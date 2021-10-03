Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule
The Taliban are seeking to consolidate their power in Afghanistan after taking over the country in a lightning offensive in August
Taliban supporters and senior figures hold their first mass rally outside Kabul, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan. No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, but their hold on power within the country is all but unchallenged seven weeks after they took the capital. The official victory gathering in Kohdaman township, in the hilly outskirts of the capital, was attended by 1,500 men and boys. (COMPLETES VIDI9NZ6P3_EN)N°9P26D6
Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday. Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post. "Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote.
Petrol station customers tell their story as they queue for fuel in London. "We have to drive our children to school", says one, "the government should have anticipated a human response", says another. A lack of tanker drivers has triggered panic-buying at petrol stations, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call in the armed forces from Monday to deliver stocks.
At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan. An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
The blast was near the entrance of the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, Mujahid said. The details behind the explosion were not immediately clear and Mujahid did not say exactly how many had died or were injured.The blast occurred on the main road just outside the Eidgah mosque where a prayer ceremony of for Mujahid's mother was underway, a Taliban source told Reuters."All of the victims are civilians," the source said, adding that there was no information on the exact number of casualties.Another Taliban official told Reuters at least two civilians were killed and three were wounded in the blast.No one has claimed responsibility so far.In August, the Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan after most U.S. and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.Taliban leaders, already under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda, have denied their militants are active in the country.But the Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
A blast at a mosque in Kabul killed several civilians Sunday as prayers were held for the recently deceased mother of a Taliban spokesman, Taliban officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack - the most serious in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August.Several other civilians were hurt in the explosion on a main road near the entrance to the mosque, officials said.Taliban commanders were seen giving blood at a hospital treating the wounded. Media access was tightly controlled.The attack underlined the mounting challenges facing the Taliban as they grapple to prevent a complete collapse of Afghanistan's war-battered economy, with millions threatened by famine as winter approaches. Hours after Sunday's blast, local media reported heavy exchanges of gunfire to the north of the city. Residents contacted confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire. Reuters was not immediately able to determine who was involved.
