remain in the country's UN's seat in New York.

What to watch: When a UN seat is disputed, the General Assembly's nine-member Credentials Committee is tasked with making a decision.

  • The committee has not yet scheduled a meeting to discuss the conflict, though communications from both Isaczai and the Taliban have been forwarded.

  • Afghanistan is set to give the last speech on the final day of the General Assembly meeting on Sept. 27.

Go deeper: UN Security Council extends Afghan mission by six months

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora