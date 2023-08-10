Taliban repression of women is a crime against humanity, says Gordon Brown

Gordon Brown

The Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan is a "crime against humanity", Gordon Brown has told the BBC.

The former prime minister is calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute those responsible for the "vicious" abuse of human rights.

The Taliban government has severely restricted the freedoms of women and girls since regaining power in 2021.

"This is the systematic brutalisation of women and girls," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today's Nick Robinson, Mr Brown, now the UN's special envoy for global education, said: "They've been excluded from education, excluded from employment, excluded from visiting public places.

"All these bans are a form of discrimination. It's probably the most heinous, most vicious, most comprehensive abuse of human rights in place around the world today.

He described the system as a form "gender apartheid" that should be considered a crime against humanity.

"It's right then for the International Criminal Court, which has responsibility for dealing with crimes against humanity, to both investigate and prosecute those responsible."

The ex-Labour premier suggested the pressure of a potential prosecution could force the Taliban to reconsider, and said he was shocked by there was "so little international pressure on the regime".

Mr Brown also called for UK sanctions against the Taliban leadership, and leaders and clerics from Muslim-majority countries to intervene.

Afghan women held a rare protest last month against the Taliban's decision to shut female beauty parlours and salons.

Girls have been banned from attending secondary school and women excluded from university.

Women and girls are also prohibited from entering amusement parks and working in non-governmental organisations.

The UN has previously said women reported feeling "invisible, isolated, suffocated, living in prison like conditions", with many unable to meet and their basic needs without employment or aid.