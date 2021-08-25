The Taliban reportedly beat a United Nations worker trying to reach the Kabul airport

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. AP Photo

An Afghan UN worker was reportedly beaten by the Taliban as he tried to reach the Kabul airport.

According to a Reuters, an internal UN document has revealed incidents of harassment and looting.

Afghan UN workers are worried about potential Taliban reprisals for their work.

Taliban fighters beat an Afghan UN worker as he tried to reach the Kabul airport on Sunday after searching his car and finding his staff identification, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

The next day, three unidentified men showed up to the home of another UN staff worker and intimidated his family, the report said.

According to the report, an internal UN security document outlines dozens of incidents that describe threats, looting of UN offices and physical violence against staff since August 10.

"The authorities that are in charge in Kabul are responsible for the safety and security of U.N. staff and premises. We remain in touch with them in that regard," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said to Reuters.

The report said there are still around 3,000 Afghan UN staff still in the country.

"Every woman I know has the same fear as I do," said one Afghan women who worked at the UN for several years. "What will now happen to our children if we are punished for our work? What will happen to our families? What will they do to us as women?"

An Afghan UN worker told Reuters that he knew of at least 50 Afghan staff who were threatened or warned by the Taliban.

"We were expecting the entire U.N. system to help us. We were honestly expecting that," another UN worker said. "We are in danger. And if we cannot work, who is going to reach the people?"

According to the report, she has a visa to another country but has expressed frustration with the evacuation process.

