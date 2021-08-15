The Taliban returns: Many fear it will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

David Jackson, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – As the Taliban retakes control of Afghanistan, many fear the militant Islamic group will resume policies it pursued in the 1990s: imposing fundamentalism, eliminating women's rights and supporting 9/11-style terrorist actions against American interests.

"Many U.S. security experts remain concerned that under the Taliban’s rule, Afghanistan would remain a safe haven for terrorists who could launch attacks against the United States and its allies," said a report from the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Taliban is a fundamentalist group formed in the early 1990s by fighters who had resisted the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat on August 14, 2021.
The Taliban first took over the city of Kandahar in 1994, pledging to end the violence and chaos that plagued the region.

After capturing Kabul the first time, in 1996, Taliban leaders quickly imposed their version of Islamic law or sharia on the entire country. That included a ban on education for women and girls, and forcing them to wear clothing that covered their entire bodies.

The Taliban banned music, television, and other forms of entertainment. It even outlawed kite flying on the theory that it distracted young men from religious activities. The Taliban also jailed men with beards that were considered too short.

In its recent sweep across Afghanistan, in anticipation of the U.S. withdrawal from the country at the end of this month, the Taliban closed girls' schools and forced young boys to join their organization.

Many analysts fear that the Taliban will re-institute these extremist policies after they take back over Afghanistan, including its support for terrorism.

When it first ruled Afghanistan, the Taliban allowed the militant group al-Qaeda to set up a base from within its borders. Led by Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda launched a number of attacks on Western targets around the world, including the 9/11 airplane strikes on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.

In October of 2001, a month after 9/11, a U.S.-led coalition launched the invasion of Afghanistan and quickly deposed the Taliban.

Maps show areas controlled by Taliban at selected dates each month.
It did not destroy them, however. Remnants re-organized and mounted a steady civil war against the U.S-backed government in Kabul that has now lasted nearly 20 years.

The Council on Foreign Relations, which has monitored events throughout the Afghanistan war, said this month in a background report on the Taliban that it "is stronger now than at any point since 2001."

Experts believe that "the Taliban threatens Afghan democratic institutions, citizens’ rights, and regional security," wrote Lindsay Maizland, a writer and editor on Asia issues for the CFR.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is "incumbent on the international community" to pressure the Taliban to respect the rights of their people, and preserve gains that have been made since 2001.

"If they want support, if they want sanctions lifted – all of that will require them to uphold basic rights, fundamental rights," Blinken said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "If they don't and if they're in a position of power and they don't do that, then I think Afghanistan will become a pariah state."

