Taliban Refuse to Agree to Work with U.S. to Curb Islamic State in Afghanistan

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Taliban officials on Saturday refused to agree to collaborate with the United States to curb the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan following American military withdrawal.

This weekend, U.S. representatives and senior Taliban officials are scheduled to engage in discussion in the Qatari capital of Doha for the first time since American troops exited in August. The conversations will center on containing terrorism within the territory as well as securing the departure of American citizens, green-card holders, and Afghan SIV applicants or recipients left behind after the allied emergency evacuation, Reuters reported.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press that his militant organization would not help the U.S. reduce the footprint of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, which has committed a number of recent attacks.

ISIS-K, the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, has carried out barbarous incidents against civilians in Afghanistan, including a suicide bombing Friday that killed 46 minority Shiite Muslims and injured dozens in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

ISIS-K also perpetrated a bombing at the Kabul airport during the U.S. airlift in August, killing over a dozen American service members and at least 90 Afghans.

“We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen told AP, when asked whether the Taliban would cooperate with the U.S. to contain the Islamic State.

The U.S. has signaled an openness to communicating with the Taliban to mitigate terror activities that could pose a threat to national security as well as to rescue remaining personnel. However, the U.S. has affirmed that the meetings are not necessarily a diplomatic step towards recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government.

Shaheen told the AP that the talks will cover the 2020 agreement brokered by the Trump administration and the Taliban that set the clock for the final U.S. pull-out.

“Yes there is a meeting . . . about bilateral relations and implementation of the Doha agreement,” Shaheen said. “It covers various topics.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 25 dead, 51 wounded in Afghan mosque bombing

    A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshipers in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 25 and wounding dozens, a local hospital official said.

  • Afghan acting FM asked U.S. to lift ban on cbank reserves -Al-Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Taliban representatives asked the United States to lift a ban on Afghan central bank reserves at a meeting with U.S. counterparts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-us-delegation-meet-taliban-first-high-level-talks-since-pullout-2021-10-08 in Doha, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday in remarks reported by Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television. The minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also said Washington would offer Afghans coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera reported, after the first senior face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the hardline group took over the country in August following a U.S. troop pullout. The minister added that the Afghan delegation and U.S. counterparts discussed "opening a new page" between the two countries, adversaries during the United States' two-decade long occupation of Afghanistan.

  • U.S. charges former Taliban commander with killing U.S. troops in 2008

    The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Haji Najibullah was charged in a 13-count indictment that was unsealed in federal court. Prosecutors said Najibullah served at the time as a Taliban commander in Afghanistan's Wardak Province bordering the capital Kabul.

  • Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris

    PARIS (Reuters) -Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, who became Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution before fleeing into exile in France, died on Saturday aged 88. He died at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris following a long illness, his wife and children said on Bani-Sadr's official website. Bani-Sadr had emerged from obscurity to become Iran's first president in February 1980 with the help of the Islamic clergy.

  • Taliban Weakness Exposed by Mosque Blast that Kills 50+

    AFP via GettyScores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops pulled out.A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with the “majority of them” killed. Agence France-Presse reported at least 50 deaths based on hospital sources.While no one has claimed responsibility as yet, Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minor

  • Why Black Americans should care about Biden’s human infrastructure agenda

    The Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan for human infrastructure will greatly improve Black Americans’ quality of life and redress […] The post Why Black Americans should care about Biden’s human infrastructure agenda appeared first on TheGrio.

  • IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

    In its claim of responsibility, the region's IS affiliate identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim, saying the attack targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China. The blast tore through a crowded mosque in the city of Kunduz during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week. It was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and minority Shiites since U.S. and NATO troops left in August.

  • Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence zone over a four-day period beginning last Friday, though those missions have since ended. Taiwan has complained for more than a year of such activities, which it views as "grey zone warfare", designed to wear out Taiwan's armed forces and test their ability to respond.

  • Shoaib Malik gets T20 World Cup place in Pakistan squad

    Veteran batsman Shoaib Malik has been included in Pakistan's Twenty20 World Cup squad, replacing top order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, who was ruled out due to a back problem, selectors said Saturday.

  • Macron confronts anger, impatience of young Africans

    President Emmanuel Macron vowed Friday a full reckoning with the legacy of colonialism as young Africans assailed France's "arrogance" and "paternalism" at a conference aimed at forging a new partnership with the continent.

  • Tom Brady faces another familiar face as Bucs are onto Miami

    Tom Brady is facing another familiar opponent this week, minus the emotional element. When Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Miami on Sunday, he’ll see another coach on the opposite sideline who knows him very well. Dolphins coach Brian Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant in a variety of roles before going to Miami in 2019.

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Insurrection Commission Subpoenas Far-Right Activist Who Said Three GOP Reps Helped Him Plan Rally

    Ali Alexander, fellow rally organizer Nathan Martin, and Stop the Steal LLC have been subpoenaed by the Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol

  • Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

    Ethiopian troops and their allies are launching air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • QAnon circles are spreading a conspiracy theory about photos of Biden's White House staging area, claiming it's proof that he's a fake president

    The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.

  • You Don't Care About These Photos From Afghanistan, But Some People Died For Them

    "There were more than 50 media workers and journalists killed in Afghanistan, most of them Afghans. So we're really paying homage to them, to what was going on and what was given up."View Entire Post ›

  • Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park

    Strolling casually with their machine guns in hand, Halimi and hundreds of fellow Taliban fighters enjoyed a rare day off with a visit to a popular waterside amusement park in Kabul. Friday's day trip to the sandy shores of the capital's Qargha reservoir was a welcome break for the fighters after months of conflict and weeks of security duty since the Taliban took power in mid-August. "I feel very cheerful about coming to Kabul and being able to visit Qargha for the first time ... the people welcomed me and my companions in a brotherly manner," Halimi, 24, a fighter from the central Maidan Wardak province, told Reuters, asking not to give his full name.

  • Trump misled public about Washington hotel finances, House panel says

    The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel.

  • Joe Manchin joined with Senate Republicans in condemning Chuck Schumer's 'classless speech' before a debt-limit vote

    Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.