Taliban say they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory

DARIA LITVINOVA
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Taliban claimed on Friday that they now control 85% of Afghanistan's territory amid a surge in wins on the ground and as American troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country.

The announcement came at a press conference at the end of a visit by a senior Taliban delegation to Moscow this week — a trip meant to offer assurances that the insurgents' quick gains in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

The claim, which is impossible to verify, was considerably higher than previous Taliban statements that more than a third of the country’s 421 districts and district centers were in their control. There was no immediate response from the government in Kabul on the latest claim.

Earlier this week, Taliban advances forced hundreds of Afghan soldiers to flee across the border into Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base. Tajikistan in turn called up 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its southern border with Afghanistan. Russian officials have expressed concern that the Taliban surge could destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations north of Afghanistan.

Since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country. They recently have swept through dozens of districts, taking control, often without a fight. Over the past week, they seized border crossings with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and on Thursday, with Iran.

However, at the Moscow presser, the Taliban promised not to attack provincial capitals or seize them by force, and expressed hopes for a “political resolution” with Kabul.

“We will not seize provincial capitals in order not to inflict death on Afghan citizen,” said Taliban negotiator Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar.

Guarantees for that have been presented to the Afghan authorities, along with demands for the release of more Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, Dilawar said. He added that the Taliban now control 85% of Afghan territory.

The Taliban also vowed they would "not allow anyone, any individual, any entity to use the soil of Afghanistan against the neighboring country, regional country and world country, including the United States and its allies.”

“We don't want to fight. We want to find a political resolution through political negotiations,” said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Sohail Shaheen. The Taliban representatives spoke through a translator.

Iranian media reported Friday that the Taliban were in control of two border crossings between Afghanistan and Iran, including the key transit route of Islam Qala seized on Thursday. Iranian state radio said 300 Afghan soldiers and civilians had escaped the Taliban advance and slipped across the border to Iran.

In southern Kandahar there was fighting on Friday near the provincial capital and the government had sent more troops to protect the prison there from attempts by the Taliban to attack it and free the inmates.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions as it has jockeyed with the U.S. for influence in the country.

It has hosted several rounds of talks on Afghanistan, most recently in March, that involved the Taliban — even though Russia has labeled them a terrorist organization.

Asked about this week's visit and the terrorist label, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow's contacts with the Taliban were “necessary, given how intensely the situation in Afghanistan is developing, how the situation on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan is developing.”

___

Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran; Kathy Gannon in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban visit Moscow to say their wins don't threaten Russia

    A delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow on Thursday to offer assurances that their quick gains on the ground in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, met with the Taliban delegation to express concern about the escalation and tensions in northern Afghanistan.

  • Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels, Taliban reassures Moscow

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian-led CSTO military bloc said on Thursday it was ready to mobilise its full capacity if the situation on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan deteriorated as a Taliban delegation in Moscow told Russia it did not pose a threat to the region. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.

  • Taliban say they control 85% of Afghanistan, humanitarian concerns mount

    KABUL/ MOSCOW (Reuters) -Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, and international concern mounted over problems getting medicines and supplies into the country. Afghan government officials dismissed the assertion that the Taliban controlled most of the country as part of a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including the United States, withdraw after almost 20 years of fighting. But local Afghan officials said Taliban fighters, emboldened by the withdrawal, had captured an important district in Herat province, home to tens of thousands of minority Shi’ite Hazaras.

  • Biden called the US withdrawal from Afghanistan 'secure and orderly' - when in reality it didn't tell allies, abandoned prisoners, and left interpreters fearing for their lives

    Biden said on Thursday that US military activities in Afghanistan would cease on August 31, well ahead of his previous September 11 deadline.

  • China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

    China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught. The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the Afghan capital, Kabul, and landed in the central province of Hubei. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 25 new imported cases in Hubei on Wednesday, apparently including those who had arrived from Afghanistan the previous week.

  • Haitian president assassinated, Taliban advances through Afghanistan, Ever Given ship sets sail

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

    Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said. Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.

  • A look at what could happen after U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

    As CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports, the U.S. is on track to end military operations in Afghanistan by the end of August. Twenty years after American forces came to Afghanistan, they're now leave behind a country on the verge of an all-out civil war. Ryan Heath, a senior editor for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what the move could mean for Afghanistan and the region.

  • Pentagon 'deeply concerned' by recent attacks on personnel in Iraq, Syria

    The Pentagon said on Thursday it was deeply concerned about a series of attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days. U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday alone, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members. While there were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks - part of a wave targeting U.S. troops or areas where they are based in Iraq and Syria - analysts believed they were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.

  • The Latest: Taiwan says 11 arrested at its Haiti embassy

    Taiwan’s foreign ministry says Haitian police have arrested 11 armed suspects who tried to break into the its embassy in Port-au-Prince. “As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the President of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

  • Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

    A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics. The Spanish government said an unidentified plane prompted the alert and briefly interrupted remarks by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. A NATO official who spoke on customary condition of anonymity told The Associated Press later Thursday that Spain's jets took off "to identify two aircraft flying into the Baltic Sea area.”

  • Florida entrepreneur accused by Haiti of taking part in Jovenel Moïse killing

    James Solages is one of two Haitian Americans the government said it arrested in connection with the killing at the presidential residence The Haitian government has accused a Florida entrepreneur and former security guard of being involved in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse. James Solages is one of two Haitian Americans the government said it arrested in Port-au-Prince in connection with Wednesday’s killing at the presidential residence. The other was named as Joseph Vincent, but there is li

  • Taliban overwhelms Afghan troops as U.S. withdrawal looms

    While the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is "not inevitable," according to President Biden, there are fears that the country will collapse soon after the U.S. leaves. Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul.

  • Report: Cavaliers are “definitely looking into” trying to trade for No. 1 pick

    Koby Altman apparently has his eyes on Cade Cunningham.

  • Millions under flash flood watches as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up East Coast

    Tropical Storm Elsa is delivering heavy rain as it moves up the East Coast, with more than 50 million Americans under flash flood watches over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph, with the center about 25 miles southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, as of Thursday afternoon. There have been four reported tornadoes in three states thanks to Elsa, with Florida, Georgia and South Carolina all reporting damage.

  • Pentagon spokesperson warns of ‘concerning’ Taliban advances

    The press secretary renewed the Biden administration’s calls for Afghan security forces to take up the fight against the Taliban.

  • TB Joshua: Nigerian televangelist buried in Lagos

    Huge crowds attend the funeral of influential Nigerian preacher TB Joshua in Lagos.

  • Mazda3s recalled: Steering wheel badge can shatter if airbags deploy

    Mazda has issued a similar recall, but this one is for many more cars. Mazda said that the materials the badges were made from weren't the correct specification, and so they become brittle over time. Mazda will be sending out recall notifications to owners.

  • 2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moïse by gunmen at his home in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Fifteen of them are from Colombia, according to Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police.

  • Northwest heat wave "virtually impossible" without climate change, study says

    Scientists say if Earth keeps warming on the current trajectory, heat waves of this magnitude will no longer be 1-in-1,000-year events — they will happen once every 5 to 10 years.