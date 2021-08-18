Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa

Marconja Zor
·3 min read

The incident took place the same day the Taliban claimed they would honor the rights of women

The Taliban reportedly shot and killed a woman in Afghanistan on Tuesday for not wearing a burqa.

This incident took place on the same day Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, held a televised press conference with an Afghan female journalist, vowing that women’s rights would be honored and they would be able to continue their studies and work, Fox News reported. A change in the way of governance from their rule 20 years ago was promised.

The gruesome photo, that is now circulating on social media, shows a woman lying in a pool of blood as loved ones crouched down surrounding her. Another woman is seen touching the victim’s face in a caring manner as she bleeds out.

burqa thegrio.com
Afghan women in burqas walking in the street in Kabul (Credit: Adobe Stock)

A burqa is a loose-fitting full-body garment that includes a veil with a mesh opening for the eyes. It is most commonly worn in Afghanistan and Pakistan by women.

According to Fox News, an Afghan and former State Department contractor confirmed that checkpoints throughout Kabul have been set up by the Taliban, and some civilians were even beaten during their attempts to flee the country from the airport.

“There were kids, women, babies, old women, they could barely walk,” he said. “They [are in a] very, very bad situation, I’m telling you. At the end, I was thinking that there was like 10,000 or more than 10,000 people, and they’re running into the airport … The Taliban [were] beating people and the people were jumping from the fence, the concertina wire, and also the wall,” he said.

The Taliban encircled and then entered the Afghan capital on Sunday causing chaos and panic, theGrio previously reported. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan fled the country, and U.S. military hurried to evacuate civilians and diplomats.

The sudden seizure of power caused an eruption of panic at Kabul’s international airport on Monday. Dozens of people attempted to force their way onto a plane, leaving the city in hopes of fleeing the country. Many could be seen on video swarming the sides of a plane as it was in motion.

Taliban thegrio.com
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo)

The Taliban, a group made up of former Afghan resistance fighters, fought the invading Soviet forces in the 1980s. In 1996, Kabul was captured by the Taliban, leading to strict rules being implemented. These rules were geared more harshly toward women, according to some authorities. Rules included women being forbidden to work or pursue their education, and required to be fully covered from head-to-toe.

Rep. Barbara Lee was the lone U.S. congressperson to vote against the authorization that allowed then-President George Bush to invade Afghanistan with the use of military force in 2001. She recently took to Twitter to speak out against the unfolding scenes.

“What’s happening is Afghanistan currently is a humanitarian crisis,” Rep. Lee said. “Let’s be clear: there has never been, and will never be a U.S. military solution in Afghanistan. Our top priority must be providing humanitarian aid & resettlement to Afghan refugees, women, and children.”

According to the United Nations News, 80 percent of nearly 250,0000 Afghans that were forced to flee their homes since the end of May are women and children.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan activist in hiding from the Taliban vows to keep teaching women and girls

    An Afghan woman who set up a nonprofit organization to educate girls and women says she will fight to continue teaching even in the face of resistance from the Taliban.

  • Islamic scholars to decide role of women in Afghanistan-senior Taliban member

    "Our ulema (scholars) will decide whether girls are allowed to go to school or not," Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, told Reuters. On Tuesday, the Taliban's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told a news conference in Kabul that women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam." During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working.

  • Taliban Spokesman: Afghan Women Will ‘Be Happy’ Living Under Sharia Law

    Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the country’s women would embrace sharia law.

  • Women protest in Kabul

    The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.Within Afghanistan women have expressed skepticism and several women were ordered to leave their jobs during the Taliban's rapid advance across the country.

  • U.S. races to evacuate thousands from Kabul as Afghans hold anti-Taliban protests

    The U.S. is racing to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul, despite Taliban checkpoints outside of the city's main airport preventing many from escaping. Afghans are holding anti-Taliban protests following the group's swift takeover of the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Afghanistan while CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN from Washington with the latest developments.

  • A ruling council may govern Afghanistan -senior Taliban leader

    The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, added in an interview.How successful that recruitment is remains to be seen. Thousands of soldiers have been killed by Taliban insurgents over the last 20 years, and recently the group targeted U.S.-trained Afghan pilots because of their pivotal role.The power structure that Hashimi outlined would bear similarities to how Afghanistan was run the last time the Taliban were in power from 1996 to 2001. Then, supreme leader Mullah Omar remained in the shadows and left the day-to-day running of the country to a council.

