Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why

KATHY GANNON
·5 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday, with conflicting accounts emerging about why they flights weren't able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.

An Afghan official at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif said that the would-be passengers were Afghans, many of whom did not have passports or visas, and thus were unable to leave the country. He said they had left the airport while the situation was sorted out.

The top Republican on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, however, said that the group included Americans and they were sitting on the planes, but the Taliban were not letting them take off, effectively “holding them hostage." He did not say where that information came from. It was not immediately possible to reconcile the accounts.

The final days of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan were marked by a harrowing airlift at Kabul's airport to evacuate tens of thousands of people — Americans and their allies — who feared what the future would hold, given the Taliban’s history of repression, particularly of women. When the last troops pulled out on Aug. 30, though, many were left behind.

The U.S. promised to continue working with the new Taliban rulers to get those who want to leave out, and the militants pledged to allow anyone with the proper legal documents to leave. But Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas told “Fox News Sunday" that American citizens and Afghan interpreters were being kept on six planes.

"The Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” he said, adding that he’s worried “they’re going to demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan.” He did not offer more details.

The Afghan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said it was four planes, and their intended passengers were staying at hotels while authorities worked out whether they might be able to leave the country. The sticking point, he indicated, is that many did not have the right travel papers.

Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif also said the passengers were no longer at the airport. At least 10 families were seen at a local hotel waiting, they said, for a decision on their fates. None of them had passports or visas but said they had worked for companies allied with the U.S. or German military. Others were seen at restaurants.

The small airport at Mazar-e-Sharif only recently began to handle international flights and so far only to Turkey. The planes in question were bound for Doha, Qatar, the Afghan official said. It was not clear who chartered them or why they were waiting in the northern city. The massive airlift happened at Kabul’s international airport, which initially closed after the U.S. withdrawal but where domestic flights have now resumed.

Searing images of that chaotic evacuation — including people clinging to an airplane as it took off — came to define the final days of America’s longest war, just weeks after Taliban fighters retook the country in a lightning offensive.

Since their takeover, the Taliban have sought to recast themselves as different from their 1990s incarnation, when they last ruled the country and imposed repressive restrictions across society. Women and girls were denied work and education, men were forced to grow beards, and television and music were banned.

Now, the world is waiting to see the face of the new government, and many Afghans remain skeptical. In the weeks since they took power, signals have been mixed: Government employees including women have been asked to return to work, but some women were later ordered home by lower-ranking Taliban. Universities and schools have been ordered open, but fear has kept both students and teachers away.

Women have demonstrated peacefully, some even having conversations about their rights with Taliban leaders. But some have been dispersed by Taliban special forces firing in the air.

Some signs of normalcy have also begun to return. Kabul’s streets are again clogged with traffic, as Taliban fighters patrol in pickup trucks and police vehicles — brandishing their automatic weapons and flying the Taliban’s white flag. Schools have opened, and moneychangers work the street corners.

Among the promises the Taliban have made is that once the country's airports are up and running, Afghans with passports and visas would be allowed to travel. More than 100 countries issued a statement saying they would be watching to see that the new rulers held to their commitment.

Technical teams from Qatar and Turkey arrived in recent days and are working to get the civilian airport operational.

On Saturday, state-run Ariana Airlines made its first domestic flights, which continued on Sunday. The airport is without radar facilities, so flights are restricted to daylight hours to allow for visual landing, said official Shershah Stor.

Several countries have also been bringing in humanitarian supplies. The Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban maintained a political office since 2013, is making daily flights into Kabul, delivering humanitarian aid for the war-weary nation. Bahrain also announced humanitarian assistance deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Taliban stepped up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule.

The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of the Afghan capital, are being led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who has appealed for humanitarian aid to help the thousands of people displaced by the fighting.

A senior Taliban spokesman tweeted Sunday that Taliban troops had overrun Rokha district, one of largest of eight districts in Panjshir. Several Taliban delegations have attempted negotiations with the holdouts there, but talks have failed to gain traction.

Saleh fled to Panjshir after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani quit Afghanistan as the Taliban marched on the capital. The fighters' lightning blitz across the country took less than a week to overrun some 300,000 government troops, most of whom surrendered or fled.

_____

Associated Press Writers Rahim Faiez and Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban, opposition fight for holdout province

    Taliban and opposition forces on Saturday battled to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group… with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence.A Taliban spokesman said forces now control four of the province’s seven districts.But the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan said it surrounded (quote) "thousands of terrorists" … and that ‘heavy clashes’ were going on.In a Facebook post, the local leader of Panjshir said the province "continues to stand strongly.”Earlier, a Taliban source said the group's advance was slowed by landmines placed on the road to the provincial capital.It was not immediately possible to get further independent confirmation of events in the valley - which the Taliban were never able to control when they last ruled Afghanistan years ago.On Friday - celebratory gunfire was heard in Kabul as reports spread of the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir.News agencies reported that at least 17 people were killed and 41 hurt in the gunfire.In Kabul on Saturday, Taliban fighters broke up a demonstration by about a dozen women urging the group to respect women's rights to education and jobs.That’s according to private broadcaster Tolo news - the footage showing women coughing.One demonstrator said the fighters had used tear gas and tasers against the participants. The Taliban imposed violent punishments and barred women from school and work when previously in power, but have sought to present a more moderate face this time.

