Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JOSEPH KRAUSS
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan's capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials said.

The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops, raising fears of a full militant takeover or another Afghan civil war.

The Taliban captured all of Logar and detained its provincial officials, Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province, said Saturday. She said the Taliban have reached the Char Asyab district, just 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

The Taliban also attacked the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions, setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city's defenses, meeting with several militia commanders, including Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor, who command thousands of fighters.

They remain allied with the government, but during previous rounds of fighting in Afghanistan, warlords have been known to switch sides for their own survival. Ismail Khan, a powerful former warlord who had tried to defend Herat, was captured by the Taliban when the insurgents seized the western city after two weeks of heavy fighting.

Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif expressed fear about the security breakdown.

“The situation is dangerous outside of the city and inside the city," Mohibullah Khan said, adding that many residents are also struggling economically.

“The security situation in the city is getting worse," said Kawa Basharat. "I want peace and stability. The fighting should be stopped.”

The Taliban have made major advances in recent days, including capturing Herat and Kandahar, the country's second- and third-largest cities. They now control 18 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

The withdrawal of foreign forces and the swift retreat of Afghanistan's own troops — despite hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. aid over the years — has raised fears the Taliban could return to power or the country could be shattered by factional fighting, as it was after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.

The first Marines from a contingent of 3,000 arrived on Friday to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy. The rest are set to arrive by Sunday, and their deployment has raised questions about whether the administration will meet its Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

The Taliban meanwhile released a video announcing the takeover of the main radio station in the southern city of Kandahar, renaming it the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law.

In the video, an unnamed insurgent said all employees were present and would broadcast news, political analysis and recitations of the Quran, the Islamic holy book. It appears the station will no longer play music.

It was not clear if the Taliban had purged the previous employees or allowed them to return to work. Most residents of Kandahar sport the traditional dress favored by the Taliban. The man in the video congratulated the people of Kandahar on the Taliban's victory.

The Taliban have used mobile radio stations over the years, but have not operated a station inside a major city since they ruled the country from 1996-2001. At that time, they also ran a station called Voice of Sharia out of Kandahar, the birthplace of the militant group. Music was banned.

The U.S. invaded shortly after the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaida planned and carried out while being sheltered by Taliban. After rapidly ousting the Taliban, the U.S. shifted toward nation-building, hoping to create a modern Afghan state after decades of war and unrest.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a timeline for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops by the end of August, pledging to end America's longest war. His predecessor, President Donald Trump, had reached an agreement with the Taliban to pave the way for a U.S. pullout.

Biden's announcement set the latest offensive in motion. The Taliban, who have long controlled large parts of the Afghan countryside, moved quickly to seize provincial capitals, border crossings and other key infrastructure.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes, with many fearing a return to the Taliban's oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were largely confined to the home.

___

Rahim reported from Istanbul and Krauss reported from Jerusalem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: The Afghanistan blame game has begun

    As the Taliban captures one capital after another in Afghanistan, the familiar Beltway parlor game of who "lost" the country has begun.

  • Afghanistan: Diplomats hasten exit as Taliban near Kabul

    US troops arrive to help with evacuation efforts as militants seize a city an hour's drive from Kabul.

  • AP Top Stories August 13 P

    Here’s the latest for Friday, August 13: Taliban seizes more Afghan cities; FDA says some got extra vaccines early; Houston schools defy Texas mask ban; Extreme heat his nation’s capital.

  • Dixie Fire battle continues amid hot, dry conditions

    The Dixie Fire began in Northern California a month ago and has burned more than 800 square miles. Fire officials fear hot dry weather and gusty winds could spread the fire, which is just 31% contained. (Aug. 13)

  • Taliban will return Afghanistan to ‘pre-9/11’ breeding ground: GOP congressman

    ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, about the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan.

  • Viewpoint: Why Twitter got it wrong in Nigeria

    Complex issues have been raised about policing speech and censoring unpopular voices.

  • The Athletic ranks Lakers’ LeBron James in Tier 1A of NBA players

    The Athletic gave high remarks in a tiered ranking to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

  • U.S. envoy's years of peace negotiations go up in flames in Afghanistan. What went wrong?

    Analysis: The U.S. lost any leverage with the Taliban once it made clear it was eager to pull out American troops, experts say.

  • Biden made ‘Obamacare’ more affordable, now the deadline to sign up is here

    With the Obama health care law undergoing a revival under President Joe Biden, this Sunday is the deadline for consumers to take advantage of a special sign-up period for private coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law.

  • Taliban seize more Afghan cities, assault on capital Kabul expected

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban insurgents have seized Afghanistan's second- and third-biggest cities, local officials said on Friday, as resistance from government forces crumbled and fears grew that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A government official confirmed that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as U.S.-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. "The city looks like a frontline, a ghost town," provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi said by telephone from the city of about 600,000 people near the border with Iran.

  • Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

    Other deadly attacks occurred, some blamed on the Taliban and some on other jihadist groups including an offshoot of Islamic State. Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government on a political understanding that could lead to a peace deal, backed by the United States and its allies, have failed to make significant progress. - April 14 - President Joe Biden announces U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan starting on May 1 and ending on Sept. 11, bringing America's longest war to a close.

  • Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson considers pursuing NFL career

    Gable Steveson, the heavyweight wrestler who just won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is considering the NFL. In response to a gambling site that is laying odds on what Steveson will do next, Steveson tweeted that the smart money is on signing with an NFL team. “I would hope one day I can [more]

  • Thomas Rhett Shares First Song Written By 5-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray

    In the cutest moment guaranteed to make your day, Thomas Rhett shared a snippet of five-year-old daughter Willa Gray’s very first song. Take a listen to the adorable material for yourself.

  • Former US ambassador to Afghanistan blames Trump for the resurgence of the Taliban

    The Taliban have been gaining ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw from the country after 20 years.

  • Is Protein Powder Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says

    Protein powders are popular, but are they healthy? We look into the pros and cons, as well as the science.

  • The Latest: Australia state reports record daily infections

    Australia’s most populous state reported a daily record 466 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday and increased fines for breaches of pandemic restrictions. The previous record tally in New South Wales, home to Sydney, was 390 reported on Friday. Four people had died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 42.

  • U.S. immigration advocates blast 'cruel' Biden policies on asylum

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Immigration advocates criticized President Joe Biden's asylum policies on Friday, saying expulsions of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and other deterrent measures were "cruel, unlawful and ineffective." In a letter https://welcomewithdignity.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Joint-Letter-to-President-Biden-on-Expulsion-Flights-to-Southern-Mexico-and-Forthcoming-Changes-to-Asylum-Processing_8132021.pdf to Biden and top officials, more than 100 organizations urged the Democratic president to restore the ability of all migrants to claim asylum in the United States and eschew any new policies that limit asylum access. Promising a more humane immigration approach, Biden has reversed many of the restrictive policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

  • Most expensive Premier League signings after Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

    The Belgian has made two big-money moves in the Premier League.

  • Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' amid Taliban sweep

    It was early evening and Zahra, her mother and three sisters were on their way to dinner at another sister's home when they saw people running and heard gunshots on the street. “The Taliban are here!” people screamed. In just a few minutes, everything changed for the 26-year-old resident of Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city.

  • Former Afghanistan ambassador blames Trump for Taliban resurgence

    The Taliban controls roughly a third of the country