Taliban pull men with black-painted faces with nooses around their necks: Photos
Matthew Miller
1 min read

The Taliban apparently paraded men with painted black faces through an Afghanistan street with nooses around their necks, photos showed.

Afghani journalist Bilal Sarwary tweeted the images from Herat on Friday. The photos were taken prior to the Taliban insurgency in Kabul on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of American forces from the nation's capital.

"Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them and were paraded in Herat city after the Friday prayers," Sarwary tweeted.

“Taliban style justice often means hands of thieves are chopped off,” Sarwary noted.

The city of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, normally bustling with 600,000 residents, became like a "ghost town" before the Taliban arrived, said provincial councilman Ghulam Habib Hashimi, according to Reuters.

"The city looks like a front line, a ghost town. ... Families have either left or are hiding in their homes," he said.

The Taliban adhere to strict Sharia, prohibiting women from participating in large parts of society and enforcing other harsh religious restrictions.