  • The Latest: Top Republican says Taliban holding Americans

    The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says some Americans who have been trying to get out of Afghanistan since the U.S. military left are sitting in airplanes at an airport ready to leave but the Taliban are not letting them take off. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas says there are six airplanes at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport with American citizens on board, along with their Afghan interpreters, and the Taliban are “holding them hostage” right now. A worker at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport confirmed several aircraft he believes were chartered by the U.S. are parked at the airport.

  • Last Afghan resistance pocket in Panjshir Valley 'on brink of collapse' amid Taliban assault

    Afghanistan's last major bastion of resistance to Taliban rule looks on the brink of falling after the militants claimed to have taken key parts of the Panjshir Valley from an anti-Taliban coalition.

  • Taliban isn't letting charter flights leave Afghanistan, officials say

    Excerpts of an email from the State Department to members of Congress viewed by CBS News acknowledged that charter flights are still on the ground at the Mazar-i-Sharif airstrip.

  • Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

    Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday, the carrier said, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital's airport for aid and domestic services. Flights between Kabul and the western city of Herat, Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south have started, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page. "Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its domestic flights," it said.

  • Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban

    Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement on the group's Facebook page. Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts. "The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post.

  • New Zealand tried to deport attacker for years after he arrived as refugee

    New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, an ethnic Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka. Police in Sri Lanka were making background checks on Samsudeen and talking to his family and friends for more information, said spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa.

  • The Taliban barricaded and hit Afghan women protesting in Kabul with tear gas and stun guns, protesters say

    "It's our country as well. Women are as educated [as men]," one protester said. "How can they remove us from this society?"

  • Anti-Taliban forces say they still hold Panjshir

    Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday (September 3) released a video statement declaring he remained in Panjshir Valley where anti-Taliban resistance continues.Saleh dismissed reports he had left Afghanistan as "propaganda by the enemy" and described the current circumstances as "difficult"."We face attacks by al-Qaeda terrorists and the Taliban who are backed by Pakistan. But we are defending our homeland and the resistance continues," he said, sitting in front of book shelves.A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said Taliban forces reached the Darband heights on the border between Kapisa province and Panjshir but were pushed back.Undated video clips posted by the group showed uniformed armed men around various points along the mountains that surround Panjshir valley. Other clips showed uniformed armed men on a mountaintop overlooking the town of Golbahar in Kapisa province.The location of the video was verified by comparing terrain data and satellite imagery to the surroundings as shown in the video but Reuters could not verify when the videos were filmed.

  • Iran dismisses U.S. sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-sanctions-iranians-over-alleged-plot-kidnap-ny-based-journalist-2021-09-03 the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot. "Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. "Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran," he said.

  • Vinicius de Oliveira defends title against Ray Borg in UAE Warriors 23 headliner

    After making good in his promotional debut, Ray Borg will get to challenge for the UAE Warriors title.

  • Planes stranded at Mazar-i-Sharif airport waiting to leave

    A US lawmaker accuses the Taliban of not letting several planes of Afghans and Americans leave.

  • Aftermath of Canada's White Rock Lake wildfire

    "Over the last 52 days firefighters and support personnel from around the world have maintained response efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire," the service said in a statement.Stretching from Monte Lake to the shores of Okanagan Lake, the fire was estimated to rage across 83,342 hectares with several properties and structures destroyed"What I saw was shocking: there were sections of the forest but we're completely burnt out right down to the beach called Killiney beach. Some properties were completely destroyed others right next to it completely left intact" eyewitness Cristian Sasse told Reuters.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety after 'a few (wine) hiccups'

    The cookbook author announced last December that she was no longer drinking.

  • Florida teachers on edge as mask war, COVID surge mark first weeks of school

    American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten crouched to sit at a first-graders’ table in a Florida school, chatting with masked 6-year-olds about books and their former kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Smith. Lillian Smith, a local union steward who taught at William A. Chapman Elementary in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years, died last month of COVID-19. At least four Miami-Dade County teachers or staff have died from COVID so far this school year, as cases and hospitalizations in Florida have soared.

  • L.A. firefighters, police officers dig in heels over vaccination mandate

    Los Angeles firefighters and police officers angry over City Hall's new requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 have formed a group to fight the law.

  • Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

    Winning home games is the key to World Cup qualifying, and the Americans go into Sunday night's match against visiting Canada uncertain whether star attacker Christian Pulisic will be available and knowing No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains out. Pulisic is regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test and missed Thursday night's opener of pandemic-delayed 14-game final round, a 0-0 draw at El Salvador. A 22-year-old attacker who last season became the first American to play and win a Champions League final, Pulisic missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28.

  • Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams explains when he felt like he turned a corner

    Ravens RB Ty'Son Williams explained where he thinks he turned a corner to make Baltimore's final 53-man roster

  • Fighting rages in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley as Taliban and resistance claim military gains

    The Taliban said it had captured large swathes of Panjshir, while the NRF claimed to have trapped militant fighters