Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

RAHIM FAIEZ
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city's fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country.

The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside. At the same time, they have been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials in the capital, Kabul.

The sweep comes despite condemnations by the international community and warnings from the United Nations that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban would not be recognized. The Taliban have also not heeded appeals to return to the negotiating table and continue long-stalled peace talks with the Afghan government.

According to Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the council chief of northern Sar-e Pul province, the Taliban overran the provincial capital after over a week of resistance by the Afghan security forces, after which the city of Sar-e Pul collapsed. The government forces have now completely withdrawn from the province, he said.

Several pro-government local militia commanders also surrendered to the Taliban without a fight, allowing the insurgents to gain control of the entire province, Rahmani added.

The city of Sar-e Pul joins three other provincial capitals now fully under Taliban control: Zaranj, the capital of western Nimroz province, the city of Shibirghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taleqan, the capital of another northern province with the same name.

The Taliban are also fighting on for control of the city of Kunduz, the capital of northern Kunduz province. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the city's main square, where it was seen flying atop a traffic police booth, a video obtained by The Associated Press showed.

Kunduz’s capture would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the Western-backed government. It is one of the country’s larger cities with a population of more than 340,000, and was a key area defended against Taliban takeovers by Western troops over the years.

After billions of dollars spent in aiding, training and shoring up Afghan forces, many are at odds how to explain the surprising Taliban blitz that has threatened — and by now taken — several of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

Rahmani, the council chief in Sar-e Pul, said the provincial capital had been under siege by the militants for weeks, with no reinforcements being sent to the overstretched Afghan forces. A video circulating on social media Monday shows a number of Taliban fighters, standing in front of the Sar-e Pul governor’s office and congratulating each other for the victory.

The country-wide Taliban offensive intensified as U.S. and NATO troops began to wrap up their withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer. With Taliban attacks increasing, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with airstrikes aided by the United States. The fighting has also raised growing concerns about civilian casualties.

The insurgents have also taken most of Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, where they took nine of the 10 police districts in the city last week. Heavy fighting there continues, as do U.S. and Afghan government airstrikes, one of which damaged a health clinic and a high school.

The Defense Ministry confirmed airstrikes occurred but said they targeted Taliban positions, killing 54 fighters and wounding 23. Its statement made no mention of a clinic or school being bombed. Deputy provincial council chairman Majid Akhund said the facilities had been under Taliban control when they were struck.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters entered the capital of the northern Jawzjan province after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. And the city of Kandahar, the provincial capital of Kandahar, also remains under siege.

As they rolled through provincial capitals, the Taliban issued an English language statement on Sunday saying that residents, government employees, and security officials had nothing to fear from them.

However, revenge attacks and repressive treatment of women have been reported in areas now under Taliban control.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

    It came as a surprise to Mottrom Drive resident Beau Fitzpatrick that he lives on a street named for a Confederate soldier. In fact the street in McLean, Virginia, not far from the nation's capital, is named for Mottrom Dulany Ball, a captain in the Fairfax cavalry who was among the first Confederate officers taken prisoner in the Civil War. Mottrom Drive is among scores of side streets identified last year by a Fairfax County commission tasked with ferreting out forgotten names of the Confederacy.

  • Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure

    Often elusive, the political center is holding steady in the Senate as a coalition of Democratic and Republican senators brushes off critics to push the $1 trillion infrastructure package toward final passage. On the left, the Democrats have withstood the complaints of liberals who say the proposal falls short of what’s needed to provide a down payment on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. From the right, the Republicans are largely ignoring the criticism from their most conservative and far-flung voices, including a barrage of name-calling from former President Donald Trump as he tries to derail the package.

  • Senate haggles over bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

    The Senate reconvened in an unusual Sunday session to debate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure destined for bipartisan passage.

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.

  • Afghan Air Force pilot killed in Kabul bombing, attack claimed by Taliban

    KABUL (Reuters) -An Afghan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban. The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said, adding that five civilians were wounded in the explosion. Azimi was trained to fly U.S.-made UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for almost four years, the force's commander, Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, told Reuters.

  • Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

    When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

  • Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut port explosion investigator biased

    Lebanese group Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday that the investigator of the Beirut port blast was politically biased. On Thursday, Beirut marked the one year anniversary of the blast that flattened large swathes of the city and killed more than 200 people. A judge, Tarek Bittar, is leading the probe into what happened.

  • UN science panel to release key report on climate change

    A U.N.-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change. The report will provide governments with up-to-date facts on the current impacts and future risks of global warming ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November in Glasgow. It will also examine how various options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will affect the pace of climate change over the coming decades.

  • Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

    Kunduz was the fourth provincial capital to largely succumb to Taliban fighters in less than a week.

  • Harris to discuss COVID vaccines with Mexican president

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that he will discuss COVID-19 vaccines during a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: López Obrador hinted that more coronavirus vaccines could be donated from the U.S. to Mexico as the latter battles a spike in cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."There are commitments for us to have more vaccin

  • Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities of Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Taloqan

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters overran three provincial capitals including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in Kunduz, leaving government forces hanging onto control of the airport and their base, a provincial assembly lawmaker said on Sunday, raising fears it could be the latest to fall to the Taliban.

  • Andrew Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

    A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney-general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

  • US: Taliban attacks 'contradict its claim to support' peace process

    A milestone military victory for the Taliban is casting doubt on whether the militant group intends to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the central government, according to State Department officials alarmed by the worsening security crisis.

  • Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

    Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.

  • Taliban rapidly moves forward in Afghanistan

    The insurgents now control five cities despite continued Afghan and U.S. airstrikes.

  • Argentines stream through city streets to press for more jobs, food

    Tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Saturday to protest over poverty and a lack of jobs amid a lengthy economic crisis that has only deepened with the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the legislative elections in November, the government also announced on Friday a relaxation of COVID restrictions in the hope of speeding economic recovery.

  • Mozambican, Rwandan forces retake port town from insurgents

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Mozambican and Rwandan security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, the two countries said on Sunday, adding to a growing list of retaken towns and villages. Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017 harboured an Islamist insurgency. Since last year, the unrest has escalated as insurgents, linked to Islamic State, seized entire towns, including the strategically important Mocimboa da Praia.

  • More Cubans try dangerous trip to US across Florida Straits

    Zuleydis Elledias has gotten up each morning for the past two months hoping for a phone call, a message — any news on the fate of her husband and nephew, who disappeared at sea after the boat they were in capsized as they tried to reach Florida. Another half dozen families in the small town of Orlando Nodarse, 35 miles (55 kilometers) west of Havana and near the port of Mariel, are living with the same uncertainty. Cuba is seeing a surge in unauthorized migration to the United States, fueled by an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, increased U.S. sanctions and cutbacks in aid from its also-crisis-wracked Venezuelan ally.

  • Trump blasts $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as 'a disgrace' before key vote, criticizes McConnell's leadership

    Trump accused Senate Republicans of bowing to Democrats and warned them to "think twice before you approve this terrible deal."

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.