  • Bruce Arians takes blame for miscommunication on Buccaneers’ illegal extra point attempt

    The Buccaneers had perhaps the strangest play of this preseason when they made an extra point that counted for zero points because they lined up from the 2-yard line, and coach Bruce Arians says that was his fault. After a touchdown, the Buccaneers told the officials they were going for two, which means the ball [more]

  • Afghans are racing to wipe their online histories as the Taliban seize power

    Many across Afghanistan are racing to delete past online lives, fearing Taliban punishment for evidence of more progressive lifestyles, Wired reported.

  • Travis Barker Flies on an Airplane for the First Time Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

    The Blink-182 drummer was joined by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for a flight to Cabo, Barker's first in 13 years

  • Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

    Fall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates. Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust […]

  • California man sues over injuries after bear surprised him in dumpster

    John Donaldson is seeking $15,000 in damages for injuries he says he suffered in the encounter while visiting Lake Tahoe According to the lawsuit, when Donaldson opened the dumpster, he was startled by the bear, who began coming toward him, and he stumbled, twisting his left leg and ankle, and fell on to his back. Photograph: Evan Welsch/AP A California man has filed a lawsuit after he was injured trying to flee from a bear that surprised him in a Lake Tahoe dumpster. John Donaldson is seeking $

  • Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was shot in the face by the Taliban, calls on the international community to protect Afghanistan's women and children

    Yousafzai said she was "deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates," and asked for urgent humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

  • Freedom is Not Free: Why Black America can’t stop fighting for voting rights

    “If there is no struggle, there is no progress” – Frederick Douglass On Aug. 6, 2021, the 56th anniversary of […] The post Freedom is Not Free: Why Black America can’t stop fighting for voting rights appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.N. calls for end to 'chilling' abuses in Afghanistan

    ***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO***The Taliban’s swift and total takeover of Afghanistan culminating in the capture of the capital, Kabul, was accompanied on Monday by grim reports of violence as the Islamist militants moved to reimpose power. The nation’s U.N. Ambassador warned of mounting human rights abuses. GHULAM ISACZAI: "Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses. GUTERRES: "We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan, who fear a return to the darkest days." The U.N. Security Council later issued a statement calling on the Taliban to establish, through negotiations, a new government that is united and includes "the full, equal and meaningful participation of women." One female member of Afghanistan's parliament, who was laying low at home, spoke to Reuters over Zoom from Kabul on Monday and said she feared for her life.FARZANA KOCHAI: "As an MP, as a female, as someone who is coming from civil society, activism and human rights, women's rights, for sure I am afraid for myself, my life, my freedom to work and my freedom to speak up."As the Taliban gained ground, thousands of civilians desperate to flee crowded Kabul’s airport, giving way to horrifying scenes. One local news agency reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a U.S Air Force plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency. The return to Taliban rule came as U.S. and other foreign forces were leaving the country, 20 years after the Islamist militants were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion. Guterres appealed to the 15-member Security Council to "use all tools at its disposal" to suppress a global terrorist threat from Afghanistan to ensure that other countries were not threatened or attacked.

  • Bob Dylan Accused of Drugging, Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old in 1965

    Ki Price/File Photo via ReutersLegendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan allegedly groomed and sexually abused a 12-year-old girl multiple times when he was living at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel in 1965, a bombshell lawsuit states.The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, states that in a six-week period between April and May 1965, Dylan “exploited his status as a musician” to gain the trust of a young girl identified in court filings only as “J.C.,” according to the lawsuit, a copy of w

  • Uncertainty looms for Afghan women despite Taliban outreach

    A women’s activist who stayed home for days in fear of the Taliban ventured out for the first time Tuesday in Afghanistan. Elsewhere in the country's third-largest city, Herat, girls joined boys in returning to school, against expectations, but Taliban fighters handed out hijabs and headscarves at the door. In the capital Kabul, a female news anchor interviewed a Taliban official in a TV studio — a sight once thought unimaginable.

  • A decade after Blade Runner, Rutger Hauer got to play the sci-fi gumshoe

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our inscrutable whims. This week: With the Hugh Jackman vehicle Reminiscence headed for theaters and streaming, we’re thinking back on other sci-fi noirs.

  • Vulnerable 73-year-old mother of Afghan who worked for UK stuck in Kabul at mercy of Taliban

    The woman was not allowed to leave the country with her family, an MP has said.

  • Biden and Milley misled about the Afghan army numbers

    President Joe Biden and Gen. Mark Milley misled about the size of the Afghan army in the months leading up to the fall of Kabul, citing numbers that did not take into account things such as casualties, capture, and capitulation.

  • Want to help the people of Afghanistan right now? Here's how

    Women and girls are particularly vulnerable and need our